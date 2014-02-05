MARKET PULSE-Google, Time Warner, Myriad Genetics, Cognizant, Radian

(For more market insights, including options activity, click on ; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s) U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday. Dow Jones industrial average futures were down 0.07 percent at 15,328, S&P 500 futures were down 0.17 percent at 1,740.7 and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.03 percent at 3,451.

** MICROSOFT CORP, Tuesday close $36.35, +0.14 pct premarket

The world's largest software maker is betting a mix of old and young blood will revive the aging technology pioneer, but new Chief Executive Satya Nadella may find it tough to push change with co-founder Bill Gates and former CEO Steve Ballmer breathing down his neck.

** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $508.79, -0.33 pct premarket

The world's most valuable technology company has been sued by the patent and licensing organization of the University of Wisconsin for infringing on a processor design patented by the university back in 1998, according to a report by ANI News.

The plaintiff has claimed that the processing system is used in iPhone 5S, iPad mini with Retina Display, and iPad Air design, the report said. (link.reuters.com/xug66v)

Separately, the company urged a federal appeals court on Tuesday to put a court-appointed antitrust monitor on hold, arguing that his efforts were harming the company's business.

** GOOGLE INC, Tuesday close $1,138.16, +0.95 pct premarket

The internet search giant has offered further concessions to address regulatory concerns about its search results, the European Commission said on Wednesday, taking the company a step closer to settling a three-year investigation and prevent a fine of up to $5 billion.

** TWITTER INC, Tuesday close $66.32, -0.47 pct premarket

The social media company, whose stock has surged 150 percent since it went public in November, has a lot to live up to when it reports quarterly earnings for the first time on Wednesday.

** BOEING CO, Tuesday close $122.04, -0.03 pct premarket

The company said on Tuesday that it saw no bubble in the market for 737 jetliners and that production could rise to as many as 60 aircraft a month at the current factory in Renton, Washington, though production might not go that high.

** TIME WARNER INC, Tuesday close $62.4, +1.36 pct premarket

The company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by the success of the space thriller movie "Gravity" released by its Warner Bros movie studio.

** LAZARD LTD <LAZ.N >, Tuesday close $42.99

The investment bank and asset manager reported a 35 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit as merger advisory revenue rose.

** RADIAN GROUP INC, Tuesday close $14.33, +1.12 pct premarket

The biggest U.S. private mortgage insurer reported a quarterly profit as fewer homeowners defaulted on their loans in a recovering housing market.

** MERCK & CO INC, Tuesday close $53.51, +3.16 pct premarket

The second-biggest U.S. drugmaker reported lower sales, just below Wall Street estimates, hurt by competition from cheaper generic medicines.

** NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC, Tuesday close $37.79

The transatlantic exchange operator reported a higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by increased revenue from recent acquisitions.

** COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP, Tuesday close $97.01, -3.45 pct premarket

The IT services firm forecast 2014 revenue growth below the average analyst estimate, even after it reported higher quarterly revenue, helped by a 22 percent rise in revenue from its financial services business.

** HUMANA INC, Tuesday close $97.47

The U.S. health insurer reported a fourth-quarter loss as it took a $243 million charge to set aside financial reserves for a group of long-term care policies that it no longer sells.

** BANK OF AMERICA CORP, Tuesday close $16.35, -0.37 pct premarket

A new judge presiding over the bank's proposed $8.5 billion settlement with investors in soured mortgage securities on Tuesday postponed entering a final judgment in the case, raising the possibility of additional legal maneuvers.

** MORGAN STANLEY, Tuesday close $29.02

Morgan Stanley said it would pay $1.25 billion to the U.S. regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to settle a lawsuit related to the sale of mortgage-backed securities. The Wall Street bank will add $150 million to its legal reserves as a result of the settlement with the Federal Housing Finance Agency, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, Tuesday close $54.95

The bank settled the latest in a string of legal claims on Tuesday when it agreed to pay $614 million to the U.S. government and admitted that it defrauded federal agencies by underwriting sub-standard mortgage loans.

Separately, the Wall Street bank has entered into exclusive talks with trading house Mercuria to sell its physical commodities division, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** CVS CAREMARK CORP, Tuesday close $66.11, -1.68 pct premarket

The No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain said it would stop selling tobacco products at its 7,600 stores by October, becoming the first U.S. drugstore chain to take cigarettes off the shelf. Public health experts called the decision by the company a precedent-setting step that could pressure other stores to follow suit.

** WALT DISNEY CO, Tuesday close $71.05, +0.27 pct premarket

Wall Street expects two new princesses and a muscular Marvel superhero to help lift the company's quarterly results, as it reaps the benefits of strong performances from film sequel "Thor: The Dark World" and animated musical mega-hit "Frozen."

