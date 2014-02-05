CORRECTED-MARKET PULSE-3D Systems, Cognizant, Estee Lauder, Pernix Therapeutics

(Corrects 3D Systems item to say the company cut its adjusted
profit forecast for the full year, not fourth quarter)
U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, following a report on the private
labor market that was weaker than expected, though investors
were also looking ahead to impending data on the services
sector. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.29
percent at 15,400.42, the S&P 500 was down 0.48 percent
at 1,746.82 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.71
percent at 4,002.954.
** 3D SYSTEMS CORP, $57.51, -24.09 pct
** EXONE CO, $39.01, -12.77 pct
** STRATASYS LTD, $105.73, -10.42 pct
** VOXELJET AG, $31.8, -6.55 pct
3D Systems, the largest 3D printer company, estimated its
2013 adjusted profit below its forecast, hurt by softer demand
for its printed parts and consumer printers.
Shares of rivals Exone, Stratasys and Voxeljet also fell on
the news.
** MICROSOFT CORP, $36.09, -0.72 pct
The world's largest software maker is betting a mix of old
and young blood will revive the aging technology pioneer, but
new Chief Executive Satya Nadella may find it tough to push
change with co-founder Bill Gates and former CEO Steve Ballmer
breathing down his neck.
** BOEING CO, $119.51, -2.07 pct
The company said on Tuesday that it saw no bubble in the
market for 737 jetliners and that production could rise to as
many as 60 aircraft a month at the current factory in Renton,
Washington, though production might not go that high.
** LAZARD LTD, $43.47, +1.12 pct
The investment bank and asset manager reported a
better-than-expected 35 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as
merger advisory revenue rose in a recovering M&A
market.
** RADIAN GROUP INC, $14.7, +2.58 pct
The biggest U.S. private mortgage insurer reported a
quarterly profit after four straight losses as fewer homeowners
defaulted on their loans in a recovering housing market.
Mortgage insurers have been writing more profitable insurance
policies as fewer people default on home loans, largely helped
by a recovery in the U.S. housing market.
** MERCK & CO INC, $54.57, +1.98 pct
The second-biggest U.S. drugmaker quarterly profit and sales
just missed expectations as its medicines faced competition from
cheaper generics, but shares rose 1.5 percent on enthusiasm for
newly announced cancer-drug partnerships with rival U.S.
companies.
The company plans to test its closely followed
immuno-oncology drug MK-3475 in combination with medicines being
developed by rival drugmakers Pfizer Inc, Amgen Inc
, Incyte Corp.
** COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP, $90.42,
-6.79 pct
The IT services provider forecast a slower-than-expected
revenue growth for the current fiscal, after reporting a
fourth-quarter results that matched market estimates.
** LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP, $72.09, -3.92 pct
** WYNN RESORTS LTD, $205.69, -3.68 pct
** MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL, $23.2, -4.13 pct
** MELCO CROWN ENTERTAINMENT LTD, $36.94, -6.88 pct
Gaming revenues in Macau, the world's casino capital, grew
at their slowest pace in 15 months in January, raking in a
lower-than-expected 28.7 billion patacas ($3.6 billion), due to
tempered spending by Chinese visitors ahead of a national
holiday.
** ESTEE LAUDER COS INC, $64.74, -6.43 pct
The beauty products maker reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by strong sales in the United States
and the United Kingdom, as well as in its luxury and makeup
artist brands.
** ARROW ELECTRONICS INC, $48.24, -2.57 pct
The technology products distributor forecast first-quarter
revenue largely below Wall Street estimates.
"We expect no meaningful change to the markets we serve in
the first quarter of 2014," the company said in a statement.
** REGULUS THERAPEUTICS INC, $8.22, -4.75 pct
The drugmaker said Sanofi SA increased its stake
in the company through an additional $10 million common stock
investment at $7.67 per share. The companies also renewed their
alliance to develop and market gene-based therapies for specific
orphan diseases and cancers.
** HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC, $12.97, -5.88 pct
The drugmaker said its public offering of 7.7 million common
shares was priced at $13 per share. All the shares in the
offering are being sold by Halozyme.
** CLICKSOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD, $9.17, +6.26 pct
The Israeli company, which provides workforce management
software and services, forecast full-year results above
analysts' estimates, citing a "strong pipeline of new business
opportunities for the year ahead."
** CORINTHIAN COLLEGES INC, $1.33, -5.67 pct
The for-profit education company said it was reducing
marketing and admissions spending for its online programs and
that it expected total new enrollments to fall in the current
quarter, after reporting a 14.4 percent decline in new
enrollments for the second quarter.
** PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC, $2.86, +36.84
pct
The specialty pharmaceutical company appointed Doug Drysdale
as chief executive and said a group of institutional investors
agreed to buy $65 million of 8 percent convertible senior notes
due 2019, which would provide the company capital to buy
specialty products for its portfolio.
Drysdale replaces Mike Pearce, who resigned from his post as
CEO.
Pernix also said it would pay about $1.3 million to former
shareholders of Cypress Pharmaceuticals Inc, which it bought in
2012, to settle legal claims.
** C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC, $53.085, -9.47 pct
The third-party provider of freight transport reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as higher costs per mile
led to a lower truckload net revenue margin. The truckload
business accounts for more than half of C.H. Robinson's sales.
** MARINE HARVEST, $11.28, -3.75 pct
The world's biggest fish farmer plans to boost
output this year to meet rising demand for salmon from
health-conscious consumers and generate cash to fund
acquisitions and increase payouts to shareholders. The company,
which controls more than a fifth of the global farmed fish
trade, said it wanted to increase its market share as customers
from Asia to America seek what they perceive to be a healthier,
high-protein alternative to meat.
** OMEROS CORP, $11.86, +5.42 pct
The drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had
granted fast-track status to the company's experimental
treatment for cognitive impairment in patients with Huntington's
disease, a genetic disorder that affects the brain.
Fast-track status helps expedite the review of drugs to
treat serious diseases and fill unmet medical needs. Drugs that
are eligible for the designation are likely to receive a
priority review.
** HUMANA INC, $93.5, -4.07 pct
The U.S. health insurer said it had received 202,000
applications through Jan. 31 for 2014 Obamacare health insurance
plans in the 14 states where it offers them.
Humana made the disclosure as it reported a fourth-quarter
loss due to a $243 million charge to set aside financial
reserves for a group of long-term care policies that it no
longer sells.
** CVS CAREMARK CORP, $65.19, -1.39 pct
The No.2 U.S. drugstore chain said it would stop selling
tobacco products at its 7,600 stores by October, becoming the
first U.S. drugstore chain to take cigarettes off the shelf.
Public health experts called the decision by the company a
precedent-setting step that could pressure other stores to
follow suit.
** MYRIAD GENETICS INC, $30.04, +10.52 pct
** SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC, $18.09, +2.55 pct
Molecular diagnostics company Myriad Genetics said it
planned to buy Crescendo Bioscience for $270 million to enter
the autoimmune market, and raised its full-year forecast.
Venture capital and private equity firm Safeguard
Scientifics, which said it has a 13 percent primary ownership
position in Crescendo, said it would get about $40 million in
aggregate cash proceeds from the deal.
** SYNGENTA, $67.81, -3.13 pct
The company is to step up cost-cutting to save $1
billion a year by 2018 after the world's largest maker of crop
chemicals reported an 11 percent fall in profit for last year.
** TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC, $91.99, +15.81 pct
The data analysis software maker forecast
better-than-expected current-quarter revenue after reporting
quarterly results that handily beat analysts' estimates.
** FORD MOTOR CO., $14.59, -1.88 pct
The automaker will halt production at its Romanian car
factory for four days in February because of low demand,
officials of the company were quoted as saying.
** TESLA MOTORS INC, $172.715, -3.37 pct
The luxury U.S. electric carmaker is taking a bold step in
China to win over clients and cachet by curbing the markup to
just half of what some of its rivals can command. Though it
risks relegating its brand to a lower tier, Tesla's marketing
strategy could prove a model for other imported brands, which
have come under fire from China state media and regulators for
allegedly ripping off shoppers with inflated prices.
