2013年 2月 28日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 rises more than 1 pct

NEW YORK Feb 27 The S&P 500 rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirmed his support of the Fed's stimulus policy, while data on housing and durable goods added to bullish sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 123.12 points, or 0.89 percent, at 14,023.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 15.45 points, or 1.03 percent, at 1,512.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 36.64 points, or 1.17 percent, at 3,166.28.
