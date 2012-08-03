MARKET PULSE-Knight Capital, Procter & Gamble

Aug 2 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

S&P 500 LOSING STREAK MAY END

U.S. stock index futures rose, indicating the S&P 500 may reverse a four-day losing streak ahead of key data on the U.S. labor market. Futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.91 pct, those for Dow Jones rose 0.77 pct and those for the Nasdaq 100 were up 1.01 pct.

** KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP INC, $2.58, down 8.1 pct premarket

The stock is set for another fall, two days after a $440 million trading loss that has cast doubt on the company's ability to survive.

** PROCTER & GAMBLE CO, Thursday close $63.51, up 1.4 pct premarket

The consumer packaged goods maker's chief executive said it has cut 2,000 non-manufacturing jobs, ahead of 1,600 planned by June 30.

** MOLYCORP INC, Thursday close $16.07, down 16 pct premarket

The company posted a loss after rare earth prices continued to sag in the second quarter and said slumping cash flow would force it to secure more financing to fund 2012 capital spending.

ThinkEquity LLC and Dahlman Rose & Co cut their target price for the stock.

** MGIC INVESTMENT CORP, Thursday close $0.88, up 8 pct premarket

The company will have to add another $200 million in capital to its main unit, MGIC, in order to continue writing insurance throughout the United States as the mortgage insurer's risk ratios continue to climb.

FBR Capital Markets and Barclays Capital cut their target price for the stock.

** EOG RESOURCES INC, Thursday close $96.12, up 3.8 pct premarket

The company's second-quarter profit rose 33 percent, topping expectations, as the amount of oil it produced jumped more than 50 percent.

Citi Investment Research raised its target price for the stock.

** WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC, Thursday close $62.38, up 0.9 pct premarket

The health insurer reported a quarterly profit that beat market expectations on higher premium revenue and raised its full-year earnings outlook.

** FREEPORT MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD INC FCX.N, Thursday close $32.69, up 1 pct premarket

Indonesia has awarded mineral export permits to 55 companies, the company is one of a few that have already received permits.

** LINKEDIN CORP Thursday close $93.51, up 9 pct premarket

The professional networking site reported higher-than-expected revenue and raised its full-year outlook as it pocketed more money from subscribers, services aimed at businesses and advertising.

** ZIPCAR INC, Thursday close $10.63, down 29 pct premarket

The U.S. car-sharing industry leader cut its 2012 revenue forecast as rising competition puts brakes on the company's growth.

** NYSE EURONEXT, Thursday close $25.58, down 0.4 pct post market

The transatlantic exchange, booked a 9 percent drop in net revenue and a 20 percent fall in net income for the second quarter, driven by losses across its three main business lines.

** VIACOM INC, Thursday close $45.83, down 6.5 pct post market

The entertainment content company posted lower-than-expected profit, hurt by weak advertising sales at its U.S. cable networks and a poor showing at the box office for its movie studios.

** REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Thursday close $136.47, up 0.4 pct post market

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may decide whether to approve the companys' Zaltrap drug for treating colon cancer.

** ON Semiconductor Corp, Thursday close $6.84, down 7 pct post market

Power-management chipmaker reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in orders, and forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates.

Several analysts have lowered their price target for the stock.

** BLUE NILE INC, Thursday close $23.75, up 22 pct post market

The diamond retailer forecast a strong full year after robust demand spurred by lower prices helped it beat analysts' profit expectations for the first time in over a year.