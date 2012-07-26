MARKET PULSE-Zynga, Metro PCS, Vasco Data, Ferro

July 26 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Thursday:

DOW UP 1.59 PCT, S&P UP 1.48 PCT, NASDAQ UP 1.26 PCT

Wall Street rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a four-day losing streak, after the European Central Bank chief pledged to save the euro zone from collapse.

** BOEING, $75.23, up 0.86 pct

Mexico's largest airline Aeromexico placed an $11 billion provisional order with Boeing, in what the company said was the biggest aircraft investment by a Mexican airline in that country's history.

** DOW CHEMICAL CO, $29.15, down 3.5 pct

The largest U.S. chemical maker by sales, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as demand for chlorine, plastics and electronic parts plunged around the world.

** ZYNGA INC, $3.03, down 40 pct

The game provider slashed its 2012 outlook and quarterly results badly missed Wall Street targets, sending its stock crashing.

The company's financial performance is unlikely to improve anytime soon, analysts said, after changes to Facebook's algorithm have made it harder for users to access games such as "Farmville" and "Hidden Chronicles."

** FACEBOOK INC, $27.57, down 6 pct

The stock tumbled ahead of Facebook's first quarterly results announcement as a public company on Thursday, hurt by a weak quarterly report and a grim outlook from online game developer Zynga.

** METROPCS COMMUNICATIONS INC, $8.63, up 37 pct

The mobile phone service provider handily beat analysts' estimates for its second-quarter results, boosted by growth in service revenue.

** QUALITY SYSTEMS INC, $15.18, down 36 pct

The Healthcare IT company reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and withdrew its full-year forecast, citing weak industry trends.

** SYNACOR INC, $9.30, down 28 pct

The firm, which helps companies build their own content delivery portals, fell after it forecast full-year revenue near the low end of its previous outlook.

** LOGMEIN INC, $23, down 25.5 pct

The remote-access software maker forecast third-quarter and full-year results below analysts' estimates on slower European growth.

** TEREX CORP, $17.70, up 25.4 pct

The U.S. heavy equipment maker posted a second-quarter profit that beat market expectations on strong demand for its aerial work platforms, and forecast better-than-expected earnings for the year.

** FERRO CORP, $2.83, down 25 pct

The specialty materials maker reported a quarterly loss due to lower sales at its electronic materials segment.

** VASCO DATA SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC, $9.5, up 28 pct

The company's second-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by a rise in revenue coupled with higher gross margins.

** MPG OFFICE TRUST INC, $3.23, up 26 pct

The Southern California-focused real estate investment trust said Robert Maguire redeemed about 4 million operating partnership units.

** INNODATA INC, $4.15, down 27 pct

The company reported quarterly results below analysts' estimates.

** CHRISTOPHER & BANK, $2.01, up 24 pct

The company forecast quarterly sales above analysts' expectations on Wednesday.

** STRAYER EDUCATION INC, $72.22, down 22 pct

The company's third-quarter profit forecast was less than half of market expectations.

** TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC, $27.23, up 21 pct

The diversified manufacturer posted second-quarter results above market expectations on higher demand for railcars, and raised its 2012 profit outlook.

** WESTERN DIGITAL CORP, $39, up 20 pct

The hard disk drive maker trounced lofty Wall Street expectations on record sales.

Analysts raised their price targets on the stock, praising its ability to maintain high margins.

** AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC, $33.92, up 20 pct

Shares of the internet content delivery company rose after it forecast an upbeat third quarter, and several brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.

** GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD, $4.13, up 18.2 pct

The company said its lead cancer test BrevaGen has been cleared for sale in California, which it expects to be a large and significant market.

** STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP, $15.48, up 17 pct

Its quarterly profit quadrupled as the improving housing market environment boosted the title insurer's revenue and order book, sending shares up as much as 20 percent.

** KIRBY CORP, $54.78, up 17 pct

The largest U.S. inland barge operator reported a better-than-expected profit and forecast a strong current-quarter profit.

