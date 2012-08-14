版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures gain as retail sales point to growth

NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Tuesday after U.S retail sales rose in July for the first time in four months in another sign that the U.S. economy may be gaining some traction.

S&P 500 futures rose 6.1 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 49 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 12 points.

