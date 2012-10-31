US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures higher as Wall Street set to re-open

NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday ahead of what could be a volatile session's trading
as Wall Street re-opens after a two-day closure following a
damaging storm along the U.S. east coast.
Stocks moving in early trade include Ford Motor Co,
which posted earnings reports during the closure and rose 1.9
percent to $10.56. Advanced Micro Devices rose 2.4
percent to $2.12, while Home Depot added 1.4 percent to
$60.90
S&P 500 futures rose 9.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 65
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 14.25 points.