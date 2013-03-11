版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 12日 星期二 00:14 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits highest intraday level since Oct 2007

NEW YORK, March 11 Wall Street edged higher on Monday as earlier weakness linked to global economic concerns prompted buying and investors pushed the S&P 500 to its highest intraday level since mid-October 2007.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.37 points or 0.2 percent, to 14,425.44. The S&P 500 gained 1.81 points or 0.12 percent, to 1,552.99. But The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.14 of a point, or unchanged on a percentage basis, to 3,244.23.

The S&P 500's highest ever intraday mark is 1,576.09 and its record closing high stands at 1,565.15, both set in the first half of October 2007.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