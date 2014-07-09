BUZZ-U.S. Stocks on the Move-Gigamon, airlines stocks, Silicon Image

(For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users
U.S. stock index futures pointed to very slight gains at the
open on Wednesday, suggesting that even a positive early read on
earnings was not enough to excite buyers after a sharp decline
from record levels. Dow Jones industrial average futures
were up 0.12 percent at 16,880, S&P 500 futures were up
0.15 percent at 1,963.5 and Nasdaq 100 futures were up
0.20 percent at 3,871.
** CITIGROUP INC, Tuesday close $47.42, +0.44 pct
premarket
The bank is close to paying about $7 billion to resolve a
U.S. probe into whether it defrauded investors on billions of
dollars worth of mortgage securities in the run-up to the
financial crisis, a source familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
** GIGAMON INC, Tuesday close $18.18, -30.69 pct
premarket
The network traffic management software maker cut its
second-quarter revenue forecast, citing difficulty in closing
deals.
** CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC, Tuesday close $27.07,
-14.67 pct premarket
The storage products retailer cut its full-year forecast for
sales and profit, citing tepid retail environment, and said it
expects same-store sales to be flat to slightly positive in the
second and third quarters.
Barclays Capital cut its price target on the company's stock
to $26 from $32, while Credit Suisse slashed its target to $32
from $45.
** ALCOA INC, Tuesday close $14.85, +2.36 pct
premarket
The aluminium company's chief executive officer said on
Tuesday the company would push deeper into the market for more
profitable finished products like truck wheels and aircraft
fuselages as it reported quarterly results that beat analysts'
expectations.
** SILICON IMAGE INC, Tuesday close $4.99, -9.82
pct premarket
The chip maker cut its second-quarter revenue forecast to
$58.5 million and $60.5 mln from $71 million to $76 million due
to lower-than-anticipated mobile chip shipments to a significant
customer and a delay in HDMI royalty revenue
** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $95.35, +0.36 pct
premarket
Brokerage Mizuho Securities USA Inc raised its price target
on the company's shares to $105 from $90, saying higher iPhone
sales in China would drive third-quarter results.
** CELGENE CORP, Tuesday close $85.72, -1.66 pct
premarket
The drugmaker said its experimental drug for the treatment
of a type of arthritis that affects the spine failed to meet the
main goal in a late-stage study.
** SALIX PHARMACEUTICALS, Tuesday close $137.27,
-3.98 pct premarket
Swiss-listed Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said on
Wednesday it would merge its Irish subsidiary with the U.S.
firm, the latest in a wave of overseas deal-making by U.S.
companies looking to lower their tax bill.
** AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC, Tuesday close
$40.26, +4.57 pct premarket
** JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP, Tuesday close $10.49,
+1.53 pct premarket
** ALASKA AIR GROUP INC, Tuesday close $96.79, +1.26
pct premarket
** DELTA AIR LINES INC, Tuesday close $36.44, +2.94
pct premarket
** SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO, Tuesday close $26.7, +2.06
pct premarket
** UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC, Tuesday close
$39.54, +2.12 pct premarket
American Airlines, the world's largest carrier, raised its
growth forecast on Wednesday for an important revenue measure
for the second quarter, which is typically a strong period for
carriers.
** AEROVIRONMENT INC, Tuesday close $30.96, +6.59
pct premarket
The drone maker late on Tuesday forecast full year 2015
revenue of $250 million to $270 million, largely above average
analyst estimate of $254 million. It also reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit.
Jefferies raised its price target on the company's stock to
$30 from $29.
** JD.COM INC, Tuesday close $26.47, +2.46 pct
premarket
Oppenheimer started coverage of the Chinese e-commerce
firm's shares with "outperform" and price target of $35.
The brokerage said the company's strengthening "market
leadership" and logistical infrastructure will help it capture
growth opportunities and combat competition in the online retail
market.
** MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC, Tuesday close
$93.38, -2.82 pct premarket
The industrial products distributor forecast an adjusted
current-quarter profit below market expectations and reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue.
** BROADCOM CORP, Tuesday close $37.62, +1.14 pct
premarket
Oppenheimer raised its rating on the chip maker's shares to
"outperform," citing growth in the company's networking business
and likely expansion in margins after Broadcom's exit from its
money-losing cellular baseband business.
** BOEING INC, Tuesday close $126.79, +1.19 pct
premarket
Dubai airline Emirates finalised a $56 billion
order to buy 150 Boeing 777X jets on Wednesday, firming up a
commitment made last year, just weeks after scrapping an order
with rival planemaker Airbus.
** PFIZER INC, Tuesday close $30.15, +0.50 pct
premarket
The drugmaker won the dismissal Tuesday of a long-running
shareholder class action accusing the company of misleading
investors about the safety of its Celebrex and Bextra
pain-relieving drugs.
** TRINA SOLAR LTD, Tuesday close $11.33, +2.56 pct
premarket
The China-based solar company will supply 200 megawatts of
modules for a private Chinese company's downstream projects in
the country. The order for about 800,000 modules marks Trina's
largest single module supply deal this year.
** CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC, Tuesday close
$586.59, +0.92 pct premarket
Wunderlich Securities analysts raised their price target on
the restaurant chain's stock to $560 from $542, saying the
company rolled out higher menu prices sooner than expected and
price increases have had minimal impact on traffic.
** HOLLYFRONTIER CORP, Tuesday close $43.15, +1.62
pct premarket
Wells Fargo upgraded the oil refiner's shares to
"outperform" from "market perform", saying wider crude
differentials and moderating natural gas prices should support
better crack spreads - the difference between the prices of
crude oil and the petroleum products extracted from it - in the
fourth quarter of 2014 and in 2015.
(Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore; Edited by Maju Samuel)