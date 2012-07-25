MARKET PULSE-Apple, Motorola, Invensense, TripAdvisor

July 25 Some U.S. stocks on the move on
Wednesday:
DOW UP 0.41 PCT, S&P DOWN 0.07 PCT, NASDAQ
DOWN 0.35 PCT
Disappointing earnings from Apple dragged the S&P 500 and
Nasdaq down on Wednesday after initial optimism over hopes for
more Fed action buoyed the markets in early morning trading.
** APPLE INC, $573.50, down 4.6 pct
The company results fell short of Wall Street's lofty
expectations as a sagging European economy and a pause in iPhone
sales ahead of a new version saw revenues slip from the previous
quarter.
This prompted a few brokerages to slightly lower price
targets for the stock but, with the next iPhone looming, most
analysts urged investors to see this as a buying opportunity.
** BOEING CO $73.52, up 2.1 pct
The company reported a greater-than-expected increase in
second-quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast
as rising airplane deliveries offset higher pension costs.
** FORD MOTOR CO, $8.98, down 1 pct
The second-largest U.S. automaker reported a
better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday, but
roughly doubled its forecast for losses in Europe, where a
deepening economic crisis pushed industry auto sales to their
lowest level in nearly 20 years.
** PEPSICO INC, $70, up 1.7 pct
The beverage and snack maker reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by price increases, and stood by its
full-year outlook.
** NIELSEN HOLDINGS NV, $27.24, up 8.8 pct
The company, best known for its TV ratings, reported a
higher quarterly profit as it cut back on costs.
** US AIRWAYS GROUP INC, $12.03, up 4 pct
** DELTA AIR LINES INC, $9.68, up 4 pct
The major U.S. carriers topped Wall Street's second-quarter
profit estimates on strong passenger revenue.
** MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC, $47.52, up 5 pct
The communications equipment maker forecast third-quarter
revenue below expectations.
** PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES, $20.69, up 5.8 pct
The company said it would exit its money-losing operations
in Hong Kong, the latest in a series of steps the investment
bank has taken to cut costs.
** AOL INC, $29.05, up 5.6 pct
The company posted a quarterly net profit compared with a
year-earlier loss, as global advertising revenue rose 6 percent,
reflecting strong growth at the internet company's third-party
network and international display businesses. [ID: nL4E8IP3PM]
** SYMANTEC CORP, $14.94, down 13 pct
The world's biggest maker of security software unexpectedly
fired CEO Enrique Salem and replaced him with its chairman Steve
Bennett, who launched a strategic review in a bid to turn around
the company, which has disappointed investors with lackluster
growth in recent years.
** RADIOSHACK CORP, $2.53, down 30 pct
The electronics retailer reported a surprising loss for the
second quarter as increased demand for lower margin mobile
handsets squeezed margins, and said it would suspend dividend
payments to reduce debt.
** INVENSENSE INC, $11.66, up 27 pct
The chipmaker's quarterly results beat analysts'
expectations as more smartphone makers chose its motion tracking
devices, at a time when weak demand has plagued most chipmakers.
** RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY INC, $18.44, up 27 pct
The network gear maker forecast a better-than-expected third
quarter helped by growth in its core wide area network (WAN)
equipment business.
** NETFLIX INC, $59.68, down 26 pct
The online video rental company warned that it might sign up
fewer new subscribers this year than it had
targeted.
** LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC, $41, up 26 pct
The company's quarterly results trumped Wall Street
estimates as customers spent more at the hardwood flooring
retailer's stores and lower product costs boosted margins,
prompting the company to forecast a strong year ahead.
** GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC, $3.09, up 24 pct
An analyst at independent research firm Aegis Capital
initiated coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and set a
target price nearly three-times its Tuesday's close.
** ZALE CORP, $3.15, up 22.5 pct
The jewelry retailer said it amended a $650 million credit
facility at a lower interest rate and prepaid part of its debt,
saving it $17 million per year.
** NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC, $18.17,
up 21 percent
The organic groceries and dietary supplements retailer's
stock made its market debut.
** HEALTHWAYS INC, $10.12, up 20 pct
The healthcare management provider's shares rose after it
reported a quarterly profit that beat market expectations on an
earlier-than-expected recognition of performance-based fees.
** IROBOT CORP, $23.25, up 19 pct
The company posted second-quarter results that beat market
expectations, and raised its 2012 earnings outlook on strong
demand for its home robot products.