** MYRIAD GENETICS INC, Tuesday close $27.18, +15.23 pct premarket

** SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC Tuesday close $17.64

Molecular diagnostics company Myriad Genetics said it planned to buy Crescendo Bioscience for $270 million to enter the autoimmune market, and raised its full-year forecast.

Venture capital and private equity firm Safeguard Scientifics Inc, which said it has a 13 percent primary ownership position in Crescendo, said it would get about $40 million in aggregate cash proceeds from the deal.

** SYNGENTA, Tuesday close $70, -3.57 pct premarket

The company is to step up cost-cutting to save $1 billion a year by 2018 after the world's largest maker of crop chemicals reported an 11 percent fall in profit for last year.

** TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC, Tuesday close $79.43, +14.55 pct premarket

The data analysis software maker forecast better-than-expected current-quarter revenue after reporting quarterly results that handily beat analysts' estimates.

** HONDA MOTOR CO, Tuesday close $35.92

The world's biggest motorcycle maker said it would build a fourth motorcycle factory in India with initial investment of roughly 11 billion Indian rupees ($176 million) and annual output capacity of 1.2 million vehicles.

** FORD MOTOR CO., Tuesday close $14.87, -0.47 pct premarket

The automaker will halt production at its Romanian car factory for four days in February because of low demand, officials of the company were quoted as saying.

** VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, Tuesday close $46.82, -0.06 pct premarket

Investors across the continent braced for a bumper bond from the telco heavyweight, hoping to pocket some beefy premiums - even if not quite as large as the concessions offered on its record-breaking $49 billion bond from last September.

** ARMOUR INC, Tuesday close $104.65

German sportswear maker Adidas sued the company in a U.S. court over alleged infringement of patents governing fitness training and tracker devices, a court filing showed. The lawsuit relates to products sold by fitness technology company MapMyFitness, which Under Armour bought for $150 million in November.

** TESLA MOTORS INC, Tuesday close $178.73, +0.29 pct premarket

The luxury U.S. electric carmaker is taking a bold step in China to win over clients and cachet by curbing the markup to just half of what some of its rivals can command. Though it risks relegating its brand to a lower tier, Tesla's marketing strategy could prove a model for other imported brands, which have come under fire from China state media and regulators for allegedly ripping off shoppers with inflated prices.

** BP, Tuesday close $46.27, -0.02 pct premarket

The company on Tuesday became the first oil major to detail how wild swings in U.S. crude prices had first boosted - and then dented - its profit last year amid a shale revolution that has transformed markets in the United States. BP said in its full-year results that its supply and trading division enjoyed a very strong start to the year, but suffered in the final quarter after the value of crudes in the Gulf of Mexico were hammered by rising production making its way to the region.

Separately, India's oil secretary said BP was interested in marketing jet fuel in the country, but it was not known whether the company would import the fuel or source it from local refiners.

** HEWLETT PACKARD, Tuesday close $28.33

The company said Autonomy, the software firm it bought in 2011, overstated profits at one of its main British units by 81 percent in the year before it was sold in Britain's biggest ever technology deal.

** TRANSCANADA CORP, Tuesday close $43.09

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers voiced support on Tuesday for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline, and did not rule out using legislation to force the White House to approve the Canada-to-Texas project. Several U.S. senators and representatives encouraged President Barack Obama to bless TransCanada's plan to build a line that would carry up to 830,000 barrels per day of oil sands crude from Western Canada and light, sweet crude from North Dakota to oil refiners in the Gulf of Mexico.

** BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP, Tuesday close $12.85

Medtronic Inc's stumble in its U.S. medical device study to treat high blood pressure could create an opportunity for other device makers to pick up where their rival has left off, Boston Scientific's Chief Executive Mike Mahoney said on Tuesday.

** COVANCE INC, Tuesday close $94.27

The research services provider reported a better-than-expected 19 percent jump in quarterly adjusted profit as it gained from higher investments in later stages of drug development by pharma companies.

** GILEAD SCIENCES INC, Tuesday close $82.02, +0.22 pct premarket

The company, which recently began selling a new hepatitis C drug seen generating billions of dollars in sales, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as sales of its flagship HIV drugs beat Wall Street estimates.

** GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC, Tuesday close $14.53

The life and mortgage insurer reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as a recovery in housing markets helped its U.S. mortgage insurance business.

** DISH NETWORK CORP, Tuesday close $56.58

A bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved a $33 million loan from a group that includes Dish Network Chairman Charles Ergen, to keep wireless venture LightSquared afloat as it tries to hash out a bankruptcy exit plan. (Compiled by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)