US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow hits session highs, Merck rallies

NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the Dow rising to a session high on strength in blue chip names.

Merck & Co was one of the top advancers of the day, up 4.9 percent to $48.96 following the results of a melanoma drug study. Intel Corp added 4.5 percent to $25.37.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 76.60 points, or 0.51 percent, at 15,192.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.53 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,634.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.13 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,458.05.