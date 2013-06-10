版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures gain after S&P raises U.S. credit outlook

NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Monday after the S&P revised its U.S. sovereign credit outlook to stable from negative.

S&P 500 futures rose 6.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 54 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 8.25 points.
