US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends gains, S&P up 1 pct

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S. stocks extended their gains on Thursday, with the S&P 500 briefly rising 1 percent as data from around the world pointed to improving economic conditions and Procter & Gamble reported strong results.
The S&P was at all-time high levels, and rose above 1,700 for the first time ever on Thursday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 126.83 points, or 0.82 percent, at 15,626.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 16.31 points, or 0.97 percent, at 1,702.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.03 points, or 0.97 percent, at 3,661.40.
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.