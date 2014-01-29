MARKET PULSE-Boeing, Dow, Tupperware, EMC, Biogen, Praxair, Rockwell

(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
** BOEING CO, Tuesday close $137.09
The planemaker's reported strong fourth-quarter results.
** DOW CHEMICAL CO, Tuesday close $43.06, +7.76 pct
premarket
The largest U.S. chemical maker by sales raised its dividend
15 percent and expanded its share buyback program to $4.5
billion from $1.5 billion after posting a fourth-quarter profit.
** TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP, Tuesday close $83.77
The kitchen storage container maker reported
lower-than-expected quarterly results hurt by weak sales in
established markets such as Germany, United States and Canada.
** ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC, Tuesday close $115.01
The company, which makes systems that help factories run
smoothly, posted a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, partly
due to sales increases in the United States and Asia Pacific.
** EMC CORP, Tuesday close $25.38, -2.13 pct
premarket
Profit rose 17 percent in the fourth quarter due to higher
sales of the company's data storage equipment.
** BIOGEN IDEC INC, Tuesday close $305.65, -0.21
pct premarket
The company said fourth-quarter profit soared 57 percent,
helped by strong sales of its new multiple sclerosis drug,
Tecfidera.
** PRAXAIR INC, Tuesday close $125.7, +0.37 pct
premarket
The largest industrial gas supplier in the Americas raised
its dividend by 8 percent and said it would buy back stock worth
$1.5 billion, after reporting a 15 percent rise in quarterly
profit.
** SOUTHERN CO, Tuesday close $83.77
The power company reported a 6 percent rise in
fourth-quarter revenue.
** AT&T INC, Tuesday close $33.7, -2.94 pct premarket
The telecom company's fourth-quarter wireless subscriber
growth and its free cash flow target lagged well behind analyst
estimates. Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said a U.S. spying
scandal was hurting the company's business.
At least one brokerage cut its rating on the stock.
** FORD MOTOR CO, Tuesday close $15.72, -0.57 pct
premarket
The company reported higher-than-expected quarterly results
on Tuesday as earnings in its core North American market fell
less steeply than Wall Street expected, but declining vehicle
prices there raised concerns about 2014.
Ford joined a growing number of multinational companies
expressing concern that economic turmoil in Venezuela and
Argentina could spell trouble for 2014 profits. High inflation
in the two countries, along with concern about how their
governments will try to steady their economies has Ford
rethinking its annual forecasts for South America.
** PFIZER INC, Tuesday close $30.42
The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter
results on Tuesday, helped by higher sales of drugs for cancer,
nerve pain and arthritis, and forecast 2014 earnings in line
with Wall Street estimates.
** VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC, Tuesday close $47.36
** VODAFONE GROUP PLC, Tuesday close $37.17, +0.35
pct premarket
Shareholders of both Vodafone and Verizon approved
Verizon's $130 billion takeover of their Verizon Wireless
venture on Tuesday, paving the way for the third-biggest deal in
corporate history.
** WAL-MART STORES INC, Tuesday close $74.67, +1.25
pct premarket
The U.S. retailer said it will upgrade its vendor compliance
process in China, requiring more documentation and making use of
a computer-based system to help suppliers manage associated
paperwork.
** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $506.5, +0.15 pct
premarket
The company may have to wait a little longer for its
watershed moment in China. A disappointing March-quarter revenue
forecast, coupled with surprisingly weak holiday iPhone sales,
suggest pundits may have over-estimated initial demand from
China Mobile's 700 million-plus subscribers, a key
factor that has pushed its shares 18 percent higher in the
fourth quarter.
** CIRRUS LOGIC INC, Tuesday close $18.74, -5 pct
after market
The company, whose audio chips are used in Apple's iPhones
and iPads, forecast current-quarter revenue that missed
analysts' average estimate.
** VMWARE INC, Tuesday close $94.94, +0.06 pct
premarket
The virtualization software maker reported a slightly
better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by higher revenue
from license sales.
At least four brokerages raised their price targets on the
stock.
** ELECTRONIC ARTS INC, Tuesday close $24.87, +4.54
pct premarket
The videogame publisher lowered its 2015 revenue forecast on
Tuesday as the arrival of new Xbox One and PlayStation 4
consoles has hurt sales of games for older consoles sooner than
the industry had anticipated.
At least two brokerages raised their price targets on the
stock.
** CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD, Tuesday
close $65.93, +3.14 pct premarket
The computer security specialist topped fourth-quarter
profit and revenue forecasts and said it sees growth continuing
into 2014 on strong demand for high-end products that protect
data centers.
** AMGEN INC, Tuesday close $120.7, +2.4 pct after
market
The world's biggest biotechnology company on Tuesday
reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street forecasts as
it gained full control of its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis
drug Enbrel and recorded solid growth in sales of newer
products. The company also announced another positive result
from a late-stage study of its high-profile experimental
cholesterol drug, evolocumab.
At least four brokerages raised their price targets on the
stock.
** ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO, Tuesday close $36.27
The teen apparel retailer stripped Chief Executive Mike
Jeffries of his chairman duties, bowing to investor pressure to
reduce his control over the struggling company.
** YAHOO INC, Tuesday close $38.22, -4.50 pct
premarket
The company's online ad prices slid again in the fourth
quarter and Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant in which it
owns a big stake, saw revenue growth decelerate from its recent
rip-roaring pace. Overall revenue fell 6 percent in the last
three months of the year, the company said.
At least two brokerages cut their price targets on the
stock.
** QUALCOMM INC, Tuesday close $71.99, -1.93 pct
premarket
The world's biggest cellphone chip maker may be hit with a
record fine exceeding $1 billion in a Chinese antitrust probe,
raising the specter of harsh penalties for foreign firms facing
an increasingly aggressive regulator.
** NOVARTIS AG, Tuesday close $79.56, -100.00 pct
premarket
The Basel-based company is looking at options,
such as joint ventures, for three smaller businesses to bring
them in line with its world-leading pharmaceutical operations,
it said, in a review due to be completed by the end of summer.
** TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES, Tuesday close
$44.1, +3.40 pct premarket
Teva's shares open higher after the company said
U.S. regulators approved its three-times-a-week multiple
sclerosis drug Copaxone. The world's largest generics drugmaker
has been banking on a three-times-a-week version of Copaxone
ahead of possible competition from generic rivals of the drug
this year.
** MEDIVATION INC, Tuesday close $75.78, +13.49 pct
premarket
The company's drug for advanced prostate cancer
significantly delayed progression of the disease and extended
survival in a large, late stage study of patients who had not
yet received chemotherapy, likely paving the way for an expanded
approval of the medicine.
** FACEBOOK INC, Tuesday close $55.14, +0.11 pct
premarket
The company's executive in charge of revolutionizing data
centers on Tuesday lauded low-energy server technology that is
expected to compete against heavyweight Intel Corp.
** COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, Tuesday close $76.1
The company, which makes software applications to manage
data and information, is scheduled to report third-quarter
results before the bell.
** MEREDITH CORP, Tuesday close $44.49
The media and marketing company is expected to report
second-quarter results before the bell.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)