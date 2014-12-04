BUZZ-U.S. Stocks on the Move-Oil stocks, SeaChange, Avago, Hawaiian Electric

(For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US"; for the Day Ahead newsletter, link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning News Call newsletter, link.reuters.com/nex49s)

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi brushed off pressure to act and said the bank would reassess the impact of its monetary policy stimulus early next year and take further action if necessary. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.38 percent at 17,845.43, the S&P 500 was down 0.33 percent at 2,067.55 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.22 pct at 4,763.39.

** AEROPOSTALE INC, $2.39, -25.08 pct

The teen apparel retailer reported its eighth straight quarterly loss, hurt by higher discounts and falling demand, and said it would close about 75 stores in the current quarter.

At least two brokerages cut price targets on Thursday.

** KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC, $6.4, -30.74 pct

The pet drug developer said it would stop developing its experimental atopic dermatitis drug, AtoKin, for dogs due to "the rapid uptake and success" of a recently launched rival product.

** FX ENERGY INC, $1.91, -19.41 pct

The oil and gas producer said a well in Poland will be abandoned after drilling failed to find significant porosity necessary to make a well productive.

** TILLY'S INC, $8.79, +24.33 pct

The teen apparel retailer's third-quarter profit beat market estimates, helped by "slightly better teen retail environment".

** ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $52.24, -13.24 pct

The generic drug maker company announces public offering of convertible notes worth $100 million. The notes are expected to mature on Dec. 1, 2019, unless repurchased or converted, company said.

** NEXTERA ENERGY INC, $103.18, -1.16 pct

** HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, $32.67, +15.89 pct

U.S. power company NextEra Energy said it would buy Hawaiian Electric Industries, Hawaii's largest power supplier, for about $2.63 billion in cash and stock to expand its regulated holdings.

** ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP, $2.99, -8.00 pct

** SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC, $2.32, -6.45 pct

** NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP, $10.61, -6.60 pct

** EXCO RESOURCES INC, $2.73, -1.44 pct

** ADVANTAGE OIL AND GAS LTD, $4.28, -5.93 pct

** BAYTEX ENERGY CORP, $17.36, -11.16 pct

** TALISMAN ENERGY INC, $4.16, -10.15 pct

Brent fell on Thursday after Saudi Arabia announced deep cuts in selling prices for Asian and U.S. buyers. Brent crude down 1.04 pct at $69.18/bbl at 10:47 ET; U.S. crude down 1.31 pct at $66.51/bbl.

** RCS CAPITAL CORP, $10.8, +10.88 pct

The company settled for $60 million a litigation with American Realty Capital Properties Corp related to termination of an agreement to acquire Cole Capital.

** ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC, $4.485, +14.71 pct

The company said Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG returned rights to experimental cancer drug and agreed to pay $85 million upfront

** SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC, $5.97, -14.84 pct

The video streaming products supplier lowered its full-year 2015 revenue forecast "due to the timing of revenue recognition associated with our multiscreen products and services previously anticipated in the fourth quarter," CFO said.

** UTI WORLDWIDE INC, $12.32, -11.24 pct

The logistics company said it held "exploratory" talks to be acquired by Nordic trucking company DSV A/S, denying a Bloomberg report that discussions were at an advanced stage.

** ENBRIDGE INC, $53.32, +11.36 pct

The largest Canadian pipeline raised its quarterly dividend by 33 percent to 47 Canadian cents per share on Wednesday and said it would transfer C$17 billion ($14.96 billion) Canadian liquids pipelines assets and some renewable energy assets to Canadian affiliate.

** PLUG POWER INC, $3.7826, +8.07 pct

** BALLARD POWER SYSTEM INC, $2.2, +3.77 pct

** FUELCELL ENERGY INC, $1.68, +0.60 pct

Plug Power signs a $20 million multi-year contract with a major North American telecommunications provider for fuel-cell systems and hydrogen services.

** KROGER CO, $60.82, +3.68 pct

The biggest U.S. supermarket operator reported a 21 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by the acquisition of Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc.

** SINOCOKING COAL AND COKE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, $3.22, +6.62 pct

The company said it started building second above-ground plant for conversion of carbon dioxide into clean-burning syngas. The plant expected to double total syngas output to 50,000 cubic meters per hour; expects to complete construction by end of March, 2015.

** PETROBRAS SA, $8.91, -3.88 pct

Brazil's comptroller general opens cases on Wednesday against 8 engineering conglomerates suspected of bribery and fraud in deals with Petrobras.

** BARNES & NOBLE INC, $20.05, -9.85 pct

The bookseller struck a deal to buy Microsoft Corp's stake in Nook Media LLC, ending a two-year partnership and clearing the way for the bookseller to spin off its loss-making e-reader and digital content division. The company also reported a much weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, mainly due to lower sales of Nook devices.

** EXPRESS INC, $13.03, -10.08 pct

The company's same-store sales fell 5 percent, more than the 2.5 percent fall expected by analysts. The apparel retailer also cut its full-year profit forecast to 69-76 cents per share from 85-95 cents.

** AVAGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD, $101.88, +7.10 pct

At least 10 brokerages raise price target by as much as $25 to as high as $125 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday.

** GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, $46.05, -1.41 pct

The drugmaker said it had decided not to sell a portfolio of older drugs marketed in North America and Europe after considering offers from potential buyers.

** CTI BIOPHARMA CORP, $2.24, +3.23 pct

The drug developer said it received $15 million in milestone payment from Teva Pharmaceutical on sales of cancer drug Trisenox.

** RYANAIR HOLDINGS, $67.975, +7.00 pct

Europe's largest low-cost carrier raised its profit forecast for the second time in a month on Thursday after passenger numbers jumped 22 percent in November, a rise which it said was due in part to the improvements it has made to its much-criticized customer service.

** CACHE INC, $0.243, +8.05 pct

The women's apparel retailer said it received an inquiry from a third party for potential sale of company. The company said its board will explore and evaluate strategic alternatives including possible merger or sale.

** GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC, $53.62, -7.98 pct

The Canadian apparel maker's quarterly profit missed expectation, hurt by weaker-than-expected sales growth in its branded apparel business.

** MOBILEYE NV, $43.16, +3.23 pct

Deutsche Bank raises rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold", saying that company is exceeding expectations on contract wins based on industry research.

** CLIFFS NATURAL RESOURCES INC, $8.2, -4.65 pct

The U.S. miner said it terminated $600 million cash tender offer and postponed debt refinancing, citing adverse market conditions. Securities tendered in these offers will not be accepted and no payment will be made. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)