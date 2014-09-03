BUZZ-U.S. Stocks on the Move-Apple, Mobileye, Local Corp, Marrone

(For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US"; for more market insights, including options activity, ; for the Day Ahead newsletter, link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning Call newsletter, link.reuters.com/nex49s)

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 touching a new record high on optimism a resolution would be reached between Ukraine and Russia and data showing manufacturing activity continues to strengthen. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.16 percent at 17,094.75, the S&P 500 was unchanged at 2,002.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.1 percent at 4,593.47.

** APPLE INC, $99.67, -3.51 pct

The iPhone maker's shares were the biggest drag on the Nasdaq index. "We recommend investors begin to take profits in Apple," Pacific Crest Securities analyst Andy Hargreaves wrote in a note. Hargreaves said he will keep his "outperform" rating on the stock until Apple's Sept. 9 event when it is expected to launch a new iPhone and wearable devices.

The leak of racy celebrity photos in the past few days has put Apple in the unusual position of having to mend its image days before the highly anticipated launch.

** MOBILEYE NV, $48.35, +12.36 pct

Morgan Stanley analysts said if the maker of collision-avoidance systems for cars held its current pricing, 80 percent market share, and gross margins of around 75 percent, the stock could rise towards $100. "We believe, if no real competitive or pricing threat manifests itself in the next 12-18 months, Mobileye stock will be on track toward our bull case," the analysts said. The company's products are used in 237 car models from carmakers, including BMW AG, General Motors Co and Tesla Motors Inc. Morgan Stanley currently has a $46 price target on the stock; the median price on the stock is $45.50.

** LOCAL CORP, $1.83, +8.93 pct

The search and advertising technology company reached a "favorable" settlement with electronics retailer Fry's Electronics over a patent infringement case.

Local Corp filed a lawsuit in June 2012, claiming Fry's Electronics had infringed one of its technology patents. "We currently believe that a conservative estimate of potential future licensing fees that could be generated from this patent is $100 million," CEO Fred Thiel said.

** MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS INC, $3.23, -42.83 pct

The bio-based pest management and plant health product maker said it started an internal investigation after documents questioned revenue recognition in the fourth quarter of 2013 for a $870,000 deal.

The company's shares fell as much as 40 percent to record low of $3.38 and was the top percentage loser on the Nasdaq on Wednesday at 12.16 p.m. ET. Robert W. Baird & Co cuts price target on stock to $7 from $12.

** VINCE HOLDING CORP, $34.09, -12.00 pct

The luxury apparel maker's shares fell the most since debuting last November after second-quarter same-store sales growth slowed to 7.1 pct from 11.1 pct and 12.2 pct in past two quarters.

Slowing same-store sales growth was a cause for concern, said Stifel Nicolaus analysts. The stock had almost doubled in value from its $20 offer price, through Tuesday's close.

** COUPONS.COM INC, $14.64, -10.07 pct

The digital coupon company's shares were the second-biggest percentage loser on the New York Stock Exchange after their lockup period, which prohibits insiders or those holding large stakes from selling, expired.

** IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS INC, $8.95, +34.18 pct

The surveillance camera maker's shares continued their rally that started since a policeman fatally shot an unarmed teenager in Ferguson, Missouri on Aug. 9 from when it had tripled up to Tuesday's close.

** YANDEX NV, $30.55, +5.13 pct

** CTC MEDIA INC, $9.7, +9.42 pct

** MOBILE TELESYSTEMS OAO, $19.05, +4.27 pct

** VIMPELCOM LTD, $8.77, +2.45 pct

Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a "permanent ceasefire" in eastern Ukraine.

** LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS, $58.62, +5.95 pct

The hardwood flooring retailers stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "neutral" by Wedbush Securities. The company is poised for higher sales and gross margin in 2015 and worst of supply chain issues and industry and competitive pressures are behind company, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham wrote in note. Of 16 analysts covering stock, 3 have "strong buy" ratings, 4 have "buy" and 9 have "hold".

** J.C. PENNEY CO INC, $10.695, +1.47 pct

CNBC's "Mad Money" host, Jim Cramer, said on Tuesday that the department store chain's stock was heading to $15 and he remained a strong buyer of Penney shares. Of 19 analysts who have price targets on stock, two have price targets of $15, according to Thomson Reuters data. The 17 remaining analysts have price targets ranging from $2.50-$12. The median price target on stock is $10.

** AERCAP HOLDINGS NV, $47.31, -3.78 pct

Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital entered into $575 million hedging deal on half of its 14.1 pct stake in the aircraft leasing company. The hedging agreement locks in the value of half the shares Waha owns at a minimum $42.39 each, up to a maximum $61.23.

** BLYTH INC, $9.08, +36.13 pct

The company is selling majority of its 80.9 pct stake in unit ViSalus Inc to ViSalus' founders and preferred stockholders and will retain about 10 pct.

About 135,500 shares changed hands by 11.30 a.m. ET, more than three times the 10-day average trading volume. The stock is top gainer on the New York Stock Exchange.

