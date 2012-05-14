版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 14日 星期一 23:41 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds from earlier lows

NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. stocks fell on Monday but
rebounded off lows of more than 1 percent, continuing a recent
trend of cutting losses around the close of European markets.	
    Equities remained lower as a political impasse in Greece
heightened concerns about Europe's debt crisis and fears mounted
about an economic slowdown in China.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 85.44
points, or 0.67 percent, at 12,735.16. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.31 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,344.08.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.36 points, or
0.59 percent, at 2,916.46.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