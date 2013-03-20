MARKET PULSE-Suntech, Adobe, BlackBerry, FedEx, First Solar, Donegal

March 20 Some U.S. stocks on the move on
Wednesday:
WALL ST KEEPS GAINS AFTER FED STATEMENT
U.S. stocks held their gains on Wednesday after a statement
from the Federal Reserve showed the central bank plans to press
forward with its aggressive efforts to stimulate the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.05 points,
or 0.28 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up
7.71 points, or 0.50 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 18.14 points, or 0.56 percent.
** FIRST SOLAR INC, $29.52, up 6.07 pct (1315 ET)
** SUNPOWER CORP, $12.45, up 5 pct (1315 ET)
** TRINA SOLAR LTD, $4.12, up 6 pct (1315 ET)
** JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD, $4.44, up 7 pct (1316
ET)
** CANADIAN SOLAR INC, $3.59, up 6 pct (1316 ET)
** YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD, $2.44, up 5
pct (1316 ET)
** MEMC ELECTRONIC MATERIALS INC, $4.55, up 4 pct
(1352 ET)
A group of lenders has filed a petition for the main
subsidiary of China-based solar panel maker Suntech Power
Holdings to be declared insolvent.
"This would definitely be a positive in the intermediate to
long term for tier-1 players like Trina Solar, Yingli Green
Energy and Canadian Solar," Himanshu Shah, chief investment
officer of Shah Capital, told Reuters. Shah Capital owns shares
of all the three solar power companies.
"This starts a rationalization process. One big competitor
has been weakened quite dramatically and this will help the
other companies pick up Suntech's market share."
** FEDEX CORP, $100.01, down 6 pct (1239 ET)
The No. 2 U.S. package-delivery company reported a 31
percent drop in quarterly profit due to restructuring costs and
weakness in its air freight express business.
** AUTODESK INC, $40.97, up 3 pct (1329 ET)
The design software maker said on Tuesday it had completed
the acquisition of privately-held software company Firehole
Technologies to expand into design and engineering industries.
** MODEL N INC, $21.16, up 35 pct on IPO price
(0958 ET)
Shares of the revenue management software maker rose in
their trading debut after the company priced its enlarged
offering above its projected price range.
The Redwood City, California-based company had priced its
offering of 6.7 million shares at $15.50 each, raising $103.85
million.
** FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL GROUP INC, $8.79, up 4
pct (1352 ET)
The Buffalo, New York-based lender appointed Gary Crosby
interim CEO, replacing John Koelmel.
Evercore analyst John Pancari called the leadership change
prudent amid the company's challenging performance.
** DONEGAL GROUP INC, $27.81, up 32 percent (1014
ET)
The second largest shareholder at the property and casualty
insurer, Gregory Shepard, announced a tender offer for 962,636
Class B shares at $30 each, a 42 percent premium to their
closing price on Tuesday.
** SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, $6.99, down 4 pct
(1350 ET)
TheStreetRatings downgraded the company's stock to "hold"
from "buy", saying Spectrum's shares have had a disappointing
performance in the past year. The report, posted on
thestreet.com website, said Spectrum was likely to report a
decline in earnings in the coming year. ()
** BIOLINERX , $1.83, down 52 pct (1002
ET)
The Israeli biopharmaceutical firm said it would stop a
trial of its experimental schizophrenia drug after an interim
analysis of study data showed that the drug would not meet the
main goal of improving cognitive functions.
** CHESAPEAKE GRANITE WASH TRUST, $14.80, down 13
pct (0156 ET)
Wells Fargo Securities analyst Gordon Douthat said the share
movement was a late reaction to a regulatory filing the company
made on Friday, in which it cut its reserves estimate by about
25 percent.
** BLACKBERRY, $15.87, up 5.5 pct (0949 ET)
Morgan Stanley raised its rating on the smartphone maker's
stock to "overweight" from "underweight", according to
theflyonthewall.com.
** GENTIVA HEALTH SERVICES INC, $11.86, down 6 pct
(1252 ET)
The home healthcare provider forecast 2013 earnings well
below analysts' expectations, citing changes in Medicare
reimbursement rates and budget cuts.
Gentiva, which operates in the home health and hospice
segment, said it expects the changes to reduce its adjusted
earnings from continuing operations by 60 cents per share and
its net revenue by about $30 million.
** STILLWATER MINING CO, $12.50, up 2.6 pct (1240
ET)
The silver miner urged its shareholders to vote for its
director nominees at its annual shareholders meeting on May 2,
challenging stockholder Clinton Group Inc's representatives for
the board.
