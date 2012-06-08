MARKET PULSE: U.S. stocks to watch: Navistar, China TransInfo

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
June 8 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:
** NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP, Thursday close $24.11, down 0.5 pct premarket
Carl Icahn increased his stake in the truck and engine maker to 11.87 percent, from the 9.99 percent the activist investor had reported in November.
** CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CORP, Thursday close $4.52, up 21.6 pct premarket
The company, which makes 2D and 3D geography information system software for the Chinese government, agreed to be taken private by its CEO and his affiliates in a deal that values it at about $146.6 million.
** WALKER & DUNLOP INC, Thursday close $11.26
The company, which provides commercial real estate financial services, will buy lender CWCapital LLC for $220 million to increase its servicing portfolio.
** KMG CHEMICALS, Thursday close $17.26
The company reported a higher quarterly profit after raising prices for chemicals used in making semiconductors and treating products such as wooden railway ties and utility poles.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.