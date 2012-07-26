MARKET PULSE- Dow Chemical, Zynga, Western Digital, Akamai

July 26 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

FUTURES GAIN AS DURABLE GOODS ORDERS RISE

U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Thursday after data showed durable goods orders rose more than expected in June and new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to a near four-year low.

S&P 500 futures rose 1.27 pct, Dow Jones industrial average futures added 1.14 pct and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 1.22 pct.

** APPLE INC, Wednesday close $574.97, up 0.8 pct premarket

Apple said Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is demanding from the iPhone maker a far higher patent royalty than it pays to other companies, at a rate the South Korean company has never sought from any other licensee.

** EXXON MOBIL, Wednesday close $85.21, down 1 pct premarket

The company is expected to report second-quarter earnings before markets open. Its results are expected to show the bite of decade-low natural North American natural gas prices.

** BOEING, Wednesday close $74.03, up 1.3 pct premarket

Mexico's largest airline Aeromexico placed an $11 billion provisional order with Boeing, in what the company said was the biggest aircraft investment by a Mexican airline in that country's history.

** DOW CHEMICAL CO, Wednesday close $30.27, down 3.4 pct premarket

The largest U.S. chemical maker by sales, reported a 34 percent drop in quarterly profit as sales plunged around the globe, especially in Europe.

** VISA INC, Wednesday close $122.20, up 2 pct premarket

The world's largest credit- and debit-card network's adjusted profit topped Wall Street estimates, and it raised its full-year earnings forecast for the second time this year, as more people move to card-based payments globally.

** FACEBOOK INC, Wednesday close $29.34, down 7 pct premarket

The No. 1 social networking company reports results and faces immense pressure to beat Wall Street's financial targets as it looks to wash away the bad taste left with investors from a soured IPO.

** ZYNGA INC, Wednesday close $5.07, down 39 pct premarket

The game provider slashed its 2012 outlook and quarterly results badly missed Wall Street targets, sending its stock crashing.

The company's financial performance is unlikely to improve anytime soon, analysts said, after changes to Facebook's algorithm have made it harder for users to access games such as "Farmville" and "Hidden Chronicles."

** WESTERN DIGITAL CORP, Wednesday close $32.47, up 17 pct premarket

The hard disk drive maker trounced lofty Wall Street expectations on record sales.

Analysts raised their price targets on the stock, praising its ability to maintain high margins.

** SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC, Wednesday close $26.31, up 11.6 pct premarket

Analysts see Western Digital's gross margin as a positive for the whole hard disk drive industry, and expect Seagate to post strong results next week despite a production issue revealed last month.

** AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC, Wednesday close $28.25, up 16.3 pct premarket

The internet content delivery company posted better-than-expected quarterly results on higher adoption of its cloud infrastructure services, and forecast an upbeat third quarter.

Several analysts raised their price target on the stock.

** STRAYER EDUCATION INC, Wednesday close $90.70, down 17.3 pct premarket

The company's third-quarter profit forecast was less than half of market expectations.

** FORTINET INC, Wednesday close $22.39, up 11.6 pct premarket

The company's second-quarter revenue rose 25 percent, helped mainly by increased demand for its network security software from large U.S. enterprises.

** CROCS INC, Wednesday close $13.89, up 6.5 pct premarket

The footwear seller reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street expectations helped by higher gross margins and growth in Asia, and the shoe maker forecast strong full-year earnings.

** SUNCOR ENERGY INC, Wednesday close $30.41, up 1 pct premarket

The new CEO of Canada's No. 1 integrated oil producer and refiner said the company is revisiting plans for a massive expansion of its oil sands operations as looks to increase profits.

** AMAZON COM, Wednesday close $217.05, up 1.3 pct premarket

The online retailer declares results in the midst of a massive investment phase which has hammered its earnings in the past year. It is expected to report after markets close.

** LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP, Wednesday's close $37.51, down 5.4 pct premarket

The company owned by billionaire Sheldon Adelson, posted much worse-than-expected quarterly earnings hurt by lower profits at casinos in its key Asian markets that had previously helped offset flagging U.S. revenue.

** WASTE MANAGEMENT INC, Wednesday close $32.44, down 4.2 pct premarket

The company said it is cutting about 700 jobs as it looks to reduce costs.

** UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Wednesday close $72.61, up 1.3 pct premarket

The diversified U.S. manufacturer agreed to sell industrial businesses of its Hamilton Sundstrand subsidiary to Carlyle Group and BC Partners Ltd for $3.46 billion, a deal that will help fund United Tech's largest-ever acquisition.