Clinton Group had claimed that since the exit of a majority
stockholder, the board has engaged in two "value-destructive"
acquisitions, spent carelessly, and executed an unnecessary,
costly deal.
** CON-WAY INC, $35.96, down 4 pct (1359 ET)
The U.S. trucking and logistics company said that weight per
day at one of its units, Con-way Freight, which accounts for
more than 60 percent of its total revenue, is expected to be
down about 1.5 percent in the first quarter of 2013 from the
prior-year period. The company also expects a charge related to
a transition to new technology and other costs to impact Con-way
Freight's first quarter operating income by about $14 million.
** TEAM HEALTH HOLDINGS INC, $35.60, up 5 pct (1127
ET)
Credit Suisse raised the price target on the supplier of
services to healthcare providers to $43 from $34, citing limited
reimbursement pressures compared to other health providers.
** HEALTHSOUTH CORP, $25.90, up 6 pct (1126 ET)
CRT Capital Group raised the price target on the hospital
operator to $28.30 from $24.50 after the company bought back
about 9.1 million shares at $25.50, the higher end of its dutch
auction offer.
** VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC,
$73.04, up 2 pct (0948 ET)
** OBAGI MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC, $19.70, up 28 pct
(0948 ET)
Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals said it would buy
Obagi Medical Products for about $344 million to boost its
dermatology and aesthetics portfolio.
The deal, at $19.75 per share in cash, is at a 28 percent
premium to Obagi's Tuesday closing price.
** GEVO INC, $2.30, up 12 pct (0947 ET)
** BIOFUEL ENERGY CORP, $5.95, up 8 pct (1003 ET)
A U.S. district court's ruling strengthened the biofuel
company's case that it does not infringe Butamax Advanced
Biofuels LLC's patents, analysts at Robert W Baird & Co wrote in
a note. The two biofuel producers have been in a court battle
over a patent for a method to commercially produce isobutanol.
The U.S. District Court of Delaware gave Gevo partial
summary judgment on non-infringement on Tuesday. "The decision
by the court gives us increased confidence in Gevo's position,"
said the analysts. Shares of BioFuel Energy Corp, which
collaborates with Gevo to produce isobutanol, also rose on the
news.
** ADOBE SYSTEMS INC, $42.19, up 3.5 pct (0947 ET)
The maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software raised its
full-year adjusted earnings forecast after reporting
first-quarter results above Wall Street estimates as more
customers chose its subscription-based model.
** ERICKSON AIR-CRANE INC, $14.32, up 2 pct (1210
ET)
The helicopter maker said it had acquired Evergreen
Helicopters Inc from Evergreen International Aviation Inc for
$250 million to diversify its markets and aircraft types. The
company said it expects the acquisition to be immediately
accretive to its earnings per share, sending its stock to a
life-life in early trading on Wednesday. The deal would add a
fleet of 64 aircrafts, consisting of both helicopters and
fixed-wing airplanes.
** POLYCOM INC, $10.96, up 3 pct (0946 ET)
Goldman Sachs upgraded the videoconferencing company to
"buy" from "neutral", according to streetinsider.com. ()
** WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, $34.92, up 6
pct (0946 ET)
Sterne Agee raised its rating on the company's stock to
"buy" from "neutral", according to theflyonthewall.com.
** ECA MARCELLUS TRUST I, $10.25, down 11 pct (1140
ET)
Energy Corporation of America -- which formed ECA Marcellus
Trust I to own the company's royalty interests in natural gas
properties in the Marcellus Shale formation in Greene County,
Pennsylvania -- informed Eastern American Natural Gas Trust
on Tuesday of the final results of its offer to exchange
up to about 4.1 million common units of ECA Marcellus Trust I
for up to about 3.2 million Eastern American Natural Gas Trust
depositary units. Energy Corporation of America said that a
total of 946,750 Eastern American Natural Gas Trust depositary
units were tendered and accepted by it.
** ZYNGA INC, $3.30, down 5 pct (0944 ET)
BofA Merril Lynch downgraded the online game maker's stock
to "neutral" from "buy", theflyonthewall.com reported.
** LENNAR CROP, $43.39, up 5 pct (1324 ET)
** D.R. HORTON INC, $25.20, up 4 pct (1324 ET)
Lennar, the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a first-quarter
profit well above market expectations as lower interest rates
and rising rents boosted home sales. Lennar reported a 28
percent spike in home sale closings and a 13 percent rise in
average sale prices, pushing revenue by 37 percent to $989.9
million.
** ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC, $3.24, down 7 pct (1013
ET)
The company, which develops drugs to treat kidney diseases,
entered into agreements to sell shares in a registered direct
offering for about $12.9 million.
On Monday, Rockwell reported a larger fourth-quarter loss,
hurt by an increase in clinical development expenses.
** AAR CORP, $19.70, up 10 pct (1323 ET)
The aircraft parts supplier posted a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by a nine percent increase in demand at
its largest, aviation services business, and raised its
full-year earnings forecast.
** ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP, $86.52, up 4 pct (0942
ET)
The U.S. oil and gas company said on Tuesday it has
discovered a large amount of oil at its Shenandoah-2 well in the
deepwater Gulf of Mexico.
Anadarko has a large and active portfolio of deepwater oil
and gas prospects in places including the Gulf of Mexico and
Africa.
** STAR SCIENTIFIC INC, $1.59, down 3 pct (0941 ET)
The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District
of Virginia sent subpoenas to Star Scientific, its directors and
others between this January and February, the maker of dietary
supplements disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. ()
The company, which stopped selling smokeless tobacco
products last year, said the subpoenas sought information on its
securities, including private placement and related transactions
since 2006.
** SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC, $33.88, up 2 pct (1013
ET)
William Blair analyst Tim Lugo initiated coverage on the
company with an "outperform" rating, saying that its
experimental drug eteplirsen to treat Duchenne muscular
dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive
muscle loss in boys, could be the best in its class.
"If the Food and Drug Administration accepts the eteplirsen
filing for an accelerated approval, an advisory committee would
have a difficult time voting against it, given the safety to
date, the devastating nature of the disease, efficacy..", Lugo
wrote in a note to clients. He added that there was a strong
possibility for the drug to be approved and launched in 2014.
** WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC, $48.78, up 8 pct (0941 ET)
The U.S. home goods chain reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, aided by fewer discounts and strong online
sales in the holiday season.
** MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES INC, $6.61, down 11 pct
(0941 ET)
The maker of energy storage devices said its independent
auditor McGladrey LLP resigned, citing "material weakness" in
the company's internal control over revenue recognition.
** COBALT INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INC, $28.89, up 7 pct
(0940 ET)
Analysts at RBC Capital Markets raised the price target on
the oil explorer's stock to $36 from $34 based on the company's
successful exploration in West Africa and increased
opportunities in the North Platte discovery well and the
Shenandoah appraisal well in the Gulf of Mexico.
** FRESH MARKET INC, $42.85, up 5.72 pct (1029 ET)
Brokerage Raymond James initiated coverage on the stock with
a "strong buy," saying the company's small-store format and
differentiated grocery store concept is underpenetrated in the
U.S. and long-term demographic and consumer trends favor The
concept. The brokerage also set a $50 price target on the stock.
** GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD, $7.84, up 6 pct (1104
ET)
The graphite electrodes maker said late on Tuesday that some
of its officials, including Chief Executive Craig Shular, bought
additional GrafTech shares worth about $1 million.
** FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORP, $26.98, up 4 pct
The women's clothing retailer reported quarterly results
that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by margin improvement
and strong demand for its affordable clothing and jewelry.
** NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP, $14.15, down 3.5 pct
(0939 ET)
The private equity firm estimated its quarterly investment
income per share largely below analysts' estimates. It said it
expected first-quarter net investment income of between 33 and
35 cents, while analysts were looking for 35 cents on average,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
** CINTAS CORP, $43.68, down 5 pct (0939 ET)
The company posted a third-quarter profit that missed Wall
Street expectations as expenses rose, and the designer and
manufacturer of promotional items, first aid and safety and fire
protection products forecast full-year earnings below analysts
expectations.
* AGCO CORP, $51.67, down 3 pct (1040 ET)
* DEERE & CO, $88.46, down 2 pct (1040 ET)
Wells Fargo Securities LLC cut its rating on the farm
equipment makers to "underperform" from "market perform", saying
a likely decrease in farmer cash flow could lead to reduced
demand for agricultural equipment.
"We expect (corn) commodity prices will decline during 2013
due to faster growth in supply relative to demand," analysts led
by Andrew Casey wrote in a client note.
Lower prices would mean a drop in total farm cash receipts -
a product of commodity prices, acreage planted, crop yields and
the amount and timing of government payments. Cash receipts are
the primary driver of U.S. farm equipment purchases.