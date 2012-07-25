MARKET PULSE-Apple, Motorola, Invensense, TripAdvisor

July 25 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Wednesday:

DOW UP 0.41 PCT, S&P DOWN 0.07 PCT, NASDAQ DOWN 0.35 PCT

Disappointing earnings from Apple dragged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down on Wednesday after initial optimism over hopes for more Fed action buoyed the markets in early morning trading.

** APPLE INC, $573.50, down 4.6 pct

The company results fell short of Wall Street's lofty expectations as a sagging European economy and a pause in iPhone sales ahead of a new version saw revenues slip from the previous quarter.

This prompted a few brokerages to slightly lower price targets for the stock but, with the next iPhone looming, most analysts urged investors to see this as a buying opportunity.

** BOEING CO $73.52, up 2.1 pct

The company reported a greater-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast as rising airplane deliveries offset higher pension costs.

** FORD MOTOR CO, $8.98, down 1 pct

The second-largest U.S. automaker reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday, but roughly doubled its forecast for losses in Europe, where a deepening economic crisis pushed industry auto sales to their lowest level in nearly 20 years.

** PEPSICO INC, $70, up 1.7 pct

The beverage and snack maker reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by price increases, and stood by its full-year outlook.

** NIELSEN HOLDINGS NV, $27.24, up 8.8 pct

The company, best known for its TV ratings, reported a higher quarterly profit as it cut back on costs.

** US AIRWAYS GROUP INC, $12.03, up 4 pct

** DELTA AIR LINES INC, $9.68, up 4 pct

The major U.S. carriers topped Wall Street's second-quarter profit estimates on strong passenger revenue.

** MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC, $47.52, up 5 pct

The communications equipment maker forecast third-quarter revenue below expectations.

** PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES, $20.69, up 5.8 pct

The company said it would exit its money-losing operations in Hong Kong, the latest in a series of steps the investment bank has taken to cut costs.

** AOL INC, $29.05, up 5.6 pct

The company posted a quarterly net profit compared with a year-earlier loss, as global advertising revenue rose 6 percent, reflecting strong growth at the internet company's third-party network and international display businesses. [ID: nL4E8IP3PM]

** SYMANTEC CORP, $14.94, down 13 pct

The world's biggest maker of security software unexpectedly fired CEO Enrique Salem and replaced him with its chairman Steve Bennett, who launched a strategic review in a bid to turn around the company, which has disappointed investors with lackluster growth in recent years.

** RADIOSHACK CORP, $2.53, down 30 pct

The electronics retailer reported a surprising loss for the second quarter as increased demand for lower margin mobile handsets squeezed margins, and said it would suspend dividend payments to reduce debt.

** INVENSENSE INC, $11.66, up 27 pct

The chipmaker's quarterly results beat analysts' expectations as more smartphone makers chose its motion tracking devices, at a time when weak demand has plagued most chipmakers.

** RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY INC, $18.44, up 27 pct

The network gear maker forecast a better-than-expected third quarter helped by growth in its core wide area network (WAN) equipment business.

** NETFLIX INC, $59.68, down 26 pct

The online video rental company warned that it might sign up fewer new subscribers this year than it had targeted.

** LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC, $41, up 26 pct

The company's quarterly results trumped Wall Street estimates as customers spent more at the hardwood flooring retailer's stores and lower product costs boosted margins, prompting the company to forecast a strong year ahead.

** GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC, $3.09, up 24 pct

An analyst at independent research firm Aegis Capital initiated coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and set a target price nearly three-times its Tuesday's close.

** ZALE CORP, $3.15, up 22.5 pct

The jewelry retailer said it amended a $650 million credit facility at a lower interest rate and prepaid part of its debt, saving it $17 million per year.

** NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC, $18.17, up 21 percent

The organic groceries and dietary supplements retailer's stock made its market debut.

** HEALTHWAYS INC, $10.12, up 20 pct

The healthcare management provider's shares rose after it reported a quarterly profit that beat market expectations on an earlier-than-expected recognition of performance-based fees.

** IROBOT CORP, $23.25, up 19 pct

The company posted second-quarter results that beat market expectations, and raised its 2012 earnings outlook on strong demand for its home robot products.

