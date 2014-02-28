MARKET PULSE-Jos A Bank, Mattel, PepsiCo, Sotheby's, Endologix

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday. Dow
Jones industrial average futures were down 0.04 percent
at 16,266, S&P 500 futures were down 0.13 percent at
1,851.5 and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.09 percent at
3,698.
** JOS. A. BANK CLOTHIERS INC, Thursday close
$60.3, +2.99 pct after market
** MEN'S WEARHOUSE INC, Thursday close $50.42, +2.92
pct premarket
Jos. A. Bank rejected Men's Wearhouse Inc's revised takeover
offer calling it inadequate, but said it was willing to talk
with its larger rival about a higher bid.
** MECHEL OAO, Thursday close $1.88, -22.87 pct
premarket
Shares of the indebted Russian coal miner and steelmaker
collapsed by more than a third in Moscow on Friday.
Mechel, which invested heavily in expansion before the 2008
financial crisis forced it to borrow heavily to support itself,
blamed the slump on speculation, saying the company's financial
position was stable. Two traders and two analysts said the move
was probably caused by a so-called margin call, in which a bank
sells shares held as security against loans. The low liquidity
of Mechel's shares in Moscow exaggerated the move, they added.
** MERCADOLIBRE INC, Thursday close $94.23, +13.19
pct premarket
The Argentina-based e-commerce company posted
better-than-expected quarterly results helped by a 30 percent
jump in sales.
** ENDOLOGIX INC, Thursday close $17.87, -19.98 pct
after market
The medical device maker forecast full-year revenue below
the average analyst estimate due to slow growth in device sales
in the United States.
** OMNIVISION TECHNOLOGIES INC, Thursday close
$16.2, +14.20 pct premarket
The digital imaging chipmaker posted better-than-expected
third-quarter results, helped by stronger demand for its PureCel
sensors. The company also forecast fourth-quarter profit and
revenue largely above the average analyst estimate.
** RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC, Thursday close
$11.89, +7.23 pct premarket
The biodiesel producer posted better-than-expected
fourth-quarter results, boosted by a 90 percent increase in
biodiesel sales. Quarterly revenue rose 68 percent to $390.6
million, the company said late on Thursday.
** SALESFORCE.COM INC, Thursday close $66.22, +0.65
pct premarket
The world's biggest maker of online sales software raised
its full-year revenue forecast and said it aims to improve its
adjusted operating margin, after quarterly revenue grew more
than expected on strong sales at ExactTarget, an email marketing
firm it acquired in June.
** COLONY FINANCIAL INC, Thursday close
$22.74, -2.42 pct premarket
The real estate investment firm said it had priced its
enlarged offering of 13 million shares of common stock, but did
not offer details. The company plans to use the proceeds for
debt repayment, working capital and general corporate purposes.
** NOVAVAX INC, Thursday close $6.65, +5.26 pct
after market
The biopharmaceutical company said it extended the base
period of its contract with the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services, enabling it to receive the remainder of its $97
million in funding until September, from the original period
ending February.
The contract was awarded in February 2011 by the Biomedical
Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop seasonal
and pandemic influenza vaccines.
** PEPSICO INC, Thursday close $79.07
The soda maker said its board had again rejected activist
investor Nelson Peltz's renewed call to split the company's
beverage business from its flourishing snacks division. Ian
Cook, presiding director of the company's board, said in a
letter to Peltz on Thursday that the board and management were
"comfortable" and in "complete alignment" in rejecting his
proposal.
** GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, Thursday close $25.5
The diversified conglomerate is preparing to sell its
fuel-dispenser making energy unit in a deal expected to fetch
more than $500 million, people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
** MATTEL INC, Thursday close $37.15
The world's No. 1 toymaker said it agreed to buy Canada's
Mega Brands Inc for about $460 million, including debt,
to expand its construction and arts and crafts offerings.
Mattel, known for its Barbie and Hot Wheels brands, offered
C$17.75 per Mega Brands share, representing a premium of 36
percent to the stock's Thursday close.
** SOTHEBY'S, Thursday close $50.37, -2.32 pct after
market
Billionaire hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb is mounting a
proxy fight at the auction house, with the goal of winning three
board seats after the company's promise to return $450 million
to shareholders failed to appease activist investors.
** MYLAN INC, Thursday close $56.27
The U.S. generic drugmaker provided a 2014 forecast above
the average analyst estimate and said it planned a major
transaction this year that would add to future earnings.
** APPLE INC, Thursday close $527.67
A German court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed against
Apple by German patent manager IPCom claiming 1.57 billion euros
($2.15 billion) in damages.
** GAP INC, Thursday close $43.68
The fashion company reported on Thursday a
higher-than-expected holiday quarter profit, helped by January
sales gains, but said it expected unfavorable currency exchange
rates to hit its full-year profit.
** FREEPORT-MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD, Thursday close
$33.47
The U.S. miner said its Indonesian unit may need to declare
force majeure on copper concentrate sales if a dispute with the
government over export taxes drags on for a prolonged period.
Freeport and fellow U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp have
refused to pay an escalating export tax introduced last month as
part of package of new mining rules aimed at forcing miners to
build smelters and process raw materials in Indonesia.
** JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC, Thursday close
$61.619
The world's biggest fiber cement products maker said on
Friday that it would pay a special dividend to investors as it
booked a 64 percent rise in third-quarter profit thanks to the
stronger U.S. housing market.
** MORGAN STANLEY, Thursday close $30.36
The U.S. investment bank said Gokul Laroia will become
co-chief executive for the Asia-Pacific region, replacing
William Strong who will retire from the firm in May, according
to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.
** BLACKROCK INC, Thursday close $305.81
The world's largest money manager has named former NYSE
Euronext executive Philippe Matsumoto as treasurer and head of
corporate insurance, the New York-based company said on
Thursday.
** GENERAL MOTORS CO, Thursday close $36.77
** FORD MOTOR CO, Thursday close $15.39
The U.S. automakers, this week, ramped up deep discounts on
many of their U.S. models, extending those offers through March
in an effort to lure customers back into winter-ravaged
showrooms. Some of the heaviest discounts are being offered by
Ford and Chevrolet dealers on full-size pickups.