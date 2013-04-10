MARKET PULSE- Hospital operators, Titan Machinery, Adtran, Suntech

April 10 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:
FUTURES PARE SOME GAINS AFTER FED MINUTES
U.S. stock index futures were higher, after paring some
gains following the Federal Reserve's unexpected decision to
release the minutes of its latest policy-setting meeting much
earlier than scheduled.
S&P 500 futures were up 2.9 points, the Dow Jones
industrial average futures added 22 points and Nasdaq 100
futures rose 8.75 points.
** HEALTH MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC, Tuesday close
$12.59, down 14 pct premarket
** HCA HOLDINGS INC, Tuesday close $37.63, down 3
pct premarket
** COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC, Tuesday close
$43.91, down 4 pct premarket
** TENET HEALTHCARE CORP, Tuesday close $43.52, down
4 pct premarket
** UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC, Tuesday close
$62.08, down 2 pct premarket
Shares of hospital operators fell after Health Management
Associates on Tuesday reduced its outlook for 2013 earnings and
revenue, citing weak patient admissions in the first quarter of
the year.
** SUNTECH POWER HOLDINGS CO LTD, Tuesday close
$0.62, up 10 pct premarket
The Chinese solar panel maker said its main operating unit
in Europe had been granted a provisional two-month moratorium on
debt repayments.
** FAMILY DOLLAR STORES INC, Tuesday close $59.80,
down 5 pct premarket
** DOLLAR TREE INC, Tuesday close $45.99, down 1
pct premarket
** DOLLAR GENERAL CORP, Tuesday close $49.85, down
1.1 pct premarket
Family Dollar reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly
profit on Wednesday, blaming a delay in tax refunds for hurting
sales at the end of January and early February. The discount
retailer also forecast full-year profit below Wall Street
estimates.
** TITAN MACHINERY INC, Tuesday close $26.11, down
12 percent premarket
The farm equipment maker posted fourth-quarter earnings way
below analysts' estimates and the company forecast weak profit
for fiscal year 2014, citing operational inefficiencies in its
construction equipment business.
** GLEACHER & CO INC, Tuesday close $0.68, down 4
pct premarket
The investment bank said it was in talks with a third party
regarding a possible merger, less than two months after it
suspended its search for a buyer.
** AEROPOSTALE INC, Tuesday close $13.26, down 5.75
pct premarket
Brokerage Goldman Sachs downgraded the teen-apparel
retailer's stock to "sell" from "neutral," saying Aeropostale's
path to turnaround looks challenging. "A shift in the
competitive landscape has left the business facing challenges,
and we see downside risk to shares," analyst Lindsay Drucker
Mann wrote in a note.
** FIRST SOLAR INC, Tuesday close $39.35, down 4
pct premarket
The solar panel maker's shares shot up 45 percent on Tuesday
after its forecast for revenue and earnings for the next three
years came in well above most Wall Street estimates.
Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov, however, said the
"mega-rally in FSLR shares was overdone," noting that short
interest was at 30 percent.
"The sudden tidal wave of bullishness is not going to sweep
us off our feet," he said, adding that there were challenges in
First Solar's ability to maintain and grow profitability as its
legacy U.S. utility-scale projects begin to roll off.
** YAHOO INC, Tuesday market close $23.83, up 2 pct
premarket
Yahoo and Apple Inc are discussing how more of
Yahoo's services can play a prominent role on Apple's iPhone and
iPad devices, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
briefed on the matter. ()
The companies are discussing new arrangements, including
possible deals to get more content from Yahoo News and its other
Web properties loaded onto Apple devices or available through an
expanded Siri partnership, WSJ said.
** ASTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $6.05, up 3 pct
premarket
The drug developer said it expanded to about 200 patients an
ongoing mid-stage study testing its compound, SGI-110, in acute
myeloid leukemia patients with myelodysplastic syndromes - a
group of conditions that occur when the blood-forming cells in
the bone marrow are damaged.
The study has now enrolled more than half of the patients
needed to complete it, and is on track for data from it to be
reported in December, Astex said.
** LITTELFUSE INC, Tuesday close $63.14, up 5 pct
premarket
The circuit protection products maker increased its
first-quarter revenue forecast to about $171 million from its
previous forecast of $158 million to $168 million.
** ADTRAN INC, Tuesday close $19.71, up 9 pct
premarket
** CIENA CORP, Tuesday close $15.52, up 4 pct
premarket
** JUNIPER NETWORKS INC, Tuesday close $18, up 1.5 pct
premarket
Adtran reported a quarterly profit that was more than double
that of analysts' estimates as spending at its biggest
customers, telecom service providers, improved. The company
reported a profit of 17 cents per share. Analysts on average
expected profit of 8 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of rivals Ciena and Juniper also rose on the news.
** FACEBOOK INC, Tuesday close $26.59, up 2 pct
premarket
** GENERAL MOTORS CO, Tuesday close $27.53
General Motors is running ads for a Chevrolet car on mobile
versions of Facebook, the automaker's first ads on the social
network since publicly announcing its decision to stop
advertising on Facebook nearly a year ago.
