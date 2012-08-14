US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures gain as retail sales point to growth

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Tuesday after U.S retail sales rose in July for the first time in four months in another sign that the U.S. economy may be gaining some traction.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.1 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 49 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 12 points.