** STEVEN MADDEN LTD, Wednesday close $32.79, up 0.36 pct premarket

The shoemaker's quarterly profit missed Wall Street estimates for the first time in more than two years as product-mix changes hurt its margins.

** CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC, Wednesday close $69.15, down 0.23 pct premarket

The company estimated a 76 percent jump in second-quarter production and said crude oil accounted for more than two-thirds of the output.

** BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP, $5.30, up 1.3 pct premarket

The medical device maker reported a second-quarter net loss after charges associated with its Europe, Middle East and Africa unit.

** EVERCORE PARTNERS INC, Wednesday close $20.95

The company's second-quarter adjusted profit beat Wall Street estimates as more of the boutique investment bank's deals closed in the quarter, despite a weak merger market.

** WHOLE FOODS MARKET, Wednesday close $84.53, up 11.8 pct premarket

The company reported quarterly profit on Wednesday that topped Wall Street's view after sales at established stores defied the softening U.S. economy, sending the upscale grocer's shares surging 11.5 percent in an after-hours relief rally.

Several analysts raised their price target on the stock.

** GROUPON INC, Wednesday close $7.24, down 4.7 pct premarket

Evercore Partners cut its rating and price target on the stock citing transparency concerns and signs of slowing in the company's core daily deals business.

** COVIDIEN PLC, Wednesday close $51.15

The healthcare products and medical device maker posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates on higher medical devices sales.

** METROPCS COMMUNICATIONS INC, Wednesday close $6.28, up 13 pct premarket

The mobile phone service provider handily beat analysts' estimates for its second-quarter results, boosted by growth in service revenue.

** TESLA MOTORS, Wednesday close $28.95, up 2.2 pct premarket

The electric car maker said it plans to begin repaying by December more than $400 million in low-interest loans from the U.S. Department of Energy.

** UTI Energy Inc, Wednesday close $14.88, up 11.3 pct premarket

The onshore driller reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher demand for its drilling and pressure pumping services, and said it will consider acquisitions and share buybacks.

** Sprint Nextel Corp, Wednesday close $3.37, up 17.5 pct premarket

The No. 3 U.S. mobile service posted a wider quarterly loss as it took hefty charges for the planned shutdown of its old Nextel network.

** Interpublic Group of Cos, Wednesday close $10.99, down 3.5 pct premarket

The second-biggest U.S. advertising and marketing group reported a marginal fall in second-quarter revenue mainly due to the impact of foreign currency.

** Cameron International Corp's, Wednesday close $44.84, up 3.7 pct premarket

The U.S. oilfield equipment manufacturer's second-quarter profit rose 18 percent on an increase in orders and a rise in sales at its drilling and production systems segment.

** International Paper Co, Wednesday close $31.37, up 1.05 pct premarket

The company posted a quarterly profit that met Wall Street's expectations, with packaging sales helping to offset a drop in sales of printing paper.

** PulteGroup Inc, Wednesday close $10.02, up 4.8 pct premarket

The company posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations and reported a sharp jump in new orders as home buyers took advantage of affordability and rock-bottom interest rates.

** LAM RESEARCH CORP, Wednesday close $34.24, down 0.8 pct

The company's quarterly profit missed Wall Street estimates as the chip manufacturing equipment maker was hurt by higher operating costs, and it forecast weak first-quarter results.

** STARBUCKS CORP, Wednesday close $50.41, down 1.8 pct

The world's largest coffee company reports quarterly results after markets close, which may prove whether the company continued its growth run in the latest quarter.

** CME Group Inc, Wednesday close $51.26, up 1.34 pct premarket

The biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Thursday, as a lower tax bill offset a decline in revenue due to a slump in trading.

** WATSON PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Wednesday close $76.79, up 1.5 pct premarket

The company, one of the world's largest makers of generic drugs, posted a quarterly loss on charges tied to its acquisition of Actavis, but its profit, excluding one-time items, topped estimates helped by generic versions of a blood-clot preventer and an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment.

** MYLAN INC, Wednesday close $44.84, up 3.6 pct premarket

The company posted second-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, helped by sales of its EpiPen product for severe allergic reactions and its generic drugs in North America.

** TRACTOR SUPPLY CO, Wednesday close $79.05, up 8 pct premarket

The retailer of farm and ranch products reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it stocked fewer lower-margin products. It also raised its full-year earnings forecast.

** QUALITY SYSTEMS INC, Wednesday close $23.93, down 24 pct premarket

The Healthcare IT company reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and withdrew its full-year forecast, citing weak industry trends.

** Celgene Corp, Wednesday close $65.28, up 3.1 pct premarket

The company said second-quarter earnings rose 32 percent, topping expectations, on increased sales of its cancer drugs.