2012年 8月 13日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St at session lows after Japan data

NEW YORK Aug 13 U.S. stocks dipped on Monday after six days of gains for the S&P 500 and as data showed Japan's economy grew much less than expected in the second quarter, a reminder of the headwinds faced by the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 91.30 points, or 0.69 percent, to 13,116.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 7.95 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,397.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 20.16 points, or 0.67 percent, to 3,000.70.