** FORTINET INC, $25.72, up 16 pct

The company's second-quarter revenue rose 25 percent, helped mainly by increased demand for its network security software from large U.S. enterprises.

** STEVEN MADDEN LTD, $37.90, up 16 pct

The shoemaker's quarterly profit missed Wall Street estimates for the first time in more than two years as product-mix changes hurt its margins.

** UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC, $6.39, down 16 pct

The bank's second-quarter profit missed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin, as the Southeastern U.S. lender set aside more money to cover future bad loans.

** SPRINT NEXTEL CORP, $3.90, up 15.5 pct

The No. 3 U.S. mobile service posted a wider quarterly loss as it took hefty charges for the planned shutdown of its old Nextel network.

** LSI CORP, $7.03, up 16 pct

** RAMBUS INC, $3.85, down 11 pct

Chipmakers LSI and STMicroelectronics NV did not illegally use Rambus' patented technology to make computer chips, the U.S. International Trade Commission said in a decision on Wednesday.

LSI also posted second-quarter revenue above expectations.

** FORRESTER RESEARCH INC, $25.92, down 15 pct

The company forecast disappointing third-quarter numbers.

** SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC, $30, up 14 pct

Analysts see Western Digital's gross margin as a positive for the whole hard disk drive industry, and expect Seagate to post strong results next week despite a production issue revealed last month.

** CROCS INC, $15.83, up 14 pct

The footwear seller reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street expectations helped by higher gross margins and growth in Asia, and the shoe maker forecast strong full-year earnings.

** CABELA'S INC $44.87, up 14 pct

The outdoor-gear retailer's second-quarter results handily beat Wall Street estimates, helped by higher sales and lower costs.

** INPHI CORP, $10.18, up 14 pct

The company reported quarterly earnings above market estimates.

** FIFTH & PACIFIC COS INC, $10.60, up 14 pct

The company reported a narrower quarterly loss helped by sales of its upscale Kate spade brand.

** KBR INC, $26.09, up 14 pct

The engineering company posted an unexpected rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday and tightened its 2012 earnings outlook to capture the upper end of its previous forecast.

** TRACTOR SUPPLY CO, $88.29, up 12 pct

The retailer of farm and ranch products reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it stocked fewer lower-margin products. It also raised its full-year earnings forecast.

** NEW YORK TIMES CO, $7.83, up 11 pct

Higher paper and digital subscriptions lifted quarterly revenue, even after the company wrote down the value of its Internet property, About.com.

** INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS, $9.83, up 11 pct

The second-biggest U.S. advertising and marketing group reported a marginal fall in second-quarter revenue mainly due to the impact of foreign currency.

** EQUINIX INC, $179.86, up 11.5 pct

The company reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on higher demand for its datacenter services from telecom operators and forecast strong third-quarter revenue.

** DANA HOLDING CORP, $12.60, up 11.3 pct

The auto parts supplier reported better-than-expected earnings thanks to strong North American vehicle production.

** PULTEGROUP INC, $11.15, up 11 pct

The company posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations and reported a sharp jump in new orders as home buyers took advantage of affordability and rock-bottom interest rates.

** MERITAGE HOMES CORP, $36.64, up 11 pct

The U.S. homebuilder reported a sharp jump in quarterly profit as a recovering housing market boosted pricing and orders to their highest in four years.

** MOODY'S CORP, $39.70, up $10.2 pct

The bond-rating company reported a lower second-quarter profit as expenses rose and bond rating revenue went flat amid cross currents of less bond issuance by corporations and more by governments.

** PIONEER DRILLING CO, $7.54, up 10.5 pct

Goldman Sachs raised the stock to "buy" from "neutral."

** UNIVERSAL TRUCKLOAD SERVICES INC, $13.81, up 10 pct

The company will buy privately held Linc Logistics Co for $335 million, including debt, bringing together two companies controlled by trucking magnate Manuel Moroun.

** WHOLE FOODS MARKET, $92.31, up 9.1 pct

The company reported quarterly profit on Wednesday that topped Wall Street's view after sales at established stores defied the softening U.S. economy, sending the upscale grocer's shares surging 11.5 percent in an after-hours relief rally.

