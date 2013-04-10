MARKET PULSE- Health Management, Titan Machinery, BioLineRx, JinkoSolar

April 10 Some U.S. stocks on the move on
Wednesday:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 HITS HIGHEST LEVEL EVER
The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index rose to its highest level
ever, breaking a record that had stood since October 2007.
The S&P 500 earlier hit 1,567.10 to break its previous
all-time intraday high by 0.01 point. The Dow Jones industrial
average was up 57 points or 0.39 percent, to 14,730.46
and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.11 points or 0.5
percent, to 3,253.96.
** HEALTH MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC, $10.95, down 13
pct (0932 ET)
** HCA HOLDINGS INC, $36.15, down 4 pct (0933 ET)
** COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC, $42.00, down 4.4
pct (0933 ET)
** TENET HEALTHCARE CORP, $41.75, down 4 pct (0934
ET)
** UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC, $61.54, down 1 pct
(0934 ET)
Shares of hospital operators fell after Health Management
Associates on Tuesday reduced its outlook for 2013 earnings and
revenue, citing weak patient admissions in the first quarter of
the year.
** TITAN MACHINERY INC, $21.82, down 16 pct (0938
ET)
The farm equipment maker posted fourth-quarter earnings way
below analysts' estimates and the company forecast weak profit
for fiscal year 2014, citing operational inefficiencies in its
construction equipment business.
** BIOLINERX , $2.05, up 15 pct (1006 ET)
The biopharmaceutical company said it has received all
regulatory approvals required to begin a mid-stage study on its
compound BL-8040 to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a type of
blood cancer. The study is expected to be conducted in the
United States and Israel, and will enroll up to 50 patients,
BioLineRx said.
** JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD, $5.51, down 5 pct
(1005 ET)
** YINGLI GREEN ENERGY, $2.07, down 7 pct (1000)
JinkoSolar reported its sixth straight quarterly loss due to
a continued sharp decline in solar panel prices.
** GLEACHER & CO INC, $0.74, up 10 pct (1016 ET)
Gleacher said it was in talks regarding a possible merger,
less than two months after it suspended its search for a buyer,
adding to uncertainty that has already cost the investment bank
clients and employees.
** SUNTECH POWER HOLDINGS CO LTD, $0.70, up 13 pct
(0935 ET)
The Chinese solar panel maker said its main operating unit
in Europe had been granted a provisional two-month moratorium on
debt repayments.
** FAMILY DOLLAR STORES INC, $58.89, down 1.5 pct
(0936 ET)
** DOLLAR TREE INC, $46.29, down 1 pct (0936 ET)
** DOLLAR GENERAL CORP, $50.62, up 2 pct (0937 ET)
Family Dollar reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly
profit on Wednesday, blaming a delay in tax refunds for hurting
sales at the end of January and early February. The discount
retailer also forecast full-year profit below Wall Street
estimates.
** BARRICK GOLD CORP , $25.33, down 5 pct
(1010 ET)
A Chilean court has suspended the construction of Barrick
Gold 's $8.5 billion Pascua-Lama gold and silver mine after
indigenous communities said the project was destroying glaciers
and harming water supply. Barrick, the world's top gold miner,
told Reuters it could not comment because it had not been
notified by the court.
** AEROPOSTALE INC, $13.06, down 1.5 pct (0938 ET)
Brokerage Goldman Sachs downgraded the teen-apparel
retailer's stock to "sell" from "neutral," saying Aeropostale's
path to turnaround looks challenging. "A shift in the
competitive landscape has left the business facing challenges,
and we see downside risk to shares," analyst Lindsay Drucker
Mann wrote in a note.
** PACIFIC SUNWEAR OF CALIFORNIA INC, $2.48, up 10
pct (0957 ET)
Brokerage Piper Jaffray raised its rating on the
teen-apparel retailer's stock to "overweight" from "neutral,"
saying the stable spending backdrop, the company's current
merchandising strategy of fashion preference over brand, and its
apparel which is an intersection of lifestyle and fashion are
helping Pacific Sunwear capture market share.
** FIRST SOLAR INC, $38.40, down 2 pct (0939 ET)
The solar panel maker's shares shot up 45 percent on Tuesday
after its forecast for revenue and earnings for the next three
years came in well above most Wall Street estimates.
Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov, however, said the
"mega-rally in FSLR shares was overdone," noting that short
interest was at 30 percent.
"The sudden tidal wave of bullishness is not going to sweep
us off our feet," he said, adding that there were challenges in
First Solar's ability to maintain and grow profitability as its
legacy U.S. utility-scale projects begin to roll off.
** IBM CORP, $211.98 up 1.3 pct (0933 ET)
UBS raised its rating on the company's stock to "buy" from
"neutral," saying IBM is well positioned for the coming
computing era, as more business critical operations move to the
private cloud - an area that is IBM's strength.
The brokerage also said IBM's web hosting capability and
support of OpenStack, the open source software that offers
networking infrastructure-as-a-service on the cloud, will be
helpful later. UBS raised its price target on the stock to $235
from $210.