** SUNSHINE HEART INC, $11.87, up 18 pct
The medical device maker's shares jumped after it won
European regulatory approval for its device to treat heart
failure.
** SOLARWINDS INC, $48.49, up 17 pct
The network management software maker posted
better-than-expected quarterly results helped by growth in
Europe, Middle East and Africa, and raised its full-year
forecast.
** INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY, $12.22, down 17
pct
Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock after
the company reported disappointing quarterly results.
** TRIPADVISOR INC, $36.38, down 16 pct
Shares fell on concerns that the travel website's shift away
from search engine marketing to new tools like social media is
hurting growth.
** POLYCOM INC, $7.72, down 15 pct
The videoconferencing company warned of continued weakness
at its European business and gave a weak outlook amid tough
competition.
** ANCESTRY.COM INC, $31.50, up 15 pct
The family-history research website is exploring a sale to
private equity firms and is hoping to solicit revised bids from
them in early August, two sources familiar with the matter said.
** RF MICRO DEVICES INC, $3.66, down 14.5 pct
Shares of the chipmaker fell after it forecast weak
second-quarter results on order delays from smartphone makers.
** USG CORP, $16.57, down 14 pct
The building products maker posted a wider-than-expected
quarterly loss, hurt by weak demand for its interior ceilings
products.
** WATSCO INC, $64.82, down 14 pct
The heating and refrigeration products distributor reported
a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as it sold more
low-margin products, and cut its full-year forecast on
slackening demand.
** TEMPUR-PEDIC INTERNATIONAL INC, $30.96, up 14 pct
The company's quarterly results beat Wall Street
expectations, helped by growth in its international business,
prompting the mattress maker to raise its full-year profit
outlook.
** JUNIPER NETWORKS INC, $16.74, up 13 pct
Shares of the company rose after it said telecom spending is
set to grow, signaling that the worst may be over for the
network gear maker.
** MEDICINES CO, $25.59, up 12 pct
The company raised its full-year revenue forecast as it
expects sales of its anti-clotting drug to remain robust through
the year, sending its shares to their highest in more than four
years.
** UNISYS CORP, $18.47, up 11 pct
The IT services provider posted a quarterly profit, helped
by a 12 percent rise in sales of its high-margin ClearPath
server products.
** WELLPOINT INC, $53.86, down 12 pct
The health insurer posted a lower-than-expected quarterly
profit on Wednesday and cut its full-year earnings forecast,
citing lower enrollment and higher medical cost trends.
** BUFFALO WILD WINGS INC, $69.64, down 12 pct
The U.S. casual dining chain's second-quarter results fell
short of Wall Street estimates as menu-price increases failed to
offset rising costs of chicken wings.
** LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS INC, $18.23, down 11 pct
The online content delivery company posted a
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on a fall in orders from the
U.K. government.
** W.R. GRACE & CO. $55.48, up 10 pct
The chemical maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit as it raised prices to offset higher raw materials and
manufacturing costs.
** RAMTRON INTERNATIONAL CORP, $2.55, down 10 pct
The chipmaker reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly
revenue on slowing orders.
** WEBSENSE IN, $15.19, down 9 pct
Several brokerages cut their price targets on the stock.
** LITHIA MOTORS INC, $27.07, up 9 pct
The auto dealer posted a rise in quarterly profit and raised
its full-year earnings forecast as higher demand for new cars
spurred sales.
** WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL LTD, $11.66, down 9 pct
The company expects its tax rate to decline gradually over
the next three years as the oilfield services company fixes its
tax structure after it found about $100 million more in expenses
from previous years.
** BROADCOM CORP, $33.48, up 8.8 pct
The company posted second-quarter earnings and revenue that
were above Wall Street expectations and forecast revenue growth
in the current quarter.
** CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL, $13.64, down 8.5 pct
Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock after
it reported a slip in gross margins.
** JONES GROUP INC, $10.08, up 5.2 pct
The maker of clothes and shoes under such brands as Nine
West, Jones New York and Anne Klein, expects to build on efforts
to improve gross margins that lifted its quarterly profit above
Wall Street expectations.
** NORANDA ALUMINUM HOLDING CO, $6.53, up 3.5 pct
The company reported second-quarter results that beat
analysts' estimates as higher shipments of aluminum and
flat-rolled products offset lower prices.
** ZYNGA INC, $5.02, up 2.1 pct
The online gaming company is expected to reports results
after markets close. Its shares are at an all-time low just six
months after its ill-timed debut.