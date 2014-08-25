US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 tops 2,000 for the first time

NEW YORK Aug 25 The S&P 500 rose to a new
record on Monday, crossing 2,000 for the first time in a broad
rally in which financials and biotechnology stocks led the
market.
All 10 primary S&P 500 sectors were higher on the day, and
more than two-thirds of stocks traded on both the New York Stock
Exchange and the Nasdaq were higher on the day.
The benchmark S&P hit a new intraday record shortly after
opening, and pierced 2,000 for the first time within the first
hour of trading amid corporate merger activity and growing hopes
for more monetary stimulus in European markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 104.68 points
or 0.62 percent, to 17,105.9, the S&P 500 gained 11.64
points or 0.59 percent, to 2,000.04 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 27.75 points or 0.61 percent, to 4,566.30.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)