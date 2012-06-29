US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P extends gains, up 2 pct

NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. stocks extended their gains on Friday and the S&P 500 rose 2 percent after euro zone leaders agreed to allow rescue funds to be used to stabilize the region's banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 228.03 points, or 1.81 percent, at 12,830.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 26.73 points, or 2.01 percent, at 1,355.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 64.17 points, or 2.25 percent, at 2,913.66.