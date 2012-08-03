MARKET PULSE-Knight Capital, Procter & Gamble, Molycorp

Aug 2 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:
S&P 500 LOSING STREAK MAY END
U.S. stocks index futures added to gains on Friday following
the July nonfarm payroll report, which was stronger than
expected. Futures for the S&P 500 were up 1.37 pct, those
for Dow Jones rose 1.19 pct and those for the Nasdaq 100
were up 1.51 pct.
** KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP INC, $2.58, down 8.1 pct
premarket
The stock is set for another fall, two days after a $440
million trading loss that has cast doubt on the company's
ability to survive.
** PROCTER & GAMBLE CO, Thursday close $63.51, up 1.4
pct premarket
The consumer packaged goods maker's chief executive said it
has cut 2,000 non-manufacturing jobs, ahead of 1,600 planned by
June 30.
** MOLYCORP INC, Thursday close $16.07, down 16 pct
premarket
The company posted a loss after rare earth prices continued
to sag in the second quarter and said slumping cash flow would
force it to secure more financing to fund 2012 capital spending.
ThinkEquity LLC and Dahlman Rose & Co cut their target price
for the stock.
** MGIC INVESTMENT CORP, Thursday close $0.88, up 8
pct premarket
The company will have to add another $200 million in capital
to its main unit, MGIC, in order to continue writing insurance
throughout the United States as the mortgage insurer's risk
ratios continue to climb.
FBR Capital Markets and Barclays Capital cut their target
price for the stock.
** EOG RESOURCES INC, Thursday close $96.12, up 3.8
pct premarket
The company's second-quarter profit rose 33 percent, topping
expectations, as the amount of oil it produced jumped more than
50 percent.
Citi Investment Research raised its target price for the
stock.
** WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC, Thursday close $62.38,
up 0.9 pct premarket
The health insurer reported a quarterly profit that beat
market expectations on higher premium revenue and raised its
full-year earnings outlook.
** FREEPORT MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD INC FCX.N, Thursday close
$32.69, up 1 pct premarket
Indonesia has awarded mineral export permits to 55
companies, the company is one of a few that have already
received permits.
** LINKEDIN CORP Thursday close $93.51, up 9 pct
premarket
The professional networking site reported
higher-than-expected revenue and raised its full-year outlook as
it pocketed more money from subscribers, services aimed at
businesses and advertising.
** ZIPCAR INC, Thursday close $10.63, down 29 pct
premarket
The U.S. car-sharing industry leader cut its 2012 revenue
forecast as rising competition puts brakes on the company's
growth.
** OPENTABLE INC, Thursday close $34.15, up 18.6
pct premarket
The company posted quarterly results that beat analysts'
estimates as more customers used its websites to reserve tables
for dining-out, and the company raised its full-year forecast
betting on international expansion and bookings through mobile
phones.
** SKULLCANDY INC, Thursday close $13.85, up 10 pct
premarket
The headphone maker posted higher-than-expected quarterly
results, helped by a robust growth in sales.
** MASTEC INC, Thursday close $15.98, up 5 pct
premarket
The company reported second-quarter results that beat
analysts' estimates and raised its full year outlook.
** BODY CENTRAL CORP, Thursday close $9.59, down 19
pct premarket
The women's apparel retailer forecast current-quarter
results below analysts' expectations and cut its full-year
outlook, saying it was not confident about sales trends for its
fall assortment.
Jefferies & Co cut its price target for the stock.
** EXIDE TECHNOLOGIES, Thursday close $2.88, down
13 pct premarket
The company posted a wider first-quarter loss, hurt by
higher pricing of spent batteries in North America, sending its
shares down 13 percent in after-market trade.
** MERCADOLIBRE INC Thursday close $66.52, up 15
pct premarket
The online trading service provider posted a
higher-than-expected profit on sales of merchandise on its
ecommerce platforms.
J.P. Morgan Securities raised its rating on the stock to
"overweight."
** GLU MOBILE INC, Thursday close $4.66, down 7.9
pct
The video-game developer forecast a wider-than-expected loss
for the third quarter.
** COMSCORE INC, Thursday close $15.45, down 11 pct
post market
The online data tracking service company posted a quarterly
profit on an adjusted basis, but cut its full-year revenue
forecast due to weakness in its TV copy testing business and a
weak euro.
** VIACOM INC, Thursday close $45.83, up 4 pct
premarket
The entertainment content company posted lower-than-expected
profit, hurt by weak advertising sales at its U.S. cable
networks and a poor showing at the box office for its movie
studios.
** NYSE EURONEXT, Thursday close $25.58, down 0.4
pct post market
The transatlantic exchange, booked a 9 percent drop in net
revenue and a 20 percent fall in net income for the second
quarter, driven by losses across its three main business lines.
** REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Thursday close
$136.47, up 0.4 pct post market
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may decide whether to
approve the company's Zaltrap drug for treating colon cancer.
** ON Semiconductor Corp, Thursday close $6.84,
down 7 pct post market
Power-management chipmaker reported lower-than-expected
quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in orders, and forecast
third-quarter revenue below estimates.
Several analysts have lowered their price target for the
stock.
** BLUE NILE INC, Thursday close $23.75, up 22 pct
post market
The diamond retailer forecast a strong full year after
robust demand spurred by lower prices helped it beat analysts'
profit expectations for the first time in over a year.