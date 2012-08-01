MARKET PULSE-Knight Capital, Interdigital, Garmin, Radian

Aug 1 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:
DOW DOWN 0.18 PCT, S&P DOWN 0.19 PCT, NASDAQ
UP 0.31 PCT
U.S. stocks turned lower following comments from the Federal
Reserve, which said the recovery had lost momentum so far this
year, though it stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus.
** KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP INC, $8.01, down 22 pct
A rush of unusually high volume ripped through a handful of
stocks in early trading on Wednesday, disrupting normal activity
and causing a halt in trading in a handful of New York Stock
Exchange-listed stocks.
The volatility caused pauses in trading for five stocks,
which appear to be unrelated: Corelogic Inc, China Cord
Blood Corp, Kronos Worldwide, Trinity Industries
and Molycorp.
Several traders attributed the problem to computer-generated
trades through market maker Knight Capital.
** MASTERCARD INC, $427.44, down 2 pct
The credit and debit card network's quarterly revenue missed
Wall Street estimates as worldwide purchase volume growth slowed
to its lowest level in five quarters.
** CADIZ INC, $10.00, up 41 pct
The company, which is engaged in the development of water
supply and storage projects, said its Cadiz Valley water
project, which will provide water supply for about 100,000
Southern California homes, got approved.
** RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC, $10.99, up 19 pct
The company reported preliminary second-quarter results that
were ahead of analysts' expectations.
** INTERDIGITAL INC, $31.02, up 13 pct
A federal appeals court revived patent infringement claims
the wireless technology patent holder made against Nokia
in 2007.
** REACHLOCAL INC, $12.85, up 10 pct
The company reported second-quarter results above analysts'
estimates.
Several analysts raised their target price for the stock.
** SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL INC, $8.11, down 28
pct
The customer management software provider forecast
third-quarter results that were below analyst estimates.
Several analysts cut their target price for the stock.
** DIGITAL RIVER INC, $13.19, down 25 pct
The stock fell as much as 26 percent after the e-commerce
services provider missed analysts' estimates for quarterly sales
and cut its full-year forecast.
** FARO TECHNOLOGIES INC, $34.45, down 20 pct
The 3D measurement device maker reported second-quarter
results that missed analysts' expectations.
** CON-WAY INC, $32.58, down 24 pct
The U.S. trucking company's profit missed analysts'
expectations and freight volume was lighter than expected.
** RPX CORP, $10.04, down 20 pct
The company reported second-quarter results that beat
analysts' estimates but forecast lower than expected
third-quarter results.
** THE CHEFS WAREHOUSE INC, $13.51, down 16 pct
The company posted lower-than-expected second-quarter
results and forecast full-year earnings that missed analysts'
expectations.
Several analysts' cut their price targets for the stock.
** RTI INTERNATIONAL METALS INC, $25.92, up 15 pct
The titanium products maker reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit on strong sales to aerospace and energy
markets.
** BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP INC, $15.54, down 14
pct
The company forecast full-year earnings that were below
analysts' expectations.
Brokerage Jefferies & Co cut its target price for the stock.
** TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC, $9.33, down 15 pct
The company reported second-quarter earnings that missed
analysts' expectations and forecast lower-than-expected third
quarter results.
Several analyst's cut their target price for the stock.
** NICE SYSTEMS, $31.06, down 14 pct
The Israel-based software company cut its 2012 profit and
revenue growth forecasts on Wednesday, saying a weak global
economy meant it was taking longer to win new business.
** MERCURY COMPUTER SYSTEMS INC, $10.15, down 13
pct
Brokerage CRT Capital Group cut its rating of the stock to
"sell" from "fairvalue," while Lazard Capital Markets cuts its
target price for the stock.
** SOURCEFIRE INC, $43.02, down 15.7 pct
The cyber security software maker forecast third-quarter
profit below market estimates.
** FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP, $4.39, up 12 pct
The company reported second-quarter results that beat
analysts expectations.
** TNS INC, $14.74, down 13 pct
The company reported second-quarter results in line with
estimates, but forecast lower-than-expected third-quarter and
full-year results.
** BLACK BOX CORP, $23.17, down 13 pct
The company released first-quarter results and forecast
second-quarter and full-year results that missed analyst'
expectations.
** MERITOR INC, $4.22, down 10 pct
The truck parts maker reported a fall in quarterly revenue
and cut its full-year forecast, after sales in Brazil, China and
India declined more than expected.
** SILICON IMAGE INC, $4.91, up 25 pct
The chipmaker posted better-than-expected quarterly results
helped by higher demand from its mobile customers and forecast
third-quarter revenue above estimates.