** YAHOO INC, $24.01, up 1 pct (0939 ET)
Yahoo and Apple Inc are discussing how more of
Yahoo's services can play a prominent role on Apple's iPhone and
iPad devices, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
briefed on the matter. ()
The companies are discussing new arrangements, including
possible deals to get more content from Yahoo News and its other
Web properties loaded onto Apple devices or available through an
expanded Siri partnership, WSJ said.
** ASTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $6.01, up 2 pct (0940
ET)
The drug developer said it expanded to about 200 patients an
ongoing mid-stage study testing its compound, SGI-110, in acute
myeloid leukemia patients with myelodysplastic syndromes - a
group of conditions that occur when the blood-forming cells in
the bone marrow are damaged.
The study has now enrolled more than half of the patients
needed to complete it, and is on track for data from it to be
reported in December, Astex said.
** LITTELFUSE INC, $67.08, up 6 pct (0940 ET)
The circuit protection products maker increased its
first-quarter revenue forecast to about $171 million from its
previous forecast of $158 million to $168 million.
** ADTRAN INC, $21.50, up 9 pct (0941 ET)
** CIENA CORP, $16.32, up 5 pct (0942 ET)
** JUNIPER NETWORKS INC, $18.50, up 3 pct (0942 ET)
Adtran reported a quarterly profit that was more than double
that of analysts' estimates as spending at its biggest
customers, telecom service providers, improved. The company
reported a profit of 17 cents per share. Analysts on average
expected profit of 8 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of rivals Ciena and Juniper also rose on the news.
** FACEBOOK INC, $27.31, up 3 pct
** GENERAL MOTORS CO, $27.79, up 1 pct (0943 ET)
General Motors is running ads for a Chevrolet car on mobile
versions of Facebook, the automaker's first ads on the social
network since publicly announcing its decision to stop
advertising on Facebook nearly a year ago.
Separately, General Motors renewed a commitment to its
loss-making European brand on Wednesday, pledging to invest 4
billion euros ($5.2 billion) in Opel by the end of 2016 to
support new model launches.
** THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, $80.42, up 3 pct
(0944 ET)
** LIFE TECHNOLOGIES CORP, $66.00
Thermo Fisher made a binding offer for Life Technologies on
Tuesday as private equity firms raced to finalize a consortium
to take the genetic testing equipment maker private, several
people familiar with the matter said.
Thermo Fisher is bidding more than $65 per each Life Tech
share, two of the people said. While the exact price could not
be learned, Thermo had been considering a bid of $65 to $70 per
share, sources said last week.
** MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO, $79.02, down 5 pct
(0945 ET)
The industrial distributor forecast weak third-quarter sales
and profit due to weakness in its heavy industrial end markets,
particularly the metalworking-related sectors.
** FASTENAL CO, $48.20, down 5 pct (0945 ET)
The industrial distributor reported quarterly revenue below
analysts' estimates due to slowing growth in its manufacturing
and non-residential construction markets.
** REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP, $42.94, down 4 pct (0946
ET)
The real estate brokerage estimated a net loss of $69
million to $78 million and net revenue of $950 million to $960
million for the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts on
average were expecting a loss of 42 cents per share on revenue
of $988.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which went public in October, also said funds
associated with Apollo Global Management LLC would offer
35 million common shares.
** GREENBRIER COS INC, $22.71, up 4 percent (1002
ET)
KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the railcar maker's stock
to "buy" from "hold," saying Greenbrier is well positioned to
benefit from the recovery in demand for auto, intermodal and
covered hopper cars.
"Additionally, the recently announced initiatives to
increase gross margin by at least 200 basis points while
liberating $100 million in capital by the end of fiscal year
2014 are achievable and likely conservative," KeyBanc analyst
Steve Barger said.
** RESOURCE CAPITAL CORP, $6.24, down 4 pct (0947
ET)
The real estate finance company said a public offering of
16.3 million shares has been priced at $6.33 per share. The
company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for
general corporate purposes.
** W.R. GRACE, $72.66, down 4 pct (0947 ET)
Chemicals maker W.R. Grace & Co estimated quarterly
earnings below analysts' expectations and lowered full-year
profit forecast after some customers reduced their inventory and
some others delayed purchases.
** DRAGONWAVE INC , $1.68, up 8 pct (0949
ET)
The telecom network equipment maker said it cut 33 percent
of its senior management jobs and amended its deal with Nokia
Siemens Networks to reduce operating costs.
** SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $6.40, down 11 pct
(0949 ET)
The drug developer on Tuesday said it would sell $90 million
of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
** PRICESMART INC, $84.23, up 5 pct (0949 ET)
The warehouse club operator's second-quarter results came in
above Wall Street estimates, boosted by a 10 percent jump in
warehouse club sales.
** ACTIONS SEMICONDUCTOR CO LTD, $2.70, up 3 pct
(0950 ET)
The Chinese company, which makes chips for consumer
electronic products, raised its revenue forecast for the first
quarter mainly driven by stronger-than-expected sales of its
newest tablet product. It now expects revenue of $16
million-$16.5 million, up from $12 million-$13 million.
** SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL, $10.67, down 6 pct
(0952 ET)
The video management software maker forecast weak
first-quarter earnings after fourth-quarter revenue missed Wall
Street expectations, hurt by a slight drop in service revenues.