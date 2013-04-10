MARKET PULSE- Hospital operators, Titan Machinery, Adtran, Suntech

April 10 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

FUTURES PARE SOME GAINS AFTER FED MINUTES

U.S. stock index futures were higher, after paring some gains following the Federal Reserve's unexpected decision to release the minutes of its latest policy-setting meeting much earlier than scheduled.

S&P 500 futures were up 2.9 points, the Dow Jones industrial average futures added 22 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 8.75 points.

** HEALTH MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC, Tuesday close $12.59, down 14 pct premarket

** HCA HOLDINGS INC, Tuesday close $37.63, down 3 pct premarket

** COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC, Tuesday close $43.91, down 4 pct premarket

** TENET HEALTHCARE CORP, Tuesday close $43.52, down 4 pct premarket

** UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC, Tuesday close $62.08, down 2 pct premarket

Shares of hospital operators fell after Health Management Associates on Tuesday reduced its outlook for 2013 earnings and revenue, citing weak patient admissions in the first quarter of the year.

** SUNTECH POWER HOLDINGS CO LTD, Tuesday close $0.62, up 10 pct premarket

The Chinese solar panel maker said its main operating unit in Europe had been granted a provisional two-month moratorium on debt repayments.

** FAMILY DOLLAR STORES INC, Tuesday close $59.80, down 5 pct premarket

** DOLLAR TREE INC, Tuesday close $45.99, down 1 pct premarket

** DOLLAR GENERAL CORP, Tuesday close $49.85, down 1.1 pct premarket

Family Dollar reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, blaming a delay in tax refunds for hurting sales at the end of January and early February. The discount retailer also forecast full-year profit below Wall Street estimates.

** TITAN MACHINERY INC, Tuesday close $26.11, down 12 percent premarket

The farm equipment maker posted fourth-quarter earnings way below analysts' estimates and the company forecast weak profit for fiscal year 2014, citing operational inefficiencies in its construction equipment business.

** GLEACHER & CO INC, Tuesday close $0.68, down 4 pct premarket

The investment bank said it was in talks with a third party regarding a possible merger, less than two months after it suspended its search for a buyer.

** AEROPOSTALE INC, Tuesday close $13.26, down 5.75 pct premarket

Brokerage Goldman Sachs downgraded the teen-apparel retailer's stock to "sell" from "neutral," saying Aeropostale's path to turnaround looks challenging. "A shift in the competitive landscape has left the business facing challenges, and we see downside risk to shares," analyst Lindsay Drucker Mann wrote in a note.

** FIRST SOLAR INC, Tuesday close $39.35, down 4 pct premarket

The solar panel maker's shares shot up 45 percent on Tuesday after its forecast for revenue and earnings for the next three years came in well above most Wall Street estimates.

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov, however, said the "mega-rally in FSLR shares was overdone," noting that short interest was at 30 percent.

"The sudden tidal wave of bullishness is not going to sweep us off our feet," he said, adding that there were challenges in First Solar's ability to maintain and grow profitability as its legacy U.S. utility-scale projects begin to roll off.

** YAHOO INC, Tuesday market close $23.83, up 2 pct premarket

Yahoo and Apple Inc are discussing how more of Yahoo's services can play a prominent role on Apple's iPhone and iPad devices, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people briefed on the matter. ()

The companies are discussing new arrangements, including possible deals to get more content from Yahoo News and its other Web properties loaded onto Apple devices or available through an expanded Siri partnership, WSJ said.

** ASTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $6.05, up 3 pct premarket

The drug developer said it expanded to about 200 patients an ongoing mid-stage study testing its compound, SGI-110, in acute myeloid leukemia patients with myelodysplastic syndromes - a group of conditions that occur when the blood-forming cells in the bone marrow are damaged.

The study has now enrolled more than half of the patients needed to complete it, and is on track for data from it to be reported in December, Astex said.

** LITTELFUSE INC, Tuesday close $63.14, up 5 pct premarket

The circuit protection products maker increased its first-quarter revenue forecast to about $171 million from its previous forecast of $158 million to $168 million.

** ADTRAN INC, Tuesday close $19.71, up 9 pct premarket

** CIENA CORP, Tuesday close $15.52, up 4 pct premarket

** JUNIPER NETWORKS INC, Tuesday close $18, up 1.5 pct premarket

Adtran reported a quarterly profit that was more than double that of analysts' estimates as spending at its biggest customers, telecom service providers, improved. The company reported a profit of 17 cents per share. Analysts on average expected profit of 8 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of rivals Ciena and Juniper also rose on the news.

** FACEBOOK INC, Tuesday close $26.59, up 2 pct premarket

** GENERAL MOTORS CO, Tuesday close $27.53

General Motors is running ads for a Chevrolet car on mobile versions of Facebook, the automaker's first ads on the social network since publicly announcing its decision to stop advertising on Facebook nearly a year ago.