** HEWLETT PACKARD, $28.05, -0.99 pct
The company said Autonomy, the software firm it bought in
2011, overstated profits at one of its main British units by 81
percent in the year before it was sold in Britain's biggest ever
technology deal.
Separately, two of Hewlett-Packard most powerful executives,
until they were sidelined by CEO Meg Whitman, are preparing to
leave the company in the coming weeks, several sources say. The
departures of two HP veterans who pre-dated Whitman may
strengthen her grip on the company, midway through a five-year
plan to try and turn around the once-dominant Silicon Valley
computing icon.
** COVANCE INC, $96.79, +2.67 pct
The research services provider reported a
better-than-expected 19 percent jump in quarterly adjusted
profit as it gained from higher investments in later stages of
drug development by pharma companies.
** GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC, $14.75, +1.51 pct
The life and mortgage insurer reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as a recovery in housing
markets helped its U.S. mortgage insurance business.
** USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC, $65.21, +11.80 pct
The skincare products company reported better-than-expected
results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, helped by growth in
sales, lower expenses and a lower effective tax rate.
USANA also forecast 2014 results above analysts' estimates.
** GENOMIC HEALTH INC, $26.91, -8.78 pct
The genomic-based diagnostic tests maker posted a quarterly
loss mainly due to higher operating expenses and the company
forecast weak revenue for 2014.
At least three brokerages cut their price targets on the
company's stock, citing the full-year forecast, which was below
analysts' estimates.
** KEYW HOLDING CORP, $15.49, -2.27 pct
The company, which provides cybersecurity products and
services to U.S. defense, intelligence and national security
agencies, reported fourth-quarter revenue below analysts'
estimates, hurt by the U.S. government shutdown in October last
year.
** QUINSTREET INC, $7.21, -6.85 pct
J.P. Morgan Securities cut its price target on the online
marketing company's stock to $7 from $8, after Quinstreet
forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations
and reported lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue.
** SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC, $23.63, +2.92 pct
The company said its drug to treat a rare muscular disorder
in young boys stabilized respiratory muscle function in patients
at 120 weeks of treatment.
Sarepta said data from the mid-stage study in patients with
Duchenne muscular dystrophy showed an increase in the pressure
of inhalation and exhalation, which measure diaphragm muscle
weakness.
Sarepta said in October 2012 that the trial met its main
goal of increasing the level of a key protein after 48 weeks of
treatment. The study was extended to monitor the drug's safety
and efficacy.
** BILL BARRETT CORP, $23.78, -14.12 pct
Global Hunter Securities analysts cut their rating on the
oil and gas producer's stock to "neutral" from "accumulate,"
citing the company's weak oil production forecast for 2014.
Bill Barrett said it expected to produce 11-12.2 million
barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) this year. That forecast falls
below the company's estimated production of 14.5 mmboe for 2013.
The company also forecast a 30 percent growth in 2014 oil
output. Analysts said the forecast was below their estimate of a
50 percent growth in oil production.
** AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC, $53.42, -0.47 pct
** NATIONAL INTERSTATE CORP, $28.89, +30.31 pct
American Financial said its insurance unit had commenced a
tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of
property and casualty insurer National Interstate's common stock
for $28 per share in cash.
** XOOM CORP, $25.93, -7.82 pct
The digital money transfer company reported a quarterly
profit on Monday, but forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall
Street estimates.
The company said it expected first-quarter revenue of $33
million-$34 million. Analysts on average were expecting $34.2
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
** EPIZYME INC, $28.91, -3.63 pct
The drug developer said its public offering of 4.5 million
common shares was priced at $29.25 per share before underwriting
discounts.
Epizyme said it was selling 3 million shares in the offering
and certain existing stockholders were selling about 1.5 million
shares.
** ELECTRO SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIES INC, $9.36, -9.91
pct
The supplier of laser-based products for the microtechnology
industry reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss due to a
delay in orders and overcapacity in some of its businesses.
