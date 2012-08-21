MARKET PULSE-Facebook, Supermedia, Daktronics, Urban Outfitters

Aug 21 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Tuesday:

WALL ST PARES GAINS AFTER S&P 500 HITS FOUR-YEAR HIGH

U.S. stocks barely budged in midday trade trimming earlier gains after the S&P 500 hit a four-year high on hopes that central banks will act in the near future to stimulate the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.30 percent, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.16 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.17 percent. (1430 ET)

** FACEBOOK INC, $19.50, down 2.6 pct (1150 ET)

The social networking site's director Peter Thiel sold roughly $400 million worth of shares in the company last week, cashing out most of his stake, according to a regulatory filing.

** SUPERMEDIA INC, $3.96, up 53 pct (1150 ET)

** DEX ONE CORP, $1.74, up 40.3 pct (1150 ET)

The directory publishers said they will combine in a stock-for-stock merger.

** BEST BUY CO INC, $17.39, down 4.2 pct (1152 ET)

The world's largest consumer electronics chain reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results and suspended its profit outlook and share buybacks for the year, citing lower expectations for industrywide sales and uncertainty about key product introductions.

** GLOBE SPECIALTY METALS INC, $15.40, up 8.8 percent (1154 ET)

The company reported higher quarterly sales and profit, and raised its annual dividend by 25 percent.

** DAKTRONICS INC, $9.45, up 17.2 pct (1154 ET)

The electronic scoreboard and billboard maker reported better-than-expected quarterly results on high-margin contracts in its live events and transportation segments, and forecast higher sales in the second quarter.

** URBAN OUTFITTERS INC, $37, up 18.3 pct (1154 ET)

Several brokerages raised their price targets on the clothing retailer's stock, citing strong sales growth and gross margin expansion for the later half of the year.

** REX ENERGY CORP, $12.97, up 7.4 pct (1155 ET)

Capital One Southcoast Inc upgraded its rating on the oil and natural gas producer's stock to "strong buy" on its exposure to the Utica shale after rivals such as Gulfport Energy Corp announced positive results from the shale.

** LIFE PARTNERS HOLDINGS INC, $1.53, up 17 pct (1155 ET)

The company, which trades in the secondary market for life insurers, said a Texas district judge refused to grant state officials the right to block the company from doing business or appoint a receiver.

** NETLIST INC, $1.90, up 10.5 pct (1156 ET)

The computer memory system maker said its flagship HyperCloud memory modules have shown improved data transfer speed on IBM Corp's servers.

** NORDSON CORP, $61.53, up 11.9 pct (1156 ET)

The maker of precision dispensing machines, used in manufacturing of consumer goods, forecast a strong fourth quarter on Monday after it posted a quarterly profit above analysts' estimates.

** AMERICAN WOODMARK CORP, $20.05, up 10 pct (1156 ET)

The kitchen cabinet maker posted better-than-expected quarterly results as margins improved.

** H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC, $18.60, up 6.2 pct (1157 ET)

The industrial equipment maker declared a one-time special cash dividend of $7 per share.

** ALPHA NATURAL RESOURCES INC, $7.02, up 7.8 pct (1158 ET)

** PEABODY ENERGY CORP, $24, up 4.7 pct (1158 ET)

A federal court vacated an Environmental Protection Agency's rule that set strict limits on sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions.

** DSW INC, $64.74, up 5.7 pct (1159 ET)

The footwear retailer posted higher-than-expected quarterly results as value-conscious customers continued to shop at its stores.

** TRINA SOLAR LTD, $5.09, up 5.1 pct (1425 ET)

The solar company cut its full-year forecast for solar panel shipments and said it expects margins to shrink further in the current quarter as prices continue to plummet but shares rose as investors cheered the fall in processing costs.

** BARNES & NOBLE INC, $12.20, down 1.1 pct (1159 ET)

The largest U.S. bookstore chain said sales of its Nook e-reader device had fallen even as it reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly net loss.

** RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC, $30.43, down 5.2 pct (1159 ET)

The diversified manufacturer reported a lower quarterly profit due to weakness at its Aerostar division.

** TECH DATA CORP, $49.50, down 5 pct (1159 ET)

Technology products distributor Tech Data Corp's quarterly profit fell much short of analysts' estimates, pulled down by a stronger dollar and a fall in margins, and the company forecast declining third-quarter sales in the Americas.