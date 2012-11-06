US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P up more than 1 pct on Election Day

NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with both the Dow and the S&P 500 up more than 1 percent, as voters chose the next president.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 169.58 points, or 1.29 percent, at 13,282.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.96 points, or 1.06 percent, at 1,432.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.82 points, or 0.73 percent, at 3,021.48.