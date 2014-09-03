BUZZ-U.S. Stocks on the Move-Apple, Mobileye, Local Corp, Marrone

(For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users
U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 touching a
new record high on optimism a resolution would be reached
between Ukraine and Russia and data showing manufacturing
activity continues to strengthen. The Dow Jones industrial
average was up 0.16 percent at 17,094.75, the S&P 500
was unchanged at 2,002.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was
down 0.1 percent at 4,593.47.
** APPLE INC, $99.67, -3.51 pct
The iPhone maker's shares were the biggest drag on the
Nasdaq index. "We recommend investors begin to take
profits in Apple," Pacific Crest Securities analyst Andy
Hargreaves wrote in a note. Hargreaves said he will keep his
"outperform" rating on the stock until Apple's Sept. 9 event
when it is expected to launch a new iPhone and wearable devices.
The leak of racy celebrity photos in the past few days has
put Apple in the unusual position of having to mend its image
days before the highly anticipated launch.
** MOBILEYE NV, $48.35, +12.36 pct
Morgan Stanley analysts said if the maker of
collision-avoidance systems for cars held its current pricing,
80 percent market share, and gross margins of around 75 percent,
the stock could rise towards $100. "We believe, if no real
competitive or pricing threat manifests itself in the next 12-18
months, Mobileye stock will be on track toward our bull case,"
the analysts said. The company's products are used in 237 car
models from carmakers, including BMW AG, General
Motors Co and Tesla Motors Inc. Morgan Stanley
currently has a $46 price target on the stock; the median price
on the stock is $45.50.
** LOCAL CORP, $1.83, +8.93 pct
The search and advertising technology company reached a
"favorable" settlement with electronics retailer Fry's
Electronics over a patent infringement case.
Local Corp filed a lawsuit in June 2012, claiming Fry's
Electronics had infringed one of its technology patents. "We
currently believe that a conservative estimate of potential
future licensing fees that could be generated from this patent
is $100 million," CEO Fred Thiel said.
** MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS INC, $3.23, -42.83 pct
The bio-based pest management and plant health product maker
said it started an internal investigation after documents
questioned revenue recognition in the fourth quarter of 2013 for
a $870,000 deal.
The company's shares fell as much as 40 percent to record
low of $3.38 and was the top percentage loser on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday at 12.16 p.m. ET. Robert W. Baird & Co cuts price
target on stock to $7 from $12.
** VINCE HOLDING CORP, $34.09, -12.00 pct
The luxury apparel maker's shares fell the most since
debuting last November after second-quarter same-store sales
growth slowed to 7.1 pct from 11.1 pct and 12.2 pct in past two
quarters.
Slowing same-store sales growth was a cause for concern,
said Stifel Nicolaus analysts. The stock had almost doubled in
value from its $20 offer price, through Tuesday's close.
** COUPONS.COM INC, $14.64, -10.07 pct
The digital coupon company's shares were the second-biggest
percentage loser on the New York Stock Exchange after their
lockup period, which prohibits insiders or those holding large
stakes from selling, expired.
** IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS INC, $8.95, +34.18 pct
The surveillance camera maker's shares continued their rally
that started since a policeman fatally shot an unarmed teenager
in Ferguson, Missouri on Aug. 9 from when it had tripled up to
Tuesday's close.
** YANDEX NV, $30.55, +5.13 pct
** CTC MEDIA INC, $9.7, +9.42 pct
** MOBILE TELESYSTEMS OAO, $19.05, +4.27 pct
** VIMPELCOM LTD, $8.77, +2.45 pct
Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko said he and Russian
President Vladimir Putin agreed on a "permanent ceasefire" in
eastern Ukraine.
** LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS, $58.62, +5.95 pct
The hardwood flooring retailers stock was upgraded to
"outperform" from "neutral" by Wedbush Securities. The company
is poised for higher sales and gross margin in 2015 and worst of
supply chain issues and industry and competitive pressures are
behind company, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham wrote in note. Of 16
analysts covering stock, 3 have "strong buy" ratings, 4 have
"buy" and 9 have "hold".
** J.C. PENNEY CO INC, $10.695, +1.47 pct
CNBC's "Mad Money" host, Jim Cramer, said on Tuesday that
the department store chain's stock was heading to $15 and he
remained a strong buyer of Penney shares. Of 19 analysts who
have price targets on stock, two have price targets of $15,
according to Thomson Reuters data. The 17 remaining analysts
have price targets ranging from $2.50-$12. The median price
target on stock is $10.
** AERCAP HOLDINGS NV, $47.31, -3.78 pct
Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital entered into $575 million
hedging deal on half of its 14.1 pct stake in the aircraft
leasing company. The hedging agreement locks in the value of
half the shares Waha owns at a minimum $42.39 each, up to a
maximum $61.23.
** BLYTH INC, $9.08, +36.13 pct
The company is selling majority of its 80.9 pct stake in
unit ViSalus Inc to ViSalus' founders and preferred stockholders
and will retain about 10 pct.
About 135,500 shares changed hands by 11.30 a.m. ET, more
than three times the 10-day average trading volume. The stock is
top gainer on the New York Stock Exchange.
** IRADIMED CORP, $7.21, -30.67 pct
The medical device maker said on Tuesday that it received a
warning letter from the U.S. FDA, asking it to immediately cease
sales of mRidium 3860 MRI, mRidium 3850 MRI, and mRidium 3860+
MRI infusion pumps.
