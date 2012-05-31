版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 31日 星期四 23:15 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St slides; S&P below key level

NEW YORK May 31 The S&P 500 was heading for its worst month since September after falling back below 1,300 on Thursday as a slew of economic reports indicated the U.S. economy may have stalled and the euro zone's debt crisis cast doubt on global growth prospects.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 95.32 points, or 0.77 percent, to 12,324.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 13.75 points, or 1.05 percent, to 1,299.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 33.46 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,803.90.



更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