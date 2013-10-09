MARKET PULSE-Jos. A. Bank, Apple, Wal-Mart, Yum Brands, CytRx

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, indicating the S&P
500 may rebound from Tuesday's drop - its worst since August -
after Janet Yellen was picked as the next chairman of the U.S.
Federal Reserve. S&P 500 futures rose 6 points, Dow Jones
industrial average futures gained 43 points and Nasdaq
100 futures added 10.5 points.
** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $480.94, up 1 pct
premarket
Apple intends to introduce its latest line-up of iPads on
Oct. 22, tech blog AllThingsD cited sources familiar with the
company's plans as saying, meaning Apple would be updating its
tablets in time for holiday shopping.
** JOS. A. BANK CLOTHIERS INC, Tuesday close
$41.66, up 14 pct premarket
** MEN'S WEARHOUSE INC, Tuesday close $35.24, up 33
pct premarket
Jos. A. Bank has proposed to buy bigger rival Men's
Wearhouse for about $2.3 billion to create a men's apparel
heavyweight with more than 1,700 stores.
** WAL-MART STORES INC, Tuesday close $72.90
Wal-Mart and Bharti Enterprises are breaking up their Indian
joint venture, leaving the world's biggest retailer to go it
alone in a country where it has struggled to build a bigger
presence.
** FORD MOTOR CO, Tuesday close $16.50
Ford is poised to overtake its Japanese rivals on the top
seller's list in China as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda
Motor Co struggle to regain market share following a
flare-up in anti-Japanese sentiment a year ago.
** YUM BRANDS INC, Tuesday close $71.30, down 7 pct
after market
The KFC parent on Tuesday warned that it will take longer
than expected for its China restaurant sales to rebound,
delaying a recovery in the market that accounts for more than
half of the company's overall operating profit.
** BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, Tuesday close $
** GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, Tuesday close
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a 2.8 percent
passive stake in Goldman Sachs as it converted warrants acquired
during the financial crisis.
** ALCATEL-LUCENT, Tuesday close $3.49, up 1 pct
premarket
The French government warned telecoms equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA on Wednesday it could block any
restructuring plans for France unless it negotiates with unions
to save as many local jobs as possible.
** TWEETER HOME ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, Tuesday
close $0.01
The bankrupt consumer electronics company began trading
under a new stock symbol intended to prevent investors from
mistaking it for Twitter Inc, the Internet company whose
forthcoming IPO is one of Wall Street's most highly-anticipated
offerings.
** TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC, Tuesday close
$32.44
Proxy advisory group ISS has urged Twenty-First Century Fox
shareholders to vote against the reelection of Chairman Rupert
Murdoch and some other board members at an annual shareholders
meeting this month, criticizing the company's adoption of a
poison pill.
** ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC, Tuesday close $1.93, up
11 pct after market
The medical devices maker on Tuesday said it expects to
report third-quarter revenue ahead of analysts' estimates,
citing strong growth in all its markets.
Jefferies & Co analysts said they continue to rate the stock
"buy" as the company makes progress in stabilizing the business
and delivering more consistent financial results against a very
low valuation.
** J C PENNEY CO INC, Tuesday close $7.77, up 2 pct
premarket
The struggling retailer said on Wednesday that Stephen Sadove
will join its board of directors once he leaves the helm of
department store chain Saks Inc.
** VIVUS INC, Tuesday close $10.13, up 4 pct
premarket
The drugmaker, citing results of a study, said high-risk
overweight patients with prediabetes and/or metabolic syndrome
who were taking Vivus's weight-loss medicine Qsymia over two
years experienced reductions of up to 78.7 percent in their
annualized incidence rate of type 2 diabetes, in addition to
losing weight.
** GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP, Tuesday close $6.80,
up 2 pct after market
The investment company increased its common stock monthly
cash distributions by 20 percent for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
** CYTRX CORP, $2.74, down 17 pct premarket
The drug developer said it will offer 10 million of its
common stock at $2.25 per share, to raise gross proceeds of
$22.5 million.
