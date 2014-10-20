BUZZ-U.S. Stocks on the Move-Vitae, ChemoCentryx, TubeMogul, IBM

(For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users
U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday, with the S&P 500 and
Nasdaq posting modest gains, but the Dow falling as quarterly
results from IBM disappointed. The Dow Jones industrial average
was down 0.18 percent at 16,350.16, the S&P 500
was up 0.44 percent at 1,895.13 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 9.91 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,248.53.
** IBM CORP, $169.19, -7.06 pct
The world's largest technology services company said it no
longer expected to achieve its 2015 operating earnings target of
at least $20 per share after weak client spending resulted in an
unexpected fall in quarterly earnings and revenue.
The company also said it would pay contract-chipmaker
Globalfoundries Inc $1.5 billion in cash over the next three
years to take its loss-making semiconductor unit off its hands.
The stock, which fell to its lowest in nearly three years,
was Monday's biggest drag in the S&P 500 index as well as Dow
Jones industrial average.
** SINOCOKING COAL AND COKE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES INC
, $4.0933, +74.18 pct
The coal and coke processor said its facility for conversion
of carbon dioxide into clean-burning synthetic gas started
operations and its CEO was in discussions about gas compression
technology to help double output to 50,000 cubic meters of
syngas per hour.
The stock was the top percentage loser of the day.
** TESORO LOGISTICS LP, $61, -9.06 pct
** QEP RESOURCE INC, $24.66, +6.38 pct
U.S. pipeline and storage company Tesoro said it would offer
19.4 million common units to fund a deal for QEP's natural gas
gathering and processing business QEP Midstream Partners.
The offering represents 35 percent of the total outstanding
units.
Tesoro Logistics shares were among the top percentage losers
on the New York Stock Exchange.
** VITAE PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $6.99, +10.95 pct
At least four brokerages initiated coverage on the
biotechnology company's stock. JMP Securities started with
"market outperform" and a price target $15 while Wedbush
initiated with "outperform" and a $21 price target.
"While Vitae's programs are early, we believe they have
potential to be first- or best-in-class, multi-blockbuster
opportunities in Alzheimer's disease and type-II diabetes," JMP
Securities wrote in a note.
** CHEMOCENTRYX INC, $5.4735, +3.66 pct
The drug developer reported positive data from a late-stage
trial on its experimental drug vercirnon, a potential treatment
for Crohn's disease.
Patients given the drug twice daily experienced improved
response and remission rates than those on a once-a-day dosage.
** TUBEMOGUL INC, $12.59, +9.67 pct
BMO Capital Markets upgraded the advertising software
maker's stock to "outperform" from "market perform" and raised
its price target to $15 from $11. Median target price on
stock is $13.
Recent industry developments and company-specific actions,
including integration with Comcast Corp -owned
FreeWheel's FourFronts program, indicate an acceleration of
TubeMogul's momentum, BMO analyst Dan Salmon wrote in his note.
** BLACKBERRY LTD, $10.193, +7.41 pct
BlackBerry shares rose as much as about 7 percent
on Monday after a news website said Chinese computer maker
Lenovo Group might offer to buy the Canadian
technology company.
Benzinga.com, citing an unnamed source familiar with the
matter, said an offer worth $15 a share could come as early as
this week.
** CHIQUITA BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC, $13.16, -1.50
pct
The banana producer said proxy advisory firm Institutional
Shareholder Services had changed its stance on the company's
proposed merger with rival Fyffes Plc and was now
advising Chiquita's shareholders to vote for the deal.
** LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC, $82.65, +8.25 pct
The climate control equipment provider reported
third-quarter adjusted profit of $1.44 per share, above the
average analyst estimate of $1.41 per share. The company also
announced a new $450 million accelerated share buyback program
in October.
** MEAD JOHNSON NUTRITION CO, $96.05, -4.17 pct
French foods group Danone SA said on Sunday it was
not conducting a strategic review of assets and had not decided
on any priority in terms of possible external growth
possibilities.
The maker of Activia yoghurt and Evian water made the
comments after sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Friday Danone had decided it wants to pursue a takeover of U.S.
infant formula maker Mead Johnson.
** NEWLINK GENETICS CORP, $34.95, +19.08 pct
The Ebola vaccine developer said it entered into a licensing
agreement with Roche Holding AG to develop NewLink's
cancer immunotherapy, making the company eligible to receive
over $1 billion in milestone payments.
** STEVEN MADDEN LTD, $29, -9.20 pct
The footwear and accessory maker cut its full-year profit
forecast to $1.81-$1.86 per share, below analyst expectations of
$2.02 per share, saying it expects lower sales in the retail
footwear and wholesale segments.
The company also cut its full-year sales growth forecast to
1-2 percent from 2-4 percent growth.
** PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP, $25.68, +5.72
pct
The specialty chemicals company said it will buy rival
Arysta LifeScience Ltd from a company backed by private equity
firm Permira for about $3.51 billion.
** SEARS HOLDINGS CORP, $32.0995, +12.99 pct
The struggling retailer plans to raise up to $625 million
through an offering of 8 percent senior notes and warrants, in
another effort to boost liquidity amid concerns among suppliers
about its finances going into the holiday season.
** APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC, $1.48, -9.76 pct
The drug developer said it acquired U.S. development and
marketing rights for experimental drug to treat urological
conditions in men from Finland-based privately held Forendo
Pharma.
Apricus paid upfront license fee of $12.5 million to Forendo
and intends to begin a mid-stage trial of drug, fispemifene,
during first half of 2015.
** NCR CORP, $23.32, -21.93 pct
The ATM maker lowered its third-quarter earnings forecast
and said it expects full-year results to be below its previous
forecast, due to a challenging retail market and difficult
global macroeconomic conditions, including foreign currency
headwinds.
** VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC,
$122.77, +2.13 pct
** ALLERGAN INC, $180.996, +1.98 pct
Canada's Valeant may raise its hostile takeover bid
for Allergan and will not walk away from its pursuit ahead of
the botox maker's Dec. 18 special shareholder meeting, Chief
Executive Michael Pearson said on Monday.
Valeant posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit,
driven by demand for its skin, neuro and eye drugs. The company
also raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast.
** SHORETEL INC, $7.67, +17.82 pct
** MITEL NETWORKS CORP, $8.162, -3.06 pct
The provider of internet phone and video-conferencing
services offered to buy smaller U.S. peer ShoreTel for
about $540 million as part of efforts to expand in the United
States.
** CSX CORP, $32.86, -2.95 pct
** CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD, $198.31, -0.60 pct
Canadian Pacific Railway said on Monday it had ended
talks to buy No.3 U.S. railroad operator CSX.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Canadian
Pacific had approached CSX about merging the two North American
railroad operators, but that the offer had been rebuffed.
** HASBRO INC, $55.96, +3.92 pct
The second-largest U.S. toymaker reported a 43 percent jump
in quarterly profit, helped by higher international sales,
particularly in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region.
** PHILIPS NV, $27.2, -3.10 pct
The Dutch healthcare and lighting company swung to
a net loss in the third quarter after weak demand in key markets
such as Russia and China was compounded by a patent lawsuit
ruling against the company and inventory writedowns.
** CLECO CORP, $53.18, +10.17 pct
An investor group led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real
Assets has agreed to buy the Louisiana electricity supplier in a
deal valued at about $4.7 billion, including about $1.3 billion
of assumed debt.
The $55.37 per share offer represents a premium of about 15
percent to Cleco stock's Friday close.
