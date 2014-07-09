BUZZ-U.S. Stocks on the Move-Gigamon, airlines stocks, Silicon Image

(For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US"; for more market insights, including options activity, ; for the Day Ahead newsletter, link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning News Call newsletter, link.reuters.com/nex49s)

U.S. stock index futures pointed to very slight gains at the open on Wednesday, suggesting that even a positive early read on earnings was not enough to excite buyers after a sharp decline from record levels. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.12 percent at 16,880, S&P 500 futures were up 0.15 percent at 1,963.5 and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.20 percent at 3,871.

** CITIGROUP INC, Tuesday close $47.42, +0.44 pct premarket

The bank is close to paying about $7 billion to resolve a U.S. probe into whether it defrauded investors on billions of dollars worth of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** GIGAMON INC, Tuesday close $18.18, -30.69 pct premarket

The network traffic management software maker cut its second-quarter revenue forecast, citing difficulty in closing deals.

** CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC, Tuesday close $27.07, -14.67 pct premarket

The storage products retailer cut its full-year forecast for sales and profit, citing tepid retail environment, and said it expects same-store sales to be flat to slightly positive in the second and third quarters.

Barclays Capital cut its price target on the company's stock to $26 from $32, while Credit Suisse slashed its target to $32 from $45.

** ALCOA INC, Tuesday close $14.85, +2.36 pct premarket

The aluminium company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday the company would push deeper into the market for more profitable finished products like truck wheels and aircraft fuselages as it reported quarterly results that beat analysts' expectations.

** SILICON IMAGE INC, Tuesday close $4.99, -9.82 pct premarket

The chip maker cut its second-quarter revenue forecast to $58.5 million and $60.5 mln from $71 million to $76 million due to lower-than-anticipated mobile chip shipments to a significant customer and a delay in HDMI royalty revenue

** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $95.35, +0.36 pct premarket

Brokerage Mizuho Securities USA Inc raised its price target on the company's shares to $105 from $90, saying higher iPhone sales in China would drive third-quarter results.

** CELGENE CORP, Tuesday close $85.72, -1.66 pct premarket

The drugmaker said its experimental drug for the treatment of a type of arthritis that affects the spine failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

** SALIX PHARMACEUTICALS, Tuesday close $137.27, -3.98 pct premarket

Swiss-listed Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday it would merge its Irish subsidiary with the U.S. firm, the latest in a wave of overseas deal-making by U.S. companies looking to lower their tax bill.

** AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC, Tuesday close $40.26, +4.57 pct premarket

** JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP, Tuesday close $10.49, +1.53 pct premarket

** ALASKA AIR GROUP INC, Tuesday close $96.79, +1.26 pct premarket

** DELTA AIR LINES INC, Tuesday close $36.44, +2.94 pct premarket

** SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO, Tuesday close $26.7, +2.06 pct premarket

** UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC, Tuesday close $39.54, +2.12 pct premarket

American Airlines, the world's largest carrier, raised its growth forecast on Wednesday for an important revenue measure for the second quarter, which is typically a strong period for carriers.

** AEROVIRONMENT INC, Tuesday close $30.96, +6.59 pct premarket

The drone maker late on Tuesday forecast full year 2015 revenue of $250 million to $270 million, largely above average analyst estimate of $254 million. It also reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit.

Jefferies raised its price target on the company's stock to $30 from $29.

** JD.COM INC, Tuesday close $26.47, +2.46 pct premarket

Oppenheimer started coverage of the Chinese e-commerce firm's shares with "outperform" and price target of $35.

The brokerage said the company's strengthening "market leadership" and logistical infrastructure will help it capture growth opportunities and combat competition in the online retail market.

** MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC, Tuesday close $93.38, -2.82 pct premarket

The industrial products distributor forecast an adjusted current-quarter profit below market expectations and reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue.

** BROADCOM CORP, Tuesday close $37.62, +1.14 pct premarket

Oppenheimer raised its rating on the chip maker's shares to "outperform," citing growth in the company's networking business and likely expansion in margins after Broadcom's exit from its money-losing cellular baseband business.

** BOEING INC, Tuesday close $126.79, +1.19 pct premarket

Dubai airline Emirates finalised a $56 billion order to buy 150 Boeing 777X jets on Wednesday, firming up a commitment made last year, just weeks after scrapping an order with rival planemaker Airbus.

** PFIZER INC, Tuesday close $30.15, +0.50 pct premarket

The drugmaker won the dismissal Tuesday of a long-running shareholder class action accusing the company of misleading investors about the safety of its Celebrex and Bextra pain-relieving drugs.

** TRINA SOLAR LTD, Tuesday close $11.33, +2.56 pct premarket

The China-based solar company will supply 200 megawatts of modules for a private Chinese company's downstream projects in the country. The order for about 800,000 modules marks Trina's largest single module supply deal this year.

** CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC, Tuesday close $586.59, +0.92 pct premarket

Wunderlich Securities analysts raised their price target on the restaurant chain's stock to $560 from $542, saying the company rolled out higher menu prices sooner than expected and price increases have had minimal impact on traffic.

** HOLLYFRONTIER CORP, Tuesday close $43.15, +1.62 pct premarket

Wells Fargo upgraded the oil refiner's shares to "outperform" from "market perform", saying wider crude differentials and moderating natural gas prices should support better crack spreads - the difference between the prices of crude oil and the petroleum products extracted from it - in the fourth quarter of 2014 and in 2015. (Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore; Edited by Maju Samuel)