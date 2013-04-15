版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P futures extend losses after factory data

NEW YORK, April 15 S&P 500 index futures extended their losses on Monday as the latest reading on New York manufacturing came in below expectations.

S&P 500 futures fell 6.6 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 43 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 11 points.