The FDA letter labels periodic updates of company's pump
software as "significant" modifications to previously cleared
pump systems that could affect safety or effectiveness of
devices. The FDA said products are, therefore, "adulterated" and
"misbranded". The stock, which debuted in July, was largest
percentage loser on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
** G-III APPAREL GROUP, $88.15, +4.72 pct
The apparel and accessories maker's second quarter sales of
$424.0 million beat average analyst estimate of $391.3 million,
helped by better demand for Calvin Klein brand. The company also
raised its fiscal 2015 sales forecast to $2.11 billion from
$2.06 billion; Analysts were expecting $2.07 billion.
** INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $16.86, +54.40 pct
The drug developer entered into a deal with AbbVie Inc
to develop cancer drug duvelisib, codenamed IPI-145,
for which it will get upfront payment of $275 million and up to
$530 million in milestone payments.
Infinity also signed an agreement with Roche Holding AG
to test Roche's cancer drug Gazyva, or obinutuzumab, in
combination with its experimental cancer drugs.
The stock was the biggest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq.
It is among most traded with nearly 10 million shares changing
hands before midday.
Cancer drug developer TG Therapeutics shares also
up 8 pct at $9.12.
** FEDERAL-MOGUL HOLDINGS CORP, $17.6, +1.97 pct
Federal-Mogul Holdings, controlled by billionaire investor
Carl Icahn, said it would separate its motorparts and powertrain
businesses into two publicly traded companies.
** TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $14.77, +12.92
pct
The drugmaker's experimental drug to treat complicated
urinary tract infection was successful in late-stage study. The
drug in two doses was found more effective than levofloxacin, an
antibiotic usually prescribed for the condition.
JMP Securities raised its price target on stock to $20 from
$16. The median price target on stock is $20.50.
** HELEN OF TROY LTD, $53.11, -10.21 pct
The personal care products and houseware maker lowered its
full-year profit and revenue forecast, citing recent retail
weakness. "In our personal care business, the multi-year
downward trend has accelerated recently, particularly in the
more commoditized parts of our appliance business," Chief
Executive Julien Mininberg said.
** CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC, $45.12, -6.58 pct
The cancer drug developer plans to offer $200 million of
convertible senior notes due 2021 in a private placement. Part
of net proceeds from sale of notes would be used to fund drug
development, the company said.
** DELTA AIR LINES INC, $38.67, -5.52 pct
The airline operator cut its third quarter passenger unit
revenue growth forecast to up to 3 percent from up to 4 percent.
Delta's passenger unit revenue rose 2 percent in August and 3
percent in July.
Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had more than doubled in
value in the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 index had
risen 22 percent.
** CONCUR TECHNOLOGIES INC, $108.79, +7.77 pct
The travel management and expense software maker is
exploring a sale of the company and has approached Oracle Corp
and Germany's SAP SE, Bloomberg reported,
citing people with knowledge of the matter.
** CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS LP, $10.261, -6.38 pct
The shipping company said on Tuesday that it plans to offer
15 million common units. The offering represented nearly 14 pct
of the company's outstanding shares as of Tuesday. The company
said it planned to use proceeds to part fund purchase of two
product carriers and buy back units worth $60 million from
Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.
** ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC, $23.55, -4.27 pct
The specialty finance company announced a public offering of
8 million common shares, or 31.5 pct of total outstanding shares
and planned to use proceeds to acquire assets.
The company had 25.44 million shares outstanding on Aug. 1.
** TOLL BROTHERS INC, $34.29, -3.76 pct
The largest U.S. luxury homebuilder's quarterly income more
than doubled as it sold more homes at higher prices.
** CDW CORP, $31.78, -4.10 pct
The technology products retailer said shareholders,
including the company's chief financial officer, will offer 15
million shares.
CDW will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale(1.usa.gov/1umkMIC)
The stock had risen nearly 42 percent this year, up to
Tuesday's close.
** UNITED STATES STEEL CORP, $39.19, +2.75 pct
** ARCELORMITTAL SA, $14.65, +2.38 pct
** VALE SA, $13, +1.33 pct
** STEEL DYNAMICS INC, $23.91, +3.02 pct
** NUCOR CORP, $55.105, +2.20 pct
The U.S. Commerce Department set on Tuesday preliminary
duties of up to 110 pct on import of carbon and alloy steel wire
rod from China, saying steel products are being sold below cost
in U.S. market. The decision follows a complaint by a group of
steelmakers.
U.S. import of Chinese steel products totaled $313 million
in 2013.
** AK STEEL HOLDING CORP, $10.09, -5.61 pct
The steelmaker forecast third quarter profit of 5-10 cents
per share, below average analyst estimate of 26 cents. The
company also forecast third quarter shipments of 1.35 million
tons, below the 1.4 million tons it shipped in the second
quarter, citing lower production at Ashland Works blast furnace
due to unplanned outage.
** FLEXTRONICS INTERNATIONAL LTD, $11.47, +3.33 pct
The contract electronics manufacturer said it will buy back
shares worth up to $500 million, after getting shareholder
approval to buy back up to 20 pct of its outstanding shares.
Flextronics had 587.2 million shares outstanding as of July 28.
.
The company also entered a deal with Thin Film Electronics
to offer Thin Film's printed electronics products, including
rewritable memory and integrated smart label systems, to
customers.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)