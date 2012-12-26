版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Down on soft retail data, "cliff" worries suspected

NEW YORK Dec 26 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as retailers dropped sharply after a report that showed holiday shoppers were less enthusiastic than last year, with investors saying worries about the "fiscal cliff" may have kept them away from stores.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 29.08 points, or 0.22 percent, to 13,110.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 6.41 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,420.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 20.63 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,991.97.

