MARKET PULSE-Tiffany, Tibco Software, Nike, Monster Beverage

FUTURES EDGE UP AFTER CYPRUS BANK DEAL WITH GREECE
U.S. stock index futures edged up on Friday, erasing earlier
losses, after Cyprus agreed with Greece on a takeover of the
Greek units of Cypriot banks, which ended uncertainty over the
fate of those operations. The S&P 500 futures rose 3.5
points, the Dow Jones industrial average futures were up
31 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures added 6.8 points.
** TIFFANY & CO, Thursday close $67.91, up 3.8 pct
premarket
The company said on Friday that worldwide sales would rise 6
to 8 percent this fiscal year, with growth in all regions, and
the upscale jeweler reported a slightly higher profit for the
holiday quarter.
** TIBCO SOFTWARE INC, Thursday close $23.17, down
15 pct after market
The business software maker forecast second-quarter results
below analysts' estimates, citing execution challenges in North
America and the UK.
** TECH DATA CORP, Thursday close $49.55, down 9
pct after market
The technology distributor said it would restate its results
for the last three years, blaming vendor accounting practice at
its U.K. subsidiary.
** NIKE INC, Thursday close $53.60, up 8 pct after
market
The company's profit beat Wall Street's expectations as
margins increased and world-wide future demand for its apparel
and shoes rose.
** MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP, Thursday close $50.35,
down 8 pct after market
The company's shares fell in extended trade, after new
research indicated that energy drinks may increase blood
pressure and disturb the heart's rhythm. The research, which
analyzed seven previously published studies and was presented at
an American Heart Association meeting, found an increase of 3.5
points in systolic blood pressure for those consuming energy
drinks.
** MICRON TECHNOLOGY, Thursday close $9.07, up 4.2
pct after market
The chipmaker posted a quarterly net loss on Thursday but
said the outlook for memory chip prices is improving. Following
an industry slump in memory chip prices last year, Micron
President Mark Adams said on Thursday that prices for DRAM and
NAND memory chips are rising.
** ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC, Thursday close $8.23,
down 4 pct after market
The multi-family and commercial real estate investment trust
said it has commenced a public offering of 5.6 million shares.
** SALESFORCE.COM INC, Thursday close $172.73, up
2.2 pct after market
The company said on Thursday its board of directors had
approved a 4-for-1 stock split as its shares continued an almost
unbroken four-year ascent.
** ZYNGA INC, Thursday close $3.35
The online game publisher relaunched its website on
Thursday, allowing users to play its games without first signing
on to Facebook, a significant step toward establishing its
independence from Facebook Inc.
** AMERICAN REALTY CAPITAL PROPERTIES INC, Thursday
close $14.75
The company said on Thursday that it was "surprised but
disappointed" that Cole Credit Property Trust III Inc had
rejected its $5.7 billion buyout offer, but said it remains
committed to the offer.
** RUE21 INC, Thursday close $28.46
The specialty apparel retailer forecast first-quarter profit
below market estimates, despite reporting strong fourth-quarter
profit.
** BOMBARDIER INC, Thursday close $84.33
Canada's Bombardier Inc said revenue could nearly double
over the next five years, boosted by its new fleet of business
and commercial aircraft, and that it planned to plow some of the
cash into bigger dividend payments.
** WAUSAU PAPER CORP, Thursday close $10.31
The company said it intends to sell its specialty paper
business to funds controlled by private equity firm KPS Capital
Partners LP for about $130 million in cash, following pressure
from activist investor Starboard Value LP.
** PEPSICO INC, Thursday close $76.15
** MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC, Thursday close
$28.56
U.S. activist shareholder Nelson Peltz has been building up
stakes in PepsiCo and Oreo maker Mondelez in recent weeks,
Britain's Daily Telegraph reported on Friday, citing sources
familiar with the matter.
** DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC, Thursday close $48.96
The company's quarterly results were largely in line with
analysts' recently lowered estimates as the U.S. payroll tax
hike and higher gasoline prices kept diners away from its Olive
Garden and Red Lobster chains.