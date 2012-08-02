MARKET PULSE-Knight Capital, MGIC, Green Mountain, Monster

Aug 2 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Thursday:
DOW DOWN 0.82 PCT, S&P DOWN 0.92 PCT, NASDAQ
DOWN 0.32 PCT
U.S. stocks fell, putting the S&P on track for its fourth
straight decline after comments from European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi disappointed investors.
** MGIC INVESTMENT CORP, $1.06, down 56.7 pct
The mortgage insurer will have to add another $200 million
in capital to its main risk-laden unit in order to continue
writing insurance throughout the United States as its risk
ratios continue to climb.
** KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP INC, $3.43, down 50.6 pct
The trading firm said it is being forced to raise money
after an erroneous trading position wiped out $440 million of
the firm's capital.
** HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC, $4.23, down 50 pct
U.S. health regulators declined to approve an injected
version of Baxter International Inc's BAX.N immune deficiency
drug that relies on Halozyme's technology.
Several analysts have cut their price target for the stock.
** GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD, $3.16, up 51 pct
The debt-laden drybulk shipper said its lenders agreed to
relax some provisions under its credit facilities.
** AEROPOSTALE INC, $13.26, down 31.8 pct
The company lowered its second-quarter forecast, as its
higher priced merchandise did not sync well with shoppers.
** UNITED ONLINE INC, $5.30, up 2.4 pct
The online consumer products and services provider posted
better-than-expected quarterly results and gave a third-quarter
revenue forecast above analyst expectations. It also said it
plans to separate into two independent publicly traded
companies.
** GREEN MOUNTAIN COFFEE ROASTERS INC, $23.24, up
29.8 pct
The maker of Keurig coffee brewers and corresponding K-cup
coffee refills stock jumped as much as 31 percent on Thursday,
as some short-sellers moved to cover their positions after the
company gave a forecast seen as more reliable than prior ones.
** INCYTE CORP, $19.99, down 20 pct
The company released second-quarter results that beat
analysts estimates and forecast 2012 revenue from sales from its
jakafi net product.
** AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $9.86, up 26 pct
The company said U.S health regulators expressed concerns on
the overall survival rate in patients on the company's
experimental kidney cancer drug, sending its shares to a near
two-year low.
** FIRST SOLAR INC, $18.90, up 27.7 pct
The biggest U.S. solar panel maker, posted profits that
topped Wall Street forecasts on Wednesday and raised its
full-year profit forecast even as the solar industry struggles.
Brokerages Robert W. Baird & Co and Cantor Fitzgerald
upgraded the stock to their top ratings and several analysts
have raised their price targets.
** ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC, $14.26, up 21 pct
The company released second-quarter results that beat
analysts expectations.
** YELP INC, $22.33, up 18.6 pct
The customer reviews website's second-quarter revenue jumped
67 percent as it signed up more advertisers, and the company
raised its revenue forecast riding on partnerships.
** HOMEOWNERS CHOICE INC, $5.39, up 22.5 pct
The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter
results.
** CBEYOND INC, $8.12 up 20 pct
The telecom and data services company posted a surprise
profit on a jump in demand for its cloud products.
ID:nL4E8J240T]
** MEDASSETS INC, $15.06, up 17 pct
The healthcare IT company posted quarterly results that
comfortably beat analysts' estimates and forecast a strong full
year, buoyed by continued growth across all its segments and
earlier-than-expected recognition of some performance fees.
Several analysts raised their target price for the stock.
** PGT INC, $3.09, up 16 pct
The company reported second-quarter results that beat
analysts' estimates.
** HORNBECK OFFSHORE INC, $35.63, down 14 pct
The company's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates
and the oilfield services provider said it expects drilling
activity in the U.S. Gulf to continue to be impacted by
bureaucratic delays.
** LIVEPERSON INC, $16.01, down 11 pct
The chat software provider reported a lower second-quarter
profit as litigation and acquisition costs rose.
** OFFICEMAX INC, 4.96, up 16 pct
The U.S. office supplies chain reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost-cutting,
and reinstated its dividend.
** CHEMTURA CORP, $14.93, up 15 pct
It reported second-quarter results, but there is no estimate
comparison. The company also said it approved an increase in its
share repurchase program.
** SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC, $20.87, up 16 pct
The company's stock rose over 15 percent in morning trade,
after the phone billing software maker reported second-quarter
results above estimates.
** STAAR SURGICAL CO, $6.33, up 23 pct
The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter
earnings.
** AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR CORP, $4.12, up 16 pct
The power technology company reported a
narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss as revenue from its
wind energy business jumped nearly fourfold, sending its shares
up 14 percent in early morning trade.
** PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES INC, $97.94, up 15
pct
The debt collector posted strong second-quarter results that
topped estimates. The stock touched its life-high.
** WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP, $34.86, down 14.5 pct
The company reported lower-than-expected second-quarter
revenue.
Evercore Partners and Credit Suisse cut their target price
for the stock.
** SYMMETRY MEDICAL INC, $8.61, up 15 pct
The company reported earnings that beat market estimates by
a cent as sales at its Symmetry Surgical segment grew, and the
Orthopaedic-implants maker reiterated its full-year outlook.
** FINANCIAL ENGINES INC, $19.95, up 10 pct
The investment management firm's quarterly results beat
analysts' estimates as revenue rose and it controlled more
assets in its books.
** INTEST CORP, $2.77, down 16 pct
The company reported disappointing quarterly results.
