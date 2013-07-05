MARKET PULSE-Transdigm, Sarepta, Vivus, Goldcorp, Sprint

(For more market insights, including options activity, click on ; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/dar49t)

July 5 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

FUTURES JUMP AHEAD OF PAYROLL REPORT

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Friday as investors looked ahead to the monthly payrolls report, which is expected to show solid jobs growth while not being strong enough to influence Federal Reserve policy. S&P 500 futures were up 13.7 points, Dow Jones industrial average futures up 144 points and Nasdaq 100 futures up 27.25 points.

** TRANSDIGM GROUP INC, Wednesday close $151.67, up 4 pct premarket

The aircraft components maker announced a special cash dividend of $22 per share. The company also said its subsidiary, TransDigm Inc, received an additional incremental term loan of $900 million and completed an offering of $500 million. The interest on the new debt is modestly lower than the existing debt, the group said.

** SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC, $39.61 Wednesday close, down 3 pct after market

The drugmaker entered into an equity offering agreement with broker-dealer Further Lane Securities under which the company may sell, in tranches, shares of up to $125 million.

** ONYX PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Wednesday close $133.52

** AMGEN INC, Wednesday close $95.81

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a lawsuit accusing unnamed defendants of insider trading in Onyx call options before the drugmaker publicly rejected a takeover bid by larger rival Amgen and put itself up for sale.

** VIVUS INC, Wednesday close $12.31

The drugmaker's largest shareholder, First Manhattan Co, said proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended three of the nine directors the shareholder had proposed for nomination to Vivus board.

** BLACKSTONE GROUP LP, Wednesday close $20.51

The U.S. private equity giant plans to buy Dutch mall developer Multi Corporation in a deal that would allow it to boost its presence in Turkey, a document showed. Blackstone has amassed about half of Multi's estimated 900 million euros ($1.16 billion) of debt at steep discounts, a source close to the situation has told Reuters, prompting speculation it would mount a takeover for the developer that operates in 14 countries.

** MERCK & CO INC, Wednesday close $46.55

** NOVARTIS AG, Wednesday close $70.72

** BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC, Wednesday close $69.40

China's top economic planning agency is investigating costs and prices charged by drugmakers, including units of GlaxoSmithKline and Merck, as foreign firms come under pressure from Beijing over possible price-fixing. Other foreign companies being investigated include Astellas Pharma Inc , Novartis's generics unit Sandoz, Boehringer Ingelheim, Baxter International and Fresenius.

** GOLDCORP INC, Wednesday close $24.88

Goldcorp said on Thursday it has halted all construction work at its Eleonore gold project in northern Quebec and started evacuating staff from the site due to forest fires in the region.

** SPRINT NEXTEL CORP, Wednesday close $7.19

** CLEARWIRE CORP, Wednesday close $5.00

U.S. regulators on Wednesday collected the final vote to approve the merger of Sprint and SoftBank Corp, sources familiar with the situation said, clearing the last hurdle in the Japanese company's drawn-out battle to take control of the No. 3 U.S. wireless provider. (Compiled by; Editing by)