US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after retail sales data

NEW YORK Jan 14 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Tuesday, after December retail sales came in ahead of expectations.

S&P 500 futures rose 3.6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 22 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 7.5 points.