** TRUE RELIGION APPAREL INC, $22.06, down 16 pct
Shares of the premium denim maker fell as much as 14 percent
to their lowest in more than a year after the company cut its
full-year outlook, prompting several brokers to cut their price
targets on the stock.
** ALLSTATE CORP, $36.87, up 7.4 pct
The home and auto insurer swung to a profit in the second
quarter, smashing recently lowered Wall Street expectations,
after its disaster losses were less than half of the
record-breaking level they hit last year.
** GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC, $4.71, down 6.5 pct
The company said a sale or spin-off of its loss-making U.S.
mortgage insurance unit were not viable options at this
time.
** MERGE HEALTHCARE INC, $3.34, up 13 pct
The healthcare IT provider posted a better-than-expected
adjusted earnings and revenue for the second quarter.
** HUNTSMAN CORP, $13.23, up 5 pct
The chemical maker reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit, driven by strong demand for polyurethanes used in foam
insulation.
** GARMIN LTD, $39.70, up 3 pct
Its quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as
revenue from its personal navigation devices business rose for
the third straight quarter, and the company raised its full-year
profit forecast.
** ATMEL CORP, $5.60, down 4 pct
The chipmaker's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street
estimates as margins improved.
Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock.
** DREAMWORKS ANIMATION SKG INC, $18.53, down 3.5
pct
The company's quarterly results missed analysts' estimates,
prompting two brokerages to cut their price targets on the
stock.
** ROCKWOOD HOLDINGS INC, $45.58, up 3 pct
The specialty chemicals producer reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher selling prices
at its lithium, surface treatment and ceramics businesses.
** RADIAN INC, $3.18, up 13 pct
Mortgage insurer Radian Inc expects to turn a profit
next year as it aggressively writes more insurance in a slowly
recovering housing market that has fewer competitors.
** DST SYSTEMS INC, $52.06, down 3.4 pct
The data processing company's second-quarter profit more
than doubled.
** BANKRATE INC, $17.00, up 6.6 pct
Several analysts cut their target prices for the company,
which publishes personal finance content online.
** RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO, $12.46, up 3 pct
The company posted a second-quarter profit that beat
estimates as the printing services firm kept a tight lid on
costs.
** DOLLAR THRIFTY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, $71.79, down 3.5
pct
A longstanding takeover target, said it has not received a
buyout offer from Hertz Global Holdings Inc or any other
company this year.
** COMCAST CORP, $33.76, up 4 pct
The company posted a higher-than-expected profit as an
increase in Internet and phone customers offset weakness at its
NBC Universal unit, and executives said the company no longer
expected to lose money on its expensive Olympics 2012
coverage.
** BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC, $9.54, up 4.7 pct
The for-profit education provider said the accreditation
body for its university has postponed its visit and extended the
submission deadline for a compliance report.
** AVON PRODUCTS INC, $15.16, down 2 pct
The troubled beauty company said it is in talks to settle a
U.S. bribery probe into overseas operations, a step analysts
said could help it move past a costly distraction and focus on
fixing its business.
** HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC, $41.71, down 3.5 pct
The U.S. motorcycle maker reported a better-than-expected
29.7 percent rise in profit, but it said third-quarter
motorcycle shipments would be below prior-year levels as it
retools a big U.S. factory.
** CAREER EDUCATION CORP, $3.87, down 15 pct
Shares of the for-profit education provider fell as much as
18 percent to a 12-year-low after it posted a
wider-than-expected quarterly loss amid a continued decline in
student sign-ups.
** MCGRATH RENTCORP, $23.56, down 11.5 pct
The company reported disappointing results on Tuesday.
** POLYPORE INTERNATIONAL INC, $23.93, down 10 pct
The filtration products maker posted a quarterly profit that
missed analysts' estimates as sales across all segments fell.
** WEB.COM GROUP INC, $16.40, up 6 pct
The company reported quarterly results above market
expectations.
Roth Capital raised its price target on the stock.
** OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC, $5.19, down 9.2
pct
** NORDIC AMERICAN TANKER LTD, $10.50, down 10 pct
The world's No. 2 independent tanker operator by fleet,
posted its 13th straight quarterly loss and said it was in talks
to raise funds to help it navigate an extended downturn in the
tanker market.
Shares of peer Nordic American were also down.
** ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC, $4.40, down 14 pct
The company's experimental pain drug did not reduce pain
better than the existing standard of care in a mid-stage study.
** CONCEPTUS INC, $20.05, up 6 pct
The birth control specialist reported a better-than-expected
second-quarter sales.