版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 22:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St hits session lows

NEW YORK May 9 U.S. stocks fell sharply in morning trade on Wednesday, with indexes extending losses to session lows, as political uncertainty hung over Greece and concerns arose over the frail state of Spanish banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 173.24 points, or 1.34 percent, to 12,758.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 19.43 points, or 1.42 percent, to 1,344.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 43.34 points, or 1.47 percent, to 2,902.93.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