** TESORO CORP, $31.32, up 12 pct
The company said it aims to ship more cut-price North Dakota
Bakken crude to its Washington state refinery than originally
planned.
Dahlman Rose & Co raised its target price for the stock.
** STURM RUGER AND CO INC, $43.96, down 10.5 pct
The Gun maker posted stronger quarterly results as higher
demand for its new rifles and pistols boosted sales.
** ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO, $28.69, down 16 pct
The teen clothing retailer estimated quarterly profit at
about half what analysts expected after sales in stores open at
least a year fell 10 percent.
Several analysts cut their target price for the stock.
** COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC, $10.15, up 11.5 pct
Its quarterly results beat analysts' estimates.
** LEAPFROG ENTERPRISES INC, $9.77, down 15 pct
The toy maker said in a conference call with analysts that
it is cautious about the second half of the year and expects
increased competition amid a potentially tougher economic
climate around the world. The company also forecast a
third-quarter profit that could miss Wall Street expectations by
4 cents.
** CAVIUM INC, $30.04, up 9 pct
The chipmaker's second-quarter earnings comfortably beat
estimates and it forecast a current-quarter profit above
expectations.
** ZUMIEZ INC, $32.51, down 9.5 pct
The company reported same store sales results for the month
of July that were below market expectations.
** ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC, $19.77, up 12.3 pct
The company reported second-quarter results that beat
analysts' expectations.
** SMART BALANCE INC, $10.76, up 13 pct
The company reported second-quarter earnings in line with
analysts' expectations, but forecast better-than-expected
full-year 2012 and full-year 2013 revenue.
** MONSTER WORLDWIDE INC, $6.01, down 15 pct
The company's profit more than halved and the online recruitment
firm forecast weak third-quarter results due to soft demand in
Europe, sending its shares to a lifetime low.
** WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC, $43.01, down
12 pct
The weight management company slashed its full-year profit
forecast after its second-quarter sales were hurt by a drop in
the number of people attending its meetings.
J.P. Morgan Securities cut its target price for the stock.
** H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC, $16.08, up 14.5 pct
The company reported second-quarter results that beat
analysts' estimates.
** MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LLC, $38.56, up
10 pct
Macquarie-owned broadcast transmission provider Arqiva is
exploring options to refinance its 3.4 billion pounds ($5.3
billion) of debt raised when Macquarie acquired National Grid
Wireless in 2007.
** EAGLE MATERIALS INC, $36.07, up 6 pct
Its first-quarter results were above market estimates.
** GAP INC, $32.29, up 9.7 pct
Discounts drew U.S. shoppers to malls in July, helping many
retailers report healthy sales gains in what is typically a
clearance month heading into the back-to-school season.
The company reported a rise in sales in the second-quarter
and forecast second-quarter earnings above estimates.
** SEALED AIR CORP, $13.01, down 17.6 pct
The company's shares fell to a three-year low after lower
demand hurt second-quarter results, and the company known for
its Bubble Wrap, Instapak and Jiffy brands slashed its 2012
profit forecast.
** FTI CONSULTING INC, $23.09, down 8 pct
The stock fell to an almost six year-low a day after the
business advisory firm revised its full-year outlook largely
below Wall Street estimates.
** WESTERN REFINING INC, $24.31, up 4 pct
The U.S. oil refiner posted a better-than-expected quarterly
profit helped by lower operating costs and higher output.
** BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO, $32.82, down 7.8 pct
** GILEAD SCIENCES INC, $58.35, up 9 pct
Bristol-Myers said it encountered a safety issue in a
mid-stage trial testing its closely watched experimental
hepatitis C treatment.
The news boded well for Gilead - Bristol's closest
competitor in the race to market the new kind of hepatitis C
treatment. Robert W. Baird & Co raised its price target on the
stock.
** ELLIE MAE INC, $23.15, up 19 pct
The software maker for mortgage professionals forecast
third-quarter profit well above analysts' expectations,
prompting several brokerages to raise their price targets on the
stock.
Several analysts raised their target price for the stock.
** NEWPORT CORP, $12.10, up 10 pct
The company reported second-quarter earnings that beat
analysts' expectations.
** LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC, $2.44, down 7 pct
The content delivery network provider posted a smaller
quarterly loss on higher demand from cloud computing customers
but forecast third-quarter revenue that fell short of estimates.
** OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP, $21.55, up 11.7 pct
The loan servicer's second-quarter net income rose 70
percent as it gained from servicing and subservicing fees and
fewer people defaulted on loans.
** METLIFE INC, $31.76, up 4 pct
The largest U.S. life insurer, doubled in the second quarter
after a huge gain on derivatives tied to falling interest rates,
and operating results at the company beat Wall Street
expectations on double-digit growth in the Americas.
** CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC, $4.85, down 2
pct
The world's second-largest outdoor advertising company's
stock fell to a three year-low after the company said
macroeconomic conditions were hurting international revenue in
the current quarter.
** GENPACT LTD, $18.14, up 6 pct
The business process and technology services provider said
U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital Partners will buy a 30
percent stake in the company from General Atlantic and Oak Hill
Capital Partners.
** CIGNA CORP, $41.49, up 3 pct
The insurer reported a better-than-expected profit as its
takeover of Medicare specialist HealthSpring helped boost
premiums and fees, and the company raised its 2012 earnings
forecast.
** SPECTRA ENERGY, $29.51, down 3 pct
The natural gas pipeline operator reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit as oil and natural gas
prices fell, and the company said it expects weak commodity
prices to affect full-year results.