MARKET PULSE-Google, Apple, Vimpelcom, Yum Brands

Dec 24 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:

** U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL LOWER OPEN

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open for the shortened pre-holiday session on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.6 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.42 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.43 percent.

** GOOGLE INC, Friday close $715.63

** APPLE INC, Friday close $519.33, up 0.4 pct premarket

The world's biggest search engine is working with recently acquired Motorola on a handset codenamed "X-phone", aimed at grabbing market share from Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

** TIME WARNER CABLE INC, Friday close $95.53

** CABLEVISION SYSTEMS CORP, Friday close $14.74

The company has made a bid to buy Cablevision's Optimum West business, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

** GARDNER DENVER INC, Friday close $67.40

** SPX CORP, Friday close $65.79

The industrial machinery maker has ended talks with SPX and has invited the private equity firms that had made offers for the company to re-engage in a sale process, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** VIMPELCOM, Friday close $10.85

The emerging markets telecoms operator said it would receive around $1.4 billion for the conversion of its preferred shares by Russian shareholder Altimo into the ordinary shares.

** YUM BRANDS INC, Friday close $63.88, up 0.7 pct premarket

Shanghai's food safety authority has said the level of antibiotics and steroids in KFC chicken's parent company was within official limits, but the watchdog found a suspicious level of an antiviral drug in one of the eight samples tested.