** SUNSHINE HEART INC, $11.87, up 18 pct

The medical device maker's shares jumped after it won European regulatory approval for its device to treat heart failure.

** SOLARWINDS INC, $48.49, up 17 pct

The network management software maker posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by growth in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and raised its full-year forecast.

** INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY, $12.22, down 17 pct

Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock after the company reported disappointing quarterly results.

** TRIPADVISOR INC, $36.38, down 16 pct

Shares fell on concerns that the travel website's shift away from search engine marketing to new tools like social media is hurting growth.

** POLYCOM INC, $7.72, down 15 pct

The videoconferencing company warned of continued weakness at its European business and gave a weak outlook amid tough competition.

** ANCESTRY.COM INC, $31.50, up 15 pct

The family-history research website is exploring a sale to private equity firms and is hoping to solicit revised bids from them in early August, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** RF MICRO DEVICES INC, $3.66, down 14.5 pct

Shares of the chipmaker fell after it forecast weak second-quarter results on order delays from smartphone makers.

** USG CORP, $16.57, down 14 pct

The building products maker posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by weak demand for its interior ceilings products.

** WATSCO INC, $64.82, down 14 pct

The heating and refrigeration products distributor reported a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as it sold more low-margin products, and cut its full-year forecast on slackening demand.

** TEMPUR-PEDIC INTERNATIONAL INC, $30.96, up 14 pct

The company's quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, helped by growth in its international business, prompting the mattress maker to raise its full-year profit outlook.

** JUNIPER NETWORKS INC, $16.74, up 13 pct

Shares of the company rose after it said telecom spending is set to grow, signaling that the worst may be over for the network gear maker.

** MEDICINES CO, $25.59, up 12 pct

The company raised its full-year revenue forecast as it expects sales of its anti-clotting drug to remain robust through the year, sending its shares to their highest in more than four years.

** UNISYS CORP, $18.47, up 11 pct

The IT services provider posted a quarterly profit, helped by a 12 percent rise in sales of its high-margin ClearPath server products.

** WELLPOINT INC, $53.86, down 12 pct

The health insurer posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and cut its full-year earnings forecast, citing lower enrollment and higher medical cost trends.

** BUFFALO WILD WINGS INC, $69.64, down 12 pct

The U.S. casual dining chain's second-quarter results fell short of Wall Street estimates as menu-price increases failed to offset rising costs of chicken wings.

** LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS INC, $18.23, down 11 pct

The online content delivery company posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on a fall in orders from the U.K. government.

** W.R. GRACE & CO. $55.48, up 10 pct

The chemical maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it raised prices to offset higher raw materials and manufacturing costs.

** RAMTRON INTERNATIONAL CORP, $2.55, down 10 pct

The chipmaker reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly revenue on slowing orders.

** WEBSENSE IN, $15.19, down 9 pct

Several brokerages cut their price targets on the stock.

** LITHIA MOTORS INC, $27.07, up 9 pct

The auto dealer posted a rise in quarterly profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast as higher demand for new cars spurred sales.

** WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL LTD, $11.66, down 9 pct

The company expects its tax rate to decline gradually over the next three years as the oilfield services company fixes its tax structure after it found about $100 million more in expenses from previous years.

** BROADCOM CORP, $33.48, up 8.8 pct

The company posted second-quarter earnings and revenue that were above Wall Street expectations and forecast revenue growth in the current quarter.

** CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL, $13.64, down 8.5 pct

Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock after it reported a slip in gross margins.

** JONES GROUP INC, $10.08, up 5.2 pct

The maker of clothes and shoes under such brands as Nine West, Jones New York and Anne Klein, expects to build on efforts to improve gross margins that lifted its quarterly profit above Wall Street expectations.

** NORANDA ALUMINUM HOLDING CO, $6.53, up 3.5 pct

The company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates as higher shipments of aluminum and flat-rolled products offset lower prices.

** ZYNGA INC, $5.02, up 2.1 pct

The online gaming company is expected to reports results after markets close. Its shares are at an all-time low just six months after its ill-timed debut.