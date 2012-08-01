MARKET PULSE-Apple, Avon, Mastercard

Aug 1 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:
FUTURES SIGNAL SLIGHT GAINS
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones
and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.3 to 0.5 percent. [ .N]
** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $610.76, up 0.5 pct
premarket
The world's most valuable technology corporation on Tuesday
allowed a rare glimpse into a zealously guarded internal
hardware design process that has produced some of the world's
most celebrated consumer electronics.
** COMCAST CORP, Tuesday close $32.55
The company posted a higher quarterly profit, driven by
customer additions for the Internet and phone services.
** BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC, Tuesday close $9.10
The for-profit education provider said the accreditation
body for its university has postponed its visit and extended the
submission deadline for a compliance report.
** AVON PRODUCTS INC, Tuesday close $15.49, down 3
pct premarket
The struggling beauty products company reported that its
second quarter profit plunged 70 percent as it again sold fewer
items and the number of active sales representatives fell 3
percent.
** HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC, Tuesday close $43.23
The U.S. motorcycle maker reported a 29.7 percent rise in
quarterly profit, as its success in attracting young motorcycle
buyers helped push sales higher.
** INTERCONTINENTALEXCHANGE INC, Tuesday close
$131.22
The trans-Atlantic commodities exchange and clearing house
is expected to report higher earnings before markets open, on
the back of strong demand for its over-the-counter energy
products.
** MASTERCARD INC, Tuesday close $436.57, up 2.1 pct
premarket
The world's second-largest credit and debit card processing
network is expected to post a higher second-quarter profit
before markets open as more people across the globe use cards
instead of cash. However, investors will be scanning its
earnings for signs of a slowdown in consumer spending as global
economic indicators weaken.
** DIGITAL RIVER INC, Tuesday close $17.79,
The e-commerce services provider reported quarterly revenue
below analysts' expectations on Tuesday, citing weak PC sales,
and cut its full-year outlook.
FBR Capital Markets cut its price target on the stock.
** ATMEL CORP, Tuesday close $5.86
The chipmaker's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street
estimates as margins improved.
Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock.
** SPX CORP, Tuesday close $60.72
The diversified U.S. manufacturer is expected to report an
almost 19 percent drop in second-quarter profit when it reports
results before markets open, as it continues to incur costs to
digest ClydeUnion, the British pump maker it bought last year.