Several analysts raised their price target on the stock.

** OSHKOSH CORP, $21.16, up 7.5 pct

The specialty truckmaker exceeded its quarterly profit forecasts on higher sales in all non-defense businesses, and increased sales estimates in most segments.

** COVIDIEN PLC, $54.53, up 7 pct

The healthcare products and medical device maker posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates on higher medical devices sales.

** PARAMETRIC TECHNOLOGY, $20, up 6.7 pct

Shares of the product-design software maker jumped a day after the quarterly profit handily beat estimates on a rise in the number of large deals.

** CAMERON INTERNATIONAL CORP, $46.85, up 4.5 pct

The U.S. oilfield equipment manufacturer reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and said order activity in international and deepwater markets was looking up.

** INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO, $33, up 5.2 pct

The company posted a quarterly profit that met Wall Street's expectations, with packaging sales helping to offset a drop in sales of printing paper.

** STARBUCKS CORP, $52.12, up 3.4 pct

The world's largest coffee company reports quarterly results after markets close, which may prove whether the company continued its growth run in the latest quarter.

** MYLAN INC, $22.78, up 5 pct

The company posted second-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, helped by sales of its EpiPen product for severe allergic reactions and its generic drugs in North America.

** PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC, $15.21, up 2.2 pct

The onshore driller expects lower margins and revenue at its pressure pumping division, its second biggest, as excess supply and lower gas drilling take a toll on prices.

** CELGENE CORP, $67.35, up 3.4 pct

The company said second-quarter earnings rose 32 percent, topping expectations, on increased sales of its cancer drugs.

** VISA INC, $126.35, up 3.4 pct

The world's largest credit- and debit-card network's adjusted profit topped Wall Street estimates, and it raised its full-year earnings forecast for the second time this year, as more people move to card-based payments globally.

** RUBY TUESDAY INC, $5.05, down 18 pct

The casual dining chain's stock lost almost a fifth of its value after the company forecast full-year earnings that could miss estimates by as much as 20 cents, heightening concerns that the casual dining chain was struggling to attract customers.

** HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC, $26.21, down 17 pct

The company reported disappointing quarterly results on Wednesday and announced the acquisition of privately held Aspen Surgical Products.

** TIMKEN CO, $36, down 14 pct

The bearings maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher pricing and lower material costs, but lowered its full-year profit forecast on weak global demand.

** ACI WORLDWIDE INC, $38.75, down 10.8 pct

The payment systems provide posted a quarterly loss as it incurred higher expenses related to the acquisition of a smaller rival last year.

** MONRO MUFFLER BRAKE INC, $31.57, down 10.2 pct

The auto-repair chain's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates and the company cut its fiscal 2013 earnings forecast.

** LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP, $35.86, down 4.5 pct

The company owned by billionaire Sheldon Adelson, posted much worse-than-expected quarterly earnings hurt by lower profits at casinos in its key Asian markets that had previously helped offset flagging U.S. revenue.

** CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC, $66.30, up 4.3 pct

The company estimated a 76 percent jump in second-quarter production and said crude oil accounted for more than two-thirds of the output.

** GROUPON INC, $7, down 3.5 pct

Evercore Partners cut its rating and price target on the stock citing transparency concerns and signs of slowing in the company's core daily deals business.

** BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP, $5.15, down 3.3 pct

The medical device maker reported a second-quarter net loss after charges associated with its Europe, Middle East and Africa unit.

** CASH AMERICA INTERNATIONAL INC, $41.51, down 8 pct

The pawn and payday lender's quarterly profit missed analysts' expectations as it incurred higher expenses and the pawn and payday lender f o recast weak third-quarter earnings.

** UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, $19.71, down 3.4 pct

The company's quarterly profit fell as it recorded big charges from a messy and long integration of United and Continental airlines.

** ITT EDUCATIONAL SERVICES INC, $41.38, down 18 pct

The company's quarterly results missed analysts' expectations, as student enrollment at the for-profit college chain continued to decline.