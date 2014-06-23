BUZZ-U.S. Stocks on the Move-American Apparel, Willdan, Agile Therapeutics

(For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users
please use search string "STXBZ US"; for more market insights,
including options activity, ; for the Day Ahead
newsletter, link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning News
Call newsletter, link.reuters.com/nex49s)
U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday following a
six-day rally in the benchmark S&P 500 and a mixed bag of global
economic data. The Dow Jones industrial average was down
0.21 percent at 16,911.81, the S&P 500 was down 0.14
percent at 1,960.11 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
2.07 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,365.96.
** PARKERVISION INC, $1.9771, -60.54 pct
A federal judge in Florida has overturned a jury verdict
that had ordered Qualcomm to pay the chipmaker $173 million for
infringing patents for technology used in smartphones.
** DISH Network Corp, $62.2, +1.48 pct
Citigroup raised its rating on the second-largest U.S.
satellite TV company's stock to "buy" from "neutral," according
to theflyonthewall.com.
** AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC, $11.1, +45.10 pct
At least four brokerages initiated coverage of the drug
developer, which went public on May 23, 24/7wallst.com said. (bit.ly/1qsS0UG)
William Blair analysts rated the stock "outperform" based on
its lead development program, Twirla, a contraceptive patch.
** NORDIC AMERICAN OFFSHORE LTD, $18.499, +11.78 pct
Private investor Leon Cooperman, CEO and sole stockholder of
hedge fund Omega Advisors, reported a 21.8 percent stake in the
operator of platform supply vessels.
Separately, Nordic American said it entered into a deal to
buy two newbuilding PSVs for about $43 million each. The vessels
will increase the company's fleet to 10 PSVs during the second
and third quarters of 2015
** WILLDAN GROUP INC, $8.35, +13.92 pct
The consulting services provider said on Friday it expects
annual contract revenue to grow up to 15 percent over next three
years.
Willdan said that it expects most growth to come from
engineering services and energy efficiency services.
** AMERICAN APPAREL INC, $0.6702, -2.73 pct
Co-chairman Allan Mayer said the retailer was not for sale
and the search for a new CEO to replace Dov Charney has
generated "enormous interest".
** ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC, $3.93, -4.15 pct
** NVIDIA CORP, $18.71, -1.16 pct
Pacific Crest cut its rating on the chipmakers to
"underperform", citing weak desktop demand and excess inventory.
** AROTECH CORP, $4.5401, -2.78 pct
The provider of defense and security products' said it
expects 2014 revenue in the range of $105 million-$111 million,
lower than the $117 million-$123 million it forecast earlier
(ID:nPnf6JMT)
** CLIFFS NATURAL RESOURCES INC, $14.767, +1.56 pct
The U.S. miner said it "proactively" offered to appoint two
new independent directors identified by activist investor
Casablanca Capital. Cliffs Natural Resources nominated nine
directors to its 11-member board annual meeting scheduled for
July 29.
** SEQUENOM INC, $3.62, +0.84 pct
William Blair raised the life sciences company's stock to
"outperform" from "market perform". Sequenom was executing on
multiple fronts and "a more secure cash situation" from sale of
its genetic analysis business earlier this month, analysts said.
** ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC, $11.76, +5.66 pct
The drugmaker said it received FDA approval to start
manufacturing its vitamin D injection, Calcitriol.
** MERITOR INC, $12.8, -12.27 pct
** EATON CORP PLC ,ETN.N>, $79.26, +2.19 pct
Eaton said it settled a lawsuit with ZF Meritor LLC - joint
venture between truck parts maker Meritor and ZF Friedrichshafen
AG - for $500 million.
** INVENSENSE INC, $22.41, +3.27 pct
Pacific Crest raised its target price on the motion-sensor
chip maker's stock to $26 from $22.
"We believe the 5.5" iPhone 6 smartphone camera will support
OIS (optical image stabilization) and anticipate that will
represent one of several opportunities at Apple that will
benefit InvenSense," Pacific Crest analysts wrote in a note.
** GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC, $15, +2.11 pct
** The biotech company said that oral administration of its
lead drug, GR-MD-02, in mouse model of fatty liver disease,
shows significant disease improvement in preclinical study
** WILLIAM LYON HOMES, $27.02, +4.93 pct
The U.S. homebuilder entered Pacific Northwest by acquiring
the residential homebuilding business of the largest private
homebuilder in the region, Polygon Northwest, for $520 million
in cash
** NEOGENOMICS INC, $3.47, +14.52 pct
The gene-testing service company raised its second quarter
revenue outlook to $20-$20.5 million from previous estimate of
$18.8-$19.3 million due to strong volume growth in April and
May, driven by increase in new customer accounts.
** MERITOR INC, $12.8, -12.27 pct
** EATON CORP, $79.26, +2.19 pct
Diversified manufacturer Eaton settled a lawsuit with ZF
Meritor LLC - joint venture between the truck parts maker and ZF
Friedrichshafen AG - for $500 mln
Meritor, whose shares have nearly doubled in past year, to
get $209 mln as part of the settlement. ZF
Meritor filed the lawsuit in 2006, saying Eaton violated
antitrust laws by giving loyalty discounts in the form of
rebates to truck makers who bought more than a certain
percentage of parts from Eaton.
Keybanc Capital Markets analyst Brett Hoselton said in a
note that investors are likely to view the settlement amount
negatively as it is four to five times below what they had
expected.
** CURIS INC, $1.7, +4.29 pct
The drug developer said partner Roche Holding AG
filed for an U.S. regulatory approval to start mid-stage trial
on their lung disease drug.
** COACH INC, $34.06, -1.93 pct
Wedbush downgraded the upscale retailer's stock to
"underperform" from "neutral", citing worse near- and mid-term
earnings than previously expected following the company's sales
warning last week. "We are also concerned about the simultaneous
renovation and upgrade of the store fleet as we question the
investment given the secular trend towards digital... and
Coach's assertion that retail store traffic will not likely
improve for some time," analyst Corinna Freedman said and cut
her price target to $26 from $40.
** CORINTHIAN COLLEGES INC, $0.4216, +26.19 pct
The for-profit education provider said it reached an
agreement with the U.S. Department of Education that would
prevent it from having a cash shortfall. Corinthian said it
would immediately receive $16 million in federal student aid
funds earned through enrollments that will allow its students to
continue their programs. The college operator said last week
that its ability to continue as a going concern was in jeopardy
after the department extended the waiting period to draw down
federal student aid funds.
** ACTAVIS INC, $221.78, +2.25 pct
JP Morgan resumed the Generic drugmaker's stock with an
"overweight" rating. Analysts said they see a strong case for
multiple expansion for Actavis shares, setting price target of
$300. Actavis "has transformed itself into a leading global
specialty pharma player," the analysts said.
** ORACLE CORP, $41.07, +0.61 pct
** MICROS SYSTEMS INC, $67.97, +3.35 pct
Oracle said it would buy Micros Systems in a $5.3 billion
deal to expand its offerings for the hospitality and retail
industries. The offer of $68 per share represents a premium of
3.4 percent to Micros' Friday close. Micros shares have risen 14
percent since Bloomberg reported on June 17 that the companies
were in talks over a deal.
** ABBVIE INC, $53.81, +0.96 pct
The drugmaker, which is trying to buy London-listed Shire
Plc, said it expects business performance to remain
strong for the rest of the year and raised its full-year
adjusted earnings forecast to $3.06-$3.16 per share from its
prior forecast of $3.00-$3.10.
** LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC, $41.44, +3.35 pct
Founder Chip Wilson turned to Goldman Sachs as he sought a
board shakeup at the yogawear retailer, the Wall Street Journal
reported. He may consider a proxy fight or joining a private
equity firm in a buyout, the Journal said.
Wilson is working on building a team of advisers that will
likely include Goldman, a source familiar with the situation
told Reuters.
** INTEGRYS ENERGY GROUP, $68.54, +12.45 pct
** WISCONSIN ENERGY CORP, $45.43, -3.11 pct
Wisconsin said it would buy Integrys for $5.71 billion to
create a larger, more diverse Midwest electric and natural gas
delivery company.
** CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO, $9.66, +7.33 pct
** HARBINGER GROUP INC, $13.09, +1.00 pct
Harbinger offered to buy the retailer for $10 per share, or
acquire its pet business for $750 million. The $10 offer
represents a 11.1 percent premium to the stock's Friday close.
Harbinger may increase the offer if Central Garden engaged in "a
constructive dialogue" and grants access to diligence materials.