Separately, General Motors renewed a commitment to its
loss-making European brand on Wednesday, pledging to invest 4
billion euros ($5.2 billion) in Opel by the end of 2016 to
support new model launches.
** CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC, Tuesday close $48.63,
up 1 pct premarket
The world's largest branded wine maker reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as sales
benefited from an acquisition and selling a greater number of
more expensive products.
** THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, Tuesday close
$78.38
** LIFE TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Tuesday close $66.19
Thermo Fisher made a binding offer for Life Technologies on
Tuesday as private equity firms raced to finalize a consortium
to take the genetic testing equipment maker private, several
people familiar with the matter said.
Thermo Fisher is bidding more than $65 per each Life Tech
share, two of the people said. While the exact price could not
be learned, Thermo had been considering a bid of $65 to $70 per
share, sources said last week.
** MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO, Tuesday close $83.18
The industrial distributor forecast weak third-quarter sales
and profit due to weakness in its heavy industrial end markets,
particularly the metalworking-related sectors.
** FASTENAL CO, Tuesday close $50.88, down 3
percent premarket
The industrial distributor reported quarterly revenue below
analysts' estimates due to slowing growth in its manufacturing
and non-residential construction markets.
** JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD, Tuesday close $5.80,
down 3 pct premarket
The Chinese solar company reported its sixth straight
quarterly loss due to a continued sharp decline in solar panel
prices.
** REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP, Tuesday close $44.80,
down 8 pct aftermarket
The real estate brokerage estimated a net loss of $69
million to $78 million and net revenue of $950 million to $960
million for the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts on
average were expecting a loss of 42 cents per share on revenue
of $988.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which went public in October, also said funds
associated with Apollo Global Management LLC would offer
35 million common shares.
** BIOLINERX , Tuesday close $1.77, up 8
pct premarket
The biopharmaceutical company said it has received all
regulatory approvals required to begin a mid-stage study on its
compound BL-8040 to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a type of
blood cancer. The study is expected to be conducted in the
United States and Israel, and will enroll up to 50 patients,
BioLineRx said.
** RESOURCE CAPITAL CORP, Tuesday close $6.53, down
4 percent premarket
The real estate finance company said a public offering of
16.3 million shares has been priced at $6.33 per share. The
company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for
general corporate purposes.
** W.R. GRACE, Tuesday close $75.95
Chemicals maker W.R. Grace & Co estimated quarterly
earnings below analysts' expectations and lowered full-year
profit forecast after some customers reduced their inventory and
some others delayed purchases.
** LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, Tuesday close $95.41
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has told his German and
Italian counterparts the Pentagon plans to spend about $310
million to help fund the final year of development of Lockheed
Martin's MEADS missile defense system, a spokeswoman
said on Tuesday.
** GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, Tuesday close $146.52
** PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, Tuesday close $56.44
Goldman Sachs must face a lawsuit in which Prudential
Financial accused the Wall Street bank of defrauding it into
buying more than $375 million of residential mortgage-backed
securities it knew were unsafe.
** DRAGONWAVE INC , Tuesday close $1.55
The telecom network equipment maker said it cut 33 percent
of its senior management jobs and amended its deal with Nokia
Siemens Networks to reduce operating costs.
** SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Tuesday close
$7.24, down 9 pct aftermarket
The drug developer on Tuesday said it would sell $90 million
of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
** PRICESMART INC, Tuesday close $80.21, up 3 pct
aftermarket
The warehouse club operator's second-quarter results came in
above Wall Street estimates, boosted by a 10 percent jump in
warehouse club sales.
** ACTIONS SEMICONDUCTOR CO LTD, Tuesday close
$2.64, up 10 pct aftermarket
The Chinese company, which makes chips for consumer
electronic products, raised its revenue forecast for the first
quarter mainly driven by stronger-than-expected sales of its
newest tablet product. It now expects revenue of $16
million-$16.5 million, up from $12 million-$13 million.
** HERBALIFE LTD, Tuesday close $36.95
** SKECHERS USA INC, Tuesday close $21.91
In a blow to one of the world's largest accounting firms,
KPMG said it resigned as auditor of nutritional
products group Herbalife and footwear maker Skechers amid an FBI
investigation into insider trading allegations involving leaked
information and a former senior partner.
The two California-based companies - nutritional products
group Herbalife and footwear maker Skechers - said separately on
Tuesday that KPMG had quit as their auditor in connection with
the leaks.
** SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday close $11.41,
down 6 pct aftermarket
The video management software maker forecast weak
first-quarter earnings after fourth-quarter revenue missed Wall
Street expectations, hurt by a slight drop in service revenues.
** GOOGLE INC, Tuesday close $777.65
** AT&T INC, Tuesday close $37.76
Google said on Tuesday it plans to bring its ultra
high-speed Internet and television service to Austin, Texas,
next year, prompting AT&T to reveal its own plans to follow suit
- if it gets the same terms from local authorities.
** UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, Tuesday close $62.18
A Nevada jury awarded $500 million in punitive damages in a
closely watched case against two affiliates of UnitedHealth
stemming from a hepatitis C outbreak in the state, according to
a spokeswoman for a law firm in the case.