The Los Angeles-based company intends to use net proceeds
from the public offering to fund the clinical development of its
experimental cancer drug, aldoxorubicin, and for general
corporate purposes.
** CALLIDUS SOFTWARE INC, Tuesday close $8.60, up
14 pct after market
The HR management software maker lifted its revenue forecast
for 2013 on Tuesday, prompting at least three brokerages to
raise their price targets on the company's stock.
The company said it expects revenue to be between $108.5
million and $109.5 million, compared with its previous forecast
of $106.0 to $109.0 million.
The company, which expects revenue in the third quarter to
come in above its previous forecast, said it closed two
seven-figure annual license deals in the quarter.
** HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC, Tuesday close $10.08, up
3 pct after market
CNBC's Jim Cramer, who hosts "Mad Money", said on Tuesday
the Taiwanese chipmaker's stock was giving investors something
to get excited about in a troubled market, The Street said. ()
Cramer said the company has $1 per share in cash and also
pays a 2.5 percent dividend, which will afford it some
protection as the markets continue to fall, the report said.
Cramer had last week said the stock was a buy.
** TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS, $Tuesday close $38.78
Teva does not expect to see the launch of generic
copies of GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling lung drug
Advair that could be sold as a true substitute to U.S. patients
before 2018.
** PFIZER INC, Tuesday close $28.24
Nearly three years after a cost-cutting drive that stunned
many in the drugs industry, Pfizer's head of research Mikael
Dolsten says his scientists are delivering more for less.
** MEDTRONIC INC, Tuesday close $52.46
A federal advisory panel recommended that Medtronic Inc
MDT.N be allowed to sell a line of implantable heart rhythm
devices to a larger pool of patients, based on research showing
the products lowered the risk of death and hospitalization.
** BOEING CO, Tuesday close $115.44
Stung by the loss of a multi-billion dollar jet order from
Japan Airlines to arch-rival Airbus, Boeing
will mount an all-out defence of its position with Japan's other
major airline, ANA, a source close to the U.S. planemaker said.
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, Tuesday close $50.87
JP Morgan is looking to cut back on lending to businesses it
sees as posing risks to its reputation amid a period of
heightened regulatory scrutiny, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people close to the situation.
** FAMILY DOLLAR, Tuesday close $69.45
Family Dollar posted a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday,
as it worked on keeping its costs down while shoppers' focus on
everyday purchases such as food pressured sales, and said it has
a cautious approach to 2014.
** CHEVRON, Tuesday close $116.73
The second-largest U.S. oil company releases an interim
update on the third quarter, which should show a recovery in its
refining segment a year after a fire at its Richmond facility
reduced output for months.
** HEWLETT-PACKARD CO, Tuesday close $20.75
The company's CEO Meg Whitman talks to Wall Street analysts
and investors about the state of the technology company. Wall
Street will be focused on when HP will begin growing its
revenues after the company said last quarter that it will not do
so next year as previously expected.
** ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP, Tuesday close $6.99
The maker of power-management chips said it would cut up to
870 jobs at its Sanyo Semiconductor unit as it looks to reduce
costs.
** DYAX CORP, Tuesday close $6.65, down 4 pct after
market
The drugmaker said it would sell shares of its common stock
in an underwritten public offering. The company did not say how
many shares it would sell or their pricing.
** ALCOA INC, Tuesday close $7.94, up 2.5 pct after
market
The aluminum producer reported better-than-expected earnings
on Tuesday as strength at the unit that sells auto parts and
other complex items helped offset lower metal prices.
** PACIFIC SUNWEAR OF CALIFORNIA INC, Tuesday close
$3.00, down 2 pct after market
Piper Jaffray & Co on Tuesday downgraded its rating on the
retailer's stock to "neutral" from "overweight," according to
Streetinsider.com.
** SUNTECH POWER HOLDINGS CO LTD, Tuesday close
$1.70, up 11 pct premarket
Hong Kong-listed Chinese solar panel maker Shunfeng
Photovoltaic International Ltd has submitted a bid for
a stake in the main unit of rival Suntech, which is struggling
under a mountain of debt.