US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 at record as traders cheer Washington deal

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
NEW YORK Oct 17 The S&P 500 hit a record intraday high on Thursday as traders were reassured about a bullish market following an overnight deal in Washington to avoid a U.S. default and reopen the government.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 25.69 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,348.14. The S&P 500 Index was up 8.09 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,729.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.82 points, or 0.41 percent, at 3,855.25.
The intraday high on the S&P was 1,730.24 and the index was on track to set a record closing high.
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'