US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St erases gains after jobs bounce

NEW YORK Oct 5 The S&P 500 eased from 5-year highs hit after a strong U.S. jobs report and traded slightly lower on Friday as investors booked profits before the start of third-quarter earnings season next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 20.46 points, or 0.15 percent, to 13,595.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 index dropped 1.19 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,460.21. The Nasdaq Composite index dropped 11.31 points, or 0.36 percent, to 3,138.14.