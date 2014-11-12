BUZZ-U.S. Stocks on the Move-Viggle, Altisource Portfolio, Mellanox

(For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users
U.S. stock indexes fell on Wednesday. The Dow Jones industrial
average was down 0.26 percent at 17,569.11, the S&P 500
was down 0.22 percent at 2,035.18 and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 0.06 percent at 4,657.981.
** VIGGLE INC, $2.48, +54.04 pct
The entertainment services provider's first-quarter revenue
jumped 49.4 percent to $6.5 million and its platform net
registered users more than doubled to over 7 million during the
quarter.
** ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA, $58, -20.31
pct
The mortgage servicer said it would discontinue
lender-placed insurance brokerage line of business due to the
industry-wide litigation and regulatory environment. The move is
expected to reduce the company's quarterly diluted earnings by
about 50-65 cents per share for the period Oct. 1, 2014 to Dec.
31, 2015.
** CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP, $13.7, +22.98 pct
The debt-strapped company reached an agreement with key
senior creditors on the outline of a restructuring plan,
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge
of the negotiations.
The restructuring plan includes a prearranged bankruptcy for
its largest unit, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co, as soon as
January, according to the report.
** SUSQUEHANNA BANCSHARES INC, $13.14, +32.73 pct
** BB&T CORP, $37.48, -2.22 pct
Bank holding company BB&T Corp said it would buy Susquehanna
Bancshares in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $2.5 billion
to expand in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region. Susquehanna
shareholders will receive 0.253 shares of BB&T and $4.05 in cash
for each share held, valuing the deal at $13.74 per share based
on BB&T's closing price on Tuesday.
** AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC, $13.5, +7.91 pct
Teen apparel retailer American Eagle raised its earnings
forecast for the third quarter due to lower promotion costs and
an improvement in margins. The company raised its profit
forecast to 22 cents per share from 17-19 cents. It also said it
expected lower third-quarter ending inventories going into the
holiday season, consistent with its prior guidance.
** MACY'S INC, $60.82, +3.81 pct
The department store operator reported a 23 percent rise in
third-quarter profit as lower costs boosted its margins.
** FLOWERS FOODS INC, $19, -0.99 pct
The baking company cut its sales and profit forecast for the
year ending early January. The company reported
lower-than-expected revenue for the third quarter due to a fall
in sales of its store-branded items and cakes.
** MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD, $43.005, -2.19 pct
The network chipmaker said it would delay filing its
financial statement for the quarter ended Sept. 30.(1.usa.gov/1sDoaMt).
Mellanox said accounting for charitable contributions and
certain purchase orders in prior periods needed to be revised.
The company said that if the entire correction is recorded in
the September quarter, the cumulative amount would be material
to the year ending Dec. 31.
** JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP, $12.4001, -4.25 pct
J.P. Morgan Securities cut its rating on the company's stock
to "neutral" from "overweight," asking investors to begin taking
profits before JetBlue's investor event on Nov. 19. "With shares
having handily outperformed the sector from their vernal lows
and with (a less than) 20 percent upside potential to our
year-end 2015 price target, we are downgrading the same,"
analyst Jamie Baker wrote in a note.
** ALLERGAN INC, $196.82, +0.76 pct
** ACTAVIS PLC, $243.58, -0.02 pct
Actavis is in talks to buy botox-maker Allergan for at least
$60 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
** AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD, $20.67, +6.00 pct
Shares of the vehicle paint maker, sold by chemical maker
DuPont to Carlyle Group LP last year, rose as much
as 7.4 percent in their debut, valuing the company at about $4.8
billion. The stock touched a high of $20.94 in early trading on
the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
** DOW CHEMICAL CO, $49.87, +0.71 pct
The U.S. chemical maker said it would buy back shares worth
$5 billion, bringing its total stock repurchase program to up to
$9.5 billion.
** PLUG POWER INC, $4.3, -15.35 pct
** FUELCELL ENERGY INC, $1.91, -5.68 pct
Fuel cell maker Plug Power posted a bigger-than-expected
loss for the third quarter. The company's operating loss also
widened to $10.7 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $8
million, a year earlier.
Up to Tuesday's close, Plug Power shares had fallen about 57
percent from their year-high of $11.72, hit on March 11.
Rival FuelCell Energy's shares also fell after the news.
** J.M. SMUCKER CO, $100.94, -3.02 pct
The maker of Folgers coffee said in a preliminary report on
Wednesday its quarterly net sales dropped, the strongest sign
yet that retail price hikes and soaring futures are hurting
demand, confirming roasters' worst fears.
** YAHOO INC, $49.98, +1.90 pct
** AOL INC, $45.5, +0.60 pct
At least two top-10 shareholders of Yahoo are so unhappy
with Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's turnaround efforts that
they are making a direct plea to AOL CEO Tim Armstrong to
explore a merger and run the combined company. Their move
follows an activist campaign by hedge fund Starboard Value LP,
which is pushing Yahoo to consider a deal with AOL and unlock
Yahoo's valuable stakes in Asian Web companies.
** FOSSIL GROUP INC, $112.04, +7.99 pct
The fashion accessories retailer reported
better-than-expected sales and profit for the third quarter due
to strong demand for its watches and jewelry. The company, which
sells watches under brands such as Fossil and Skagen, also said
it has authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program, which
will end in December 2018.
Evercore ISI raised its price target on Fossil's stock to
$150 from $125, Jefferies raised it to $150 from $140 and Sterne
Agee raised it to $106 from $105.
** CITIGROUP INC, $53.25, -1.04 pct
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, $60.39, -1.60 pct
** HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, $50.11, -0.91 pct
** ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND, $11.8, -1.99 pct
** BANK OF AMERICA, $17.125, -1.13 pct
Regulators fined six major banks including Citigroup and UBS
a total of $4.3 billion for failing to stop traders
from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market, following
a year-long global investigation. HSBC, Royal Bank of
Scotland, JP Morgan and Bank of America also face
penalties resulting from the inquiry that has put the largely
unregulated $5 trillion-a-day market on a tighter leash,
accelerated the push to automate trading and ensnared the Bank
of England.
** YOUKU TUDOU INC, $21.81, +0.41 pct
Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd will acquire a stake in
the Chinese video streaming firm, cementing ties between China's
leading smartphone maker and one of the most popular content
providers in the video-hungry country.
** NVIDIA CORP, $19.5, -1.42 pct
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has accused the
company of infringing several of its chip-related patents and
for making false claims about its products, counter-suing after
Nvidia filed a suit against the Korean company in September.
** VIMPELCOM, $6.06, +3.59 pct
The mobile operator said it expected its Russian operations
to improve in the last three months of the year, after revenues
there showed signs of recovery in the third quarter and the
group added subscribers.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)