** IRADIMED CORP, $7.21, -30.67 pct

The medical device maker said on Tuesday that it received a warning letter from the U.S. FDA, asking it to immediately cease sales of mRidium 3860 MRI, mRidium 3850 MRI, and mRidium 3860+ MRI infusion pumps.

The FDA letter labels periodic updates of company's pump software as "significant" modifications to previously cleared pump systems that could affect safety or effectiveness of devices. The FDA said products are, therefore, "adulterated" and "misbranded". The stock, which debuted in July, was largest percentage loser on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

** G-III APPAREL GROUP, $88.15, +4.72 pct

The apparel and accessories maker's second quarter sales of $424.0 million beat average analyst estimate of $391.3 million, helped by better demand for Calvin Klein brand. The company also raised its fiscal 2015 sales forecast to $2.11 billion from $2.06 billion; Analysts were expecting $2.07 billion.

** INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $16.86, +54.40 pct

The drug developer entered into a deal with AbbVie Inc to develop cancer drug duvelisib, codenamed IPI-145, for which it will get upfront payment of $275 million and up to $530 million in milestone payments.

Infinity also signed an agreement with Roche Holding AG to test Roche's cancer drug Gazyva, or obinutuzumab, in combination with its experimental cancer drugs.

The stock was the biggest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq. It is among most traded with nearly 10 million shares changing hands before midday.

Cancer drug developer TG Therapeutics shares also up 8 pct at $9.12.

** FEDERAL-MOGUL HOLDINGS CORP, $17.6, +1.97 pct

Federal-Mogul Holdings, controlled by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, said it would separate its motorparts and powertrain businesses into two publicly traded companies.

** TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $14.77, +12.92 pct

The drugmaker's experimental drug to treat complicated urinary tract infection was successful in late-stage study. The drug in two doses was found more effective than levofloxacin, an antibiotic usually prescribed for the condition.

JMP Securities raised its price target on stock to $20 from $16. The median price target on stock is $20.50.

** HELEN OF TROY LTD, $53.11, -10.21 pct

The personal care products and houseware maker lowered its full-year profit and revenue forecast, citing recent retail weakness. "In our personal care business, the multi-year downward trend has accelerated recently, particularly in the more commoditized parts of our appliance business," Chief Executive Julien Mininberg said.

** CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC, $45.12, -6.58 pct

The cancer drug developer plans to offer $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2021 in a private placement. Part of net proceeds from sale of notes would be used to fund drug development, the company said.

** DELTA AIR LINES INC, $38.67, -5.52 pct

The airline operator cut its third quarter passenger unit revenue growth forecast to up to 3 percent from up to 4 percent. Delta's passenger unit revenue rose 2 percent in August and 3 percent in July.

Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had more than doubled in value in the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 index had risen 22 percent.

** CONCUR TECHNOLOGIES INC, $108.79, +7.77 pct

The travel management and expense software maker is exploring a sale of the company and has approached Oracle Corp and Germany's SAP SE, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS LP, $10.261, -6.38 pct

The shipping company said on Tuesday that it plans to offer 15 million common units. The offering represented nearly 14 pct of the company's outstanding shares as of Tuesday. The company said it planned to use proceeds to part fund purchase of two product carriers and buy back units worth $60 million from Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

** ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC, $23.55, -4.27 pct

The specialty finance company announced a public offering of 8 million common shares, or 31.5 pct of total outstanding shares and planned to use proceeds to acquire assets.

The company had 25.44 million shares outstanding on Aug. 1.

** TOLL BROTHERS INC, $34.29, -3.76 pct

The largest U.S. luxury homebuilder's quarterly income more than doubled as it sold more homes at higher prices.

** CDW CORP, $31.78, -4.10 pct

The technology products retailer said shareholders, including the company's chief financial officer, will offer 15 million shares.

CDW will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale(1.usa.gov/1umkMIC)

The stock had risen nearly 42 percent this year, up to Tuesday's close.

** UNITED STATES STEEL CORP, $39.19, +2.75 pct

** ARCELORMITTAL SA, $14.65, +2.38 pct

** VALE SA, $13, +1.33 pct

** STEEL DYNAMICS INC, $23.91, +3.02 pct

** NUCOR CORP, $55.105, +2.20 pct

The U.S. Commerce Department set on Tuesday preliminary duties of up to 110 pct on import of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from China, saying steel products are being sold below cost in U.S. market. The decision follows a complaint by a group of steelmakers.

U.S. import of Chinese steel products totaled $313 million in 2013.

** AK STEEL HOLDING CORP, $10.09, -5.61 pct

The steelmaker forecast third quarter profit of 5-10 cents per share, below average analyst estimate of 26 cents. The company also forecast third quarter shipments of 1.35 million tons, below the 1.4 million tons it shipped in the second quarter, citing lower production at Ashland Works blast furnace due to unplanned outage.

** FLEXTRONICS INTERNATIONAL LTD, $11.47, +3.33 pct

The contract electronics manufacturer said it will buy back shares worth up to $500 million, after getting shareholder approval to buy back up to 20 pct of its outstanding shares. Flextronics had 587.2 million shares outstanding as of July 28. .

The company also entered a deal with Thin Film Electronics to offer Thin Film's printed electronics products, including rewritable memory and integrated smart label systems, to customers. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)