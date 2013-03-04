版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT- Wall St trims losses, S&P turns positive

NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. stocks trimmed their losses on Monday as retailers' shares advanced, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite indexes turned positive.

Retail stocks were among the strongest of the day, with Target Corp up 2.8 percent to $65.95, Macy's Inc gaining 2.2 percent to $41.56 and Best Buy Co Inc rising 2.1 percent to $17.52.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.22 points, or 0.07 percent, at 14,079.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.51 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,518.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.12 points, or 0.04 percent, at 3,170.86.
