MARKET PULSE-Transdigm, Sarepta, Vivus, Goldcorp, Sprint

July 5 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:
FUTURES JUMP AHEAD OF PAYROLL REPORT
U.S. stock index futures jumped on Friday as investors
looked ahead to the monthly payrolls report, which is expected
to show solid jobs growth while not being strong enough to
influence Federal Reserve policy. S&P 500 futures were up
13.7 points, Dow Jones industrial average futures up 144
points and Nasdaq 100 futures up 27.25 points.
** TRANSDIGM GROUP INC, Wednesday close $151.67, up
4 pct premarket
The aircraft components maker announced a special cash
dividend of $22 per share. The company also said its subsidiary,
TransDigm Inc, received an additional incremental term loan of
$900 million and completed an offering of $500 million. The
interest on the new debt is modestly lower than the existing
debt, the group said.
** SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC, $39.61 Wednesday
close, down 3 pct after market
The drugmaker entered into an equity offering agreement with
broker-dealer Further Lane Securities under which the company
may sell, in tranches, shares of up to $125 million.
** ONYX PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Wednesday close
$133.52
** AMGEN INC, Wednesday close $95.81
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a
lawsuit accusing unnamed defendants of insider trading in Onyx
call options before the drugmaker publicly rejected a takeover
bid by larger rival Amgen and put itself up for sale.
** VIVUS INC, Wednesday close $12.31
The drugmaker's largest shareholder, First Manhattan Co,
said proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services
recommended three of the nine directors the shareholder had
proposed for nomination to Vivus board.
** BLACKSTONE GROUP LP, Wednesday close $20.51
The U.S. private equity giant plans to buy Dutch mall
developer Multi Corporation in a deal that would allow it to
boost its presence in Turkey, a document showed. Blackstone has
amassed about half of Multi's estimated 900 million euros ($1.16
billion) of debt at steep discounts, a source close to the
situation has told Reuters, prompting speculation it would mount
a takeover for the developer that operates in 14 countries.
** MERCK & CO INC, Wednesday close $46.55
** NOVARTIS AG, Wednesday close $70.72
** BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC, Wednesday close $69.40
China's top economic planning agency is investigating costs
and prices charged by drugmakers, including units of
GlaxoSmithKline and Merck, as foreign firms come under
pressure from Beijing over possible price-fixing. Other foreign
companies being investigated include Astellas Pharma Inc
, Novartis's generics unit Sandoz, Boehringer
Ingelheim, Baxter International and Fresenius.
** GOLDCORP INC, Wednesday close $24.88
Goldcorp said on Thursday it has halted all
construction work at its Eleonore gold project in northern
Quebec and started evacuating staff from the site due to forest
fires in the region.
** SPRINT NEXTEL CORP, Wednesday close $7.19
** CLEARWIRE CORP, Wednesday close $5.00
U.S. regulators on Wednesday collected the final vote to
approve the merger of Sprint and SoftBank Corp, sources
familiar with the situation said, clearing the last hurdle in
the Japanese company's drawn-out battle to take control of the
No. 3 U.S. wireless provider.
