US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, S&P hits highest since Nov '07

NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 rising above 1,523.57 to reach its highest intraday level since Nov. 1, 2007.

The move extended a recent streak of stocks notching slight daily gains on low volume.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.22 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,012.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.04 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,523.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.37 points, or 0.51 percent, at 3,202.86.