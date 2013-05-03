US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow hits 15,000 on job market strength

NEW YORK May 3 U.S. stocks added to gains on Friday, with the Dow industrials at a record high above 15,000 after a strong payrolls report for April and large upward revisions showed the jobs market is healing despite the sluggish recovery in the overall economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 176.4 points or 1.19 percent, to 15,007.98, the S&P 500 gained 20.7 points or 1.3 percent, to 1,618.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.01 points or 1.38 percent, to 3,386.64.