Separately, General Motors renewed a commitment to its loss-making European brand on Wednesday, pledging to invest 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in Opel by the end of 2016 to support new model launches.

** CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC, Tuesday close $48.63, up 1 pct premarket

The world's largest branded wine maker reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as sales benefited from an acquisition and selling a greater number of more expensive products.

** THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, Tuesday close $78.38

** LIFE TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Tuesday close $66.19

Thermo Fisher made a binding offer for Life Technologies on Tuesday as private equity firms raced to finalize a consortium to take the genetic testing equipment maker private, several people familiar with the matter said.

Thermo Fisher is bidding more than $65 per each Life Tech share, two of the people said. While the exact price could not be learned, Thermo had been considering a bid of $65 to $70 per share, sources said last week.

** MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO, Tuesday close $83.18

The industrial distributor forecast weak third-quarter sales and profit due to weakness in its heavy industrial end markets, particularly the metalworking-related sectors.

** FASTENAL CO, Tuesday close $50.88, down 3 percent premarket

The industrial distributor reported quarterly revenue below analysts' estimates due to slowing growth in its manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

** JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD, Tuesday close $5.80, down 3 pct premarket

The Chinese solar company reported its sixth straight quarterly loss due to a continued sharp decline in solar panel prices.

** REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP, Tuesday close $44.80, down 8 pct aftermarket

The real estate brokerage estimated a net loss of $69 million to $78 million and net revenue of $950 million to $960 million for the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 42 cents per share on revenue of $988.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which went public in October, also said funds associated with Apollo Global Management LLC would offer 35 million common shares.

** BIOLINERX , Tuesday close $1.77, up 8 pct premarket

The biopharmaceutical company said it has received all regulatory approvals required to begin a mid-stage study on its compound BL-8040 to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer. The study is expected to be conducted in the United States and Israel, and will enroll up to 50 patients, BioLineRx said.

** RESOURCE CAPITAL CORP, Tuesday close $6.53, down 4 percent premarket

The real estate finance company said a public offering of 16.3 million shares has been priced at $6.33 per share. The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

** W.R. GRACE, Tuesday close $75.95

Chemicals maker W.R. Grace & Co estimated quarterly earnings below analysts' expectations and lowered full-year profit forecast after some customers reduced their inventory and some others delayed purchases.

** LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, Tuesday close $95.41

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has told his German and Italian counterparts the Pentagon plans to spend about $310 million to help fund the final year of development of Lockheed Martin's MEADS missile defense system, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

** GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, Tuesday close $146.52

** PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, Tuesday close $56.44

Goldman Sachs must face a lawsuit in which Prudential Financial accused the Wall Street bank of defrauding it into buying more than $375 million of residential mortgage-backed securities it knew were unsafe.

** DRAGONWAVE INC , Tuesday close $1.55

The telecom network equipment maker said it cut 33 percent of its senior management jobs and amended its deal with Nokia Siemens Networks to reduce operating costs.

** SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Tuesday close $7.24, down 9 pct aftermarket

The drug developer on Tuesday said it would sell $90 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

** PRICESMART INC, Tuesday close $80.21, up 3 pct aftermarket

The warehouse club operator's second-quarter results came in above Wall Street estimates, boosted by a 10 percent jump in warehouse club sales.

** ACTIONS SEMICONDUCTOR CO LTD, Tuesday close $2.64, up 10 pct aftermarket

The Chinese company, which makes chips for consumer electronic products, raised its revenue forecast for the first quarter mainly driven by stronger-than-expected sales of its newest tablet product. It now expects revenue of $16 million-$16.5 million, up from $12 million-$13 million.

** HERBALIFE LTD, Tuesday close $36.95

** SKECHERS USA INC, Tuesday close $21.91

In a blow to one of the world's largest accounting firms, KPMG said it resigned as auditor of nutritional products group Herbalife and footwear maker Skechers amid an FBI investigation into insider trading allegations involving leaked information and a former senior partner.

The two California-based companies - nutritional products group Herbalife and footwear maker Skechers - said separately on Tuesday that KPMG had quit as their auditor in connection with the leaks.

** SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday close $11.41, down 6 pct aftermarket

The video management software maker forecast weak first-quarter earnings after fourth-quarter revenue missed Wall Street expectations, hurt by a slight drop in service revenues.

** GOOGLE INC, Tuesday close $777.65

** AT&T INC, Tuesday close $37.76

Google said on Tuesday it plans to bring its ultra high-speed Internet and television service to Austin, Texas, next year, prompting AT&T to reveal its own plans to follow suit - if it gets the same terms from local authorities.

** UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, Tuesday close $62.18

A Nevada jury awarded $500 million in punitive damages in a closely watched case against two affiliates of UnitedHealth stemming from a hepatitis C outbreak in the state, according to a spokeswoman for a law firm in the case.