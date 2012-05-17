US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 falls 1 percent

NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the S&P 500 down 1 percent and on track for a fifth straight day of declines as weak economic data spooked investors already concerned about the ongoing debt crisis in Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 100.62 points, or 0.80 percent, at 12,497.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.70 points, or 1.03 percent, at 1,311.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 40.97 points, or 1.43 percent, at 2,833